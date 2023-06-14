Five popular interior and home trends taking TikTok by storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five popular interior and home trends taking TikTok by storm

Some of the most popular homes and interior trends on TikTok have been revealed, from wall panelling and extreme organisation, to vinyl wrap and half-painted walls

By Jacqueline Wake Young
A half-painted wall adds oomph in this decor theme.
A half-painted wall adds oomph in this decor theme.

Whether you love it or hate it, TikTok has become the place to share home and interior tips and tricks.

And by looking at the number of views that each hashtag gets, it’s easy to see which trends are most popular.

The team at document app Craft.do has researched and revealed five of the home and design crazes proving most popular on the video-sharing app so far this year.

A spokesperson for Craft said: “TikTok can be a fantastic place to go for inspiration. Whether you’re looking for meal plans, book recommendations, or home decor ideas, there really is something for every taste and style.”

Painted arches are among the top trends.

Five interior and home trends on TikTok:

1.           Wall panelling

Videos under the hashtags #panelling, #paneling, and #panneling have a combined 280 million views from all over the world, proving how popular this design craze has become over the last year or two.

You can even buy DIY wall panelling kits from home improvement stores now.

Traditionally, wall panelling used to offer insulation between the room and stone walls, but now interior wall panelling is mainly used just for aesthetic purposes.

Panelling designs can be as simple or complicated as you like, but even the basic designs do a fantastic job of creating a focal point in a room.

Wall panelling is something you can add to a room fairly easily.
2.           Half-painted walls

Why settle for one colour on your walls, when you can combine two? If TikTok is anything to go by, that’s exactly what millions of people are deciding to do in their homes.

In fact, the #halfpaintedwall hashtag alone has 1.1 million views!

This design trend makes a real statement in all room types – from bathrooms and kitchens to living rooms and bedrooms.

A half-painted wall can go on the diagonal if you like!
3.           Vinyl wrap

Videos under the #vinylwrap hashtag have a staggering one billion views combined.

Vinyl wrap isn’t a new product and has typically been used on cars but now it’s being used to make rooms feel fresh and new. You can use it to cover kitchen worktops, cupboards, furniture and other surfaces, including floors and tiles.

The best part is, if you don’t like it, you can just remove it with virtually no mess, so it’s great for renters too.

Vinyl wrap is getting a new lease of life in home decor.
4.           Painted arches

Painted arches are a cost-effective way to transform walls and frame furniture or wall décor and #paintedarch videos currently have over 18 million views.

It’s a relatively simple DIY job with the correct prep and you can even layer them up in different shades to make the ultimate design statement, for example as a headboard.

Painted archways add interest to a room.
5.           Organisation, organisation, organisation

Is there such a thing as being TOO organised? The people contributing to the 2.3 billion views on #organised and #organized TikTok don’t think so.

Organisation has become more than simply having your life in check; it’s about making organisation as aesthetically pleasing as possible.

This includes having dedicated jars, boxes, tubs, folders, files, drawers and shelves for everything – from cereal and laundry products to bath bombs and stationery. And don’t forget the labels!

Extreme organisation in action in the kitchen.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

