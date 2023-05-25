Dandara treats buyers to gardening vouchers in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dandara treats buyers to gardening vouchers in Aberdeen

Dandara treats buyers to £500 in gardening vouchers when they reserve a Yew or Beech family home at Hazelwood or The Grange before the end of May

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The Grange by Dandara in Aberdeen, along with Hazelwood, has a range of new homes.
There’s still time to take advantage of a blooming lovely offer from Dandara as its garden incentive scheme will run until the end of May.

The housebuilder is treating buyers of selected new homes to £500 of vouchers to help transform their outdoor space.

Those who reserve a Yew or Beech family home at Hazelwood or The Grange before the end of the month will be given gift cards to spend at the nearby Ben Reid Garden Centre where they can choose from a wide range of plants, trees, shrubs, tools and containers.

The limited time offer is only available for new reservations and may be used in conjunction with some other incentives when part of a tailored package.

Hazelwood in Aberdeen has homes with contemporary open-plan layouts.

Claire Bathgate, Head of Sales for Dandara Aberdeen, said: “With summer just around the corner we thought it would be nice to give our buyers a head start on creating their new gardens.

“The Beech and Yews all benefit from large, sunny gardens which have been planted with grass seeds and will look fantastic with flowers and shrubs in bloom.”

Hazelwood and The Grange are the perfect places to hone gardening skills, close to Hazlehead Park and surrounded by trees and greenery.

Located three miles from the city centre, the developments offer a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes suitable for a wide range of buyers, from those making their first move from rental homes to families searching for their forever homes.

The Beech sunroom with doors out to the garden.

Sunroom

The Beech is the perfect property for those who love to spend time outdoors with its spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room opening into a sunroom with bi-fold doors leading to the enclosed rear garden and patio.

There is also a generous lounge, a separate utility room and a downstairs WC on the ground floor.

Upstairs the main bedroom and second bedroom both have en suites with the main bedroom also featuring fitted wardrobes.

Buyers at Hazelwood can purchase this beautiful family home for £524,950 with full LBBT paid of £26,345 paid and flooring included in the price.

One of the bedrooms at The Beech by Dandara.

There is also a Beech, ready to move into this summer, at nearby The Grange. It costs £534,950 with tailored incentives, which could include the garden voucher, available.

One of Dandara’s most popular five bedroom homes, The Yew has a spacious layout with an impressive lounge with double doors leading through into the spectacular open plan kitchen/dining area.

Upstairs there are five generous double bedrooms, two of which have their own en suite, and a family bathroom.

One of the homes at Hazelwood.

It is currently available at The Grange for £549,950 with tailored incentive package which could include cash deposit, garden voucher and flooring. A Yew with sunroom is also available at The Grange priced at £609,950.

At Hazelwood there is a Yew with sunroom and south-facing garden currently available from £564,950 with a range of tailored incentives including the £500 garden offer.

Alongside a modern exterior featuring solar panels, the latest homes at Hazelwood and The Grange include stylish contemporary fitted kitchens complete with high-quality appliances, thermostatically controlled showers, landscaped front gardens and generous rear gardens. Many of the homes have integral garages.

To find out more call 01224 947 396 or visit www.dandara.com.

