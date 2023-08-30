Boat of Garten’s only shop on the market for £250,000

It is the only shop in the village, but the convenience store and post office in Boat of Garten, near Aviemore, needs a new owner to keep going.

Beth and David Woolsey have owned and run the business for 21 years.

They have now decided to call it a day and “find someone younger” to take over.

Mrs Woolsey said: “We just feel it is time to move on: The shop needs younger people.”

‘It’s a really good wee shop’

Trade is “absolutely flying” despite economic pressures which have forced the closure of shops and post offices in some other villages, she said, adding: “It’s a really good wee shop.”

She and her husband currently have no plans for after their business is sold but will most likely stay in the area to begin with, she said.

The Woolseys raised their family in the village and Mrs Woolsey said it was an ideal location for another couple to do the same.

Property agent Christie & Co has put the shop and post office on the market for £250,000.

Christie & Co business agent Liam Bain, who is handling the sale, said: “This presents an excellent opportunity for a first-time buyer or experienced operator, who could give the store full care and attention to unlock the potential for increased turnover and sales in many ways.”

UK Government minister praised Woolseys for their commitment

Annoucning the start of the sale process, Christie & Co said: “The business is the only convenience store and post office in the picturesque and busy tourist village, making it the ‘hub’ of the local community. The store generates most of its trade from local residents, as well as the ever-expanding tourist market, due to Boat of Garten’s proximity to Aviemore and Inverness.”

Officially reopening the then newly refurbished store in 2009, Danny Alexander, who at the time was MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, and also secretary to the Treasury, praised the Woolseys for the effort and investment they had put into the business “They should be congratulated for their commitment,” Mr Alexander added.