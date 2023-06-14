Sean Wallace: Leighton Clarkson would be a marquee signing that could convince other Aberdeen transfer targets to commit

Signing Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a permanent deal this summer would be one of Aberdeen’s biggest transfer deals for decades.

It would be a marquee signing delivering a clear message that the Pittodrie board, and boss Barry Robson, mean business.

Moving to sign a player from Euro giants Liverpool whois being tracked by a host of English Championship clubs is already a message of intent.

Beating them to land Clarkson on a permanent deal would be a mammoth statement.

Aberdeen have a broad agreement in place with Liverpool to secure the midfielder this summer.

However, that is subject to Clarkson agreeing personal terms and the midfielder wants some time to consider his options.

A positive for boss Robson is the 21-year-old clearly has a connection with the Dons after a successful loan spell.

That bond with the club, fans and players could swing it for the Dons – along with guaranteed European group stage action until mid-December.

Convincing Leighton to pen a permanent contract would show Aberdeen are determined to deliver success – and will invest in the bid to achieve that.

I would argue signing Clarkson would be a statement signing on a par with the Dons landing Hans Gillhaus, Charlie Nicholas or Paul Bernard.

Gillhaus signed for Aberdeen in 1989, just a year after he had won the European Cup with PSV Eindhoven.

Nicholas had arrived the year earlier in a blaze of publicity from Arsenal.

Bernard signed for Aberdeen from Oldham Athletic for £1 million in 1995 and remains the only player the club paid a seven figure sum for.

Different times, different budgets – but same message for Aberdeen.

Gillhaus, Nicholas and Bernard were all signings that delivered a clear statement that the Dons aimed to be a force in Scottish football.

It showed they were not content with settling for the bar going as high as being the best of the rest behind Celtic and Rangers and wanted to push them.

Signing Clarkson would effectively issue the same message and it would also ignite the fan-base ahead of the new season.

Aberdeen also want to make a mark in Europe next season.

To do that you need players with vision and skill to turn a game with a touch of magic – Clarkson ticks that box.

Signing the Liverpool star could be the statement signing that could see other transfer targets fall into place to like a domino effect and commit to Pittodrie.

If transfer targets see a player of his calibre sign for Aberdeen it will deliver further confirmation the club are on the up and building for the future.

Let’s not forget Clarkson has started in the Champions League for Liverpool and was hailed as “one of the biggest talents at the club” by Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are willing to let him exit because Klopp is overseeing a rebuild of the midfield, including the signing of World Cup winner Alexis MacAllister.

Klopp also regularly compared Clarkson to former Germany international Phillip Lahm.

Leighton Clarkson deal would be an investment for Aberdeen

Signing Clarkson would be an investment and the Dons would, if he continues to develop, recoup any transfer fee in multiples.

If he signs on for two or three seasons, Aberdeen could then sell him on for a hefty profit – after benefitting from him pulling the strings in midfield.

You have to speculate to accumulate in football.

The ball is in Clarkson’s court and he has to decide where his future will be next season.

Will it be in Europe with Aberdeen where the fans already adore him?

If he excels in the group stages of Europe it will further enhance his reputation and value.

Or will he plump for the English Championship or League One Reading?

Clarkson has been mulling over his options while holidaying in Mykonos, Greece, with Dons players Shayden Morris and Jayden Richardson.

Aberdeen’s board, Robson and the Red Army will be hoping Morris and Richardson did their bit to try to get him to commit to the Dons.

Barry Robson’s rebuild ramping up

There were no real surprises with the confirmation of players leaving Aberdeen – Marley Watkins, Matty Kennedy, Dean Campbell and Connor McLennan.

A further four young players exited Pittodrie with eight loanees also returning to their parent club.

Striker Watkins and winger Kennedy had limited game time last season and had contracts expiring this summer.

Northern Ireland international Kennedy suffered a torrid time in the 2021-22 season with a long-term back injury.

He struggled to hold down a regular first team starting slot on his return.

Welsh international Watkins only made four starts for the Dons last season, scoring once.

It was always going to be hard for him to oust prolific strike duo Duk and Bojan Miovski.

Youth Academy graduates Campbell and McLennan also both left the Dons.

Campbell enjoyed a successful loan spell at Stevenage and won promotion to League One with the club.

He also scored the memorable late winner in the FA Cup to beat Premier League Aston Villa 2-1.

McLennan had a loan spell at St Johnstone last season.

The exit of players is an inevitable step in a required rebuild.

Aberdeen are in talks with Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic and Slovenian striker Ester Sokler.

Sokler netted 10 goals in 30 games last season for NK Radomlje in the Slovenian top flight last season.

If Aberdeen secure Sokler he could provide back-up to Bojan Miovski and Duk if there is an injury or drop in form from any of the strike duo.

That is assuming both will still be at Pittodrie next season.

Clubs are targeting both strikers but the Dons have no need to sell.

Left-footed attacking midfielder Teklic is highly rated and scored eight times for NK Varazdin in the Croatian top flight.

Varazdin want to keep Teklic but the midfielder is keen to move on.

With only one year left on his deal Varazdin will have to cash in this summer, and Aberdeen aim to benefit.