Fantastic Ferryhill home near Duthie Park on the market for £320,000

The fact that Brian McQueen and his wife Allison have lived in their beautiful Ferryhill property for the past 32 years is testament to the love they have for their charming home.

So much more than just bricks and mortar, their marvellous three floor, mid-terraced home in Prospect Terrace, has been the scene of so many happy memories with their children, Kerrie and Kyle, who have since flown the nest.

Now the time has come for Brian, a retired maintenance manager and Allison, a document controller, to close this wonderful chapter in their lives as they reluctantly put their superb home on the market so they can downsize.

“We previously lived in Crown Street just round the corner and loved the Ferryhill area so moving within the same area was great,” says Brian.

“What we’ve most enjoyed about living here is the area because of its proximity to good education facilities both for primary and secondary education.

“We also love being next to Duthie Park and we’re very close to Union Square shopping centre.”

Charming home dates back to 1864

Proving that first appearances can be deceiving, this handsome granite-built home doesn’t give away too much from the outside but once over the threshold, its tardis-like proportions and quirky characteristics are sure to grab the attention.

“The house was built in 1864 and has had many families over the years,” says Brian.

“We have made great improvements over the years and have modernised the interiors.

“We’ve also created decking areas outside in the back garden.”

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

First impressions are excellent as a striking hallway with designer flooring sets a stylish home.

Brimming with period personality, the attractive lounge, located just off the hallway, has high ceilings, cornicing, oak engineered flooring and a quirky pink marble open fireplace with bespoke oak glazed and shelving units built-into the alcoves.

Also on the entrance level is fabulous family/sitting room with a wood burning stove, bespoke oak built in cupboards, an alcove with shelving and views overlooking the back of the home.

On the lower level, there is a sleek and stylish dining kitchen with an array of designer units as well a plethora of integrated appliances including a fan assisted oven, microwave, dishwasher and induction hob with stainless steel extractor hood plus space for dining.

Two reception rooms

Over the years, Brian says the property has been the perfect place to entertain family and friends.

“We have had some lovely family Christmas meals over the years as we hosted them for both sets of parents for over 30 years,” says Brian.

“Unfortunately both sets of parents have now passed away.”

Completing the lower level is a laundry room and a beautiful bathroom.

Expectations are exceeded even further on the upper level where there are three sumptuous double bedrooms, one of which is a master bedroom with access to the eaves.

Outdoor pizza oven

Also on this level is an upper hallway with a mezzanine and a spa like shower room with stunning mosaic tiling and a Velux window.

Outside, lovers of Italian food will be in their element as there is a built-in pizza oven which is perfect for alfresco dining as well as a timber decked area.

Asked who he thinks the property would suit next, Brian says: “The property would most suit anyone who wants to be near to the Duthie Park and also close to the office facilities in town and at Union Square development and also near good educational facilities.

“We have loved how handy it is for shopping at Union Square and also how it suits for dog walking at the Duthie Park.

“We also love our wood burner it’s so cosy. We will also miss the neighbours as we have been friendly with them for many years.”

To book a viewing

11 Prospect Terrace, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £320,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk