Dandara treats buyers to gardening vouchers in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s still time to take advantage of a blooming lovely offer from Dandara as its garden incentive scheme will run until the end of May.

The housebuilder is treating buyers of selected new homes to £500 of vouchers to help transform their outdoor space.

Those who reserve a Yew or Beech family home at Hazelwood or The Grange before the end of the month will be given gift cards to spend at the nearby Ben Reid Garden Centre where they can choose from a wide range of plants, trees, shrubs, tools and containers.

The limited time offer is only available for new reservations and may be used in conjunction with some other incentives when part of a tailored package.

Claire Bathgate, Head of Sales for Dandara Aberdeen, said: “With summer just around the corner we thought it would be nice to give our buyers a head start on creating their new gardens.

“The Beech and Yews all benefit from large, sunny gardens which have been planted with grass seeds and will look fantastic with flowers and shrubs in bloom.”

Hazelwood and The Grange are the perfect places to hone gardening skills, close to Hazlehead Park and surrounded by trees and greenery.

Located three miles from the city centre, the developments offer a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes suitable for a wide range of buyers, from those making their first move from rental homes to families searching for their forever homes.

Sunroom

The Beech is the perfect property for those who love to spend time outdoors with its spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room opening into a sunroom with bi-fold doors leading to the enclosed rear garden and patio.

There is also a generous lounge, a separate utility room and a downstairs WC on the ground floor.

Upstairs the main bedroom and second bedroom both have en suites with the main bedroom also featuring fitted wardrobes.

Buyers at Hazelwood can purchase this beautiful family home for £524,950 with full LBBT paid of £26,345 paid and flooring included in the price.

There is also a Beech, ready to move into this summer, at nearby The Grange. It costs £534,950 with tailored incentives, which could include the garden voucher, available.

One of Dandara’s most popular five bedroom homes, The Yew has a spacious layout with an impressive lounge with double doors leading through into the spectacular open plan kitchen/dining area.

Upstairs there are five generous double bedrooms, two of which have their own en suite, and a family bathroom.

It is currently available at The Grange for £549,950 with tailored incentive package which could include cash deposit, garden voucher and flooring. A Yew with sunroom is also available at The Grange priced at £609,950.

At Hazelwood there is a Yew with sunroom and south-facing garden currently available from £564,950 with a range of tailored incentives including the £500 garden offer.

Alongside a modern exterior featuring solar panels, the latest homes at Hazelwood and The Grange include stylish contemporary fitted kitchens complete with high-quality appliances, thermostatically controlled showers, landscaped front gardens and generous rear gardens. Many of the homes have integral garages.

To find out more call 01224 947 396 or visit www.dandara.com.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.