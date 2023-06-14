Five popular interior and home trends taking TikTok by storm

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whether you love it or hate it, TikTok has become the place to share home and interior tips and tricks.

And by looking at the number of views that each hashtag gets, it’s easy to see which trends are most popular.

The team at document app Craft.do has researched and revealed five of the home and design crazes proving most popular on the video-sharing app so far this year.

A spokesperson for Craft said: “TikTok can be a fantastic place to go for inspiration. Whether you’re looking for meal plans, book recommendations, or home decor ideas, there really is something for every taste and style.”

Five interior and home trends on TikTok:

1. Wall panelling

Videos under the hashtags #panelling, #paneling, and #panneling have a combined 280 million views from all over the world, proving how popular this design craze has become over the last year or two.

You can even buy DIY wall panelling kits from home improvement stores now.

Traditionally, wall panelling used to offer insulation between the room and stone walls, but now interior wall panelling is mainly used just for aesthetic purposes.

Panelling designs can be as simple or complicated as you like, but even the basic designs do a fantastic job of creating a focal point in a room.

2. Half-painted walls

Why settle for one colour on your walls, when you can combine two? If TikTok is anything to go by, that’s exactly what millions of people are deciding to do in their homes.

In fact, the #halfpaintedwall hashtag alone has 1.1 million views!

This design trend makes a real statement in all room types – from bathrooms and kitchens to living rooms and bedrooms.

3. Vinyl wrap

Videos under the #vinylwrap hashtag have a staggering one billion views combined.

Vinyl wrap isn’t a new product and has typically been used on cars but now it’s being used to make rooms feel fresh and new. You can use it to cover kitchen worktops, cupboards, furniture and other surfaces, including floors and tiles.

The best part is, if you don’t like it, you can just remove it with virtually no mess, so it’s great for renters too.

4. Painted arches

Painted arches are a cost-effective way to transform walls and frame furniture or wall décor and #paintedarch videos currently have over 18 million views.

It’s a relatively simple DIY job with the correct prep and you can even layer them up in different shades to make the ultimate design statement, for example as a headboard.

5. Organisation, organisation, organisation

Is there such a thing as being TOO organised? The people contributing to the 2.3 billion views on #organised and #organized TikTok don’t think so.

Organisation has become more than simply having your life in check; it’s about making organisation as aesthetically pleasing as possible.

This includes having dedicated jars, boxes, tubs, folders, files, drawers and shelves for everything – from cereal and laundry products to bath bombs and stationery. And don’t forget the labels!

