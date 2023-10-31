Fantastic Ferryhill home near Duthie Park on the market for £320,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fantastic Ferryhill home near Duthie Park on the market for £320,000

This wonderful home spans three floors and has a pretty garden with an in-built pizza oven.

By Rosemary Lowne
This three storey home near Duthie Park is ideal for growing families.
This amazing three storey home near Duthie Park is ideal for growing families. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

The fact that Brian McQueen and his wife Allison have lived in their beautiful Ferryhill property for the past 32 years is testament to the love they have for their charming home.

So much more than just bricks and mortar, their marvellous three floor, mid-terraced home in Prospect Terrace, has been the scene of so many happy memories with their children, Kerrie and Kyle, who have since flown the nest.

Now the time has come for Brian, a retired maintenance manager and Allison, a document controller, to close this wonderful chapter in their lives as they reluctantly put their superb home on the market so they can downsize.

A living area in the Ferryhill home with blue walls, wooden floors, two bookcases, a fireplace and a grey sofa and chair.
This beautiful property is wonderful for families. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

“We previously lived in Crown Street just round the corner and loved the Ferryhill area so moving within the same area was great,” says Brian.

“What we’ve most enjoyed about living here is the area because of its proximity to good education facilities both for primary and secondary education.

“We also love being next to Duthie Park and we’re very close to Union Square shopping centre.”

The kitchen of the Ferryhill home with black cupboards with yellow countertops, grey and white floor tiles and a dining table with four chairs
How gorgeous is the kitchen floor. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Charming home dates back to 1864

Proving that first appearances can be deceiving, this handsome granite-built home doesn’t give away too much from the outside but once over the threshold, its tardis-like proportions and quirky characteristics are sure to grab the attention.

A living room in the Ferryhill home with two bookcases, a grey corner sofa and ottoman, a wooden coffee table, wood burner and wall-mounted TV
This home is made for modern family life. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

“The house was built in 1864 and has had many families over the years,” says Brian.
“We have made great improvements over the years and have modernised the interiors.

“We’ve also created decking areas outside in the back garden.”

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

First impressions are excellent as a striking hallway with designer flooring sets a stylish home.

Brimming with period personality, the attractive lounge, located just off the hallway, has high ceilings, cornicing, oak engineered flooring and a quirky pink marble open fireplace with bespoke oak glazed and shelving units built-into the alcoves.

A spare room with a keyboard and sofa
This space is ideal as a home office. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Also on the entrance level is fabulous family/sitting room with a wood burning stove, bespoke oak built in cupboards, an alcove with shelving and views overlooking the back of the home.

On the lower level, there is a sleek and stylish dining kitchen with an array of designer units as well a plethora of integrated appliances including a fan assisted oven, microwave, dishwasher and induction hob with stainless steel extractor hood plus space for dining.

Two reception rooms

Over the years, Brian says the property has been the perfect place to entertain family and friends.

“We have had some lovely family Christmas meals over the years as we hosted them for both sets of parents for over 30 years,” says Brian.

“Unfortunately both sets of parents have now passed away.”

The bathroom of the property with black floor tiles and black, grey and white tiles on the walls and ceiling. There are grey built-in shelves next to the toilet and sink and a glass cubical shower
The bathroom features beautiful tiles. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Completing the lower level is a laundry room and a beautiful bathroom.

Expectations are exceeded even further on the upper level where there are three sumptuous double bedrooms, one of which is a master bedroom with access to the eaves.

Outdoor pizza oven

Also on this level is an upper hallway with a mezzanine and a spa like shower room with stunning mosaic tiling and a Velux window.

Outside, lovers of Italian food will be in their element as there is a built-in pizza oven which is perfect for alfresco dining as well as a timber decked area.

Asked who he thinks the property would suit next, Brian says: “The property would most suit anyone who wants to be near to the Duthie Park and also close to the office facilities in town and at Union Square development and also near good educational facilities.

The outdoor pizza oven in the garden
The back garden has an outdoor pizza oven. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

“We have loved how handy it is for shopping at Union Square and also how it suits for dog walking at the Duthie Park.

“We also love our wood burner it’s so cosy. We will also miss the neighbours as we have been friendly with them for many years.”

The garden of the Ferryhill home
The landscaped and tiered garden can be enjoyed all year round. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

To book a viewing

11 Prospect Terrace, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £320,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on  01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

