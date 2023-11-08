Beautiful detached home boasts sea views, gardens and five/six bedrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Beautiful detached home boasts sea views, gardens and five/six bedrooms

Number 1 Beachgate, Inverbervie, spans two floors and is in ready-to-move-into condition, with a summerhouse, double garage, garden, ground-floor bedroom and bathroom and off-street parking.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The beautiful dining and kitchen area at 1 Beachgate, Inverbervie.
The beautiful dining and kitchen area at 1 Beachgate, Inverbervie.

If stunning coastal views and a quiet cul-de-sac setting sound just perfect, then you’ll want to know about 1 Beachgate, Inverbervie.

This beautifully presented five/six bedroom detached house has been well maintained by the current owners, boasting stylish décor throughout.

In ready-to-move-in condition, the property spans two floors and also features a double garage, garden, summerhouse, ground floor bedroom and bathroom and off-street parking.

On the ground floor there is a highly-attractive hallway with French doors leading to a generous lounge that has views of the garden and the sea beyond.

First stop, the wonderful sea views.

There is a well-appointed dining kitchen with utility room and a sleek and modern shower room.

The dining kitchen has dual access from both the hallway and lounge and is fitted with an extensive range of modern wall and base units with co-ordinating splashback and worktops.

There is a breakfast bar for informal dining and integrated appliances include the hob, oven, grill, extractor canopy, fridge/freezer and dishwasher.

Patio doors lead out to the rear garden, which makes this an ideal space for entertaining and al fresco dining.

Number 1 Beachgate, Inverbervie, sits in a quiet cul-de-sac with views out to sea.

Also on this floor are two well-proportioned bedrooms and a study for that all-important working from home or now fashionable ‘homework room’.

Bedroom four is to the front and has sea views while bedroom five overlooks the rear garden.

The study or bedroom six overlooks the front and is currently utilised as a home office with its own telephone point.

The shower room is fully tiled and fitted with a white suite comprising w.c., wash hand basin with vanity unit and walk-in double shower enclosure with rainfall shower with handheld attachment.

The very generous lounge with sea views.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with luxury en suite bathroom, two further bedrooms and a cloakroom.

On the upper landing a Velux window allows natural light to flood in and the stylish décor continues.

The well-appointed master bedroom has a rear-facing window and additional Velux window with sea views. There is plenty of space for bedroom furnishings and there’s a loft hatch.

The attractive hallway, stairs and landing.

The en suite bathroom is spacious and fitted with a white suite comprising a w.c., wash hand basin and bath with an over-bath mains shower.

Bedroom two is to the rear has ample space for free-standing furnishings and is currently utilised as a dressing room.

Bedroom three is spacious and has a Velux window providing sea views. As with many of the rooms throughout, it features attractive laminate flooring and spotlights.

The cloakroom is fitted with a white suite comprising a w.c. and wash hand basin. There is a Velux window and an access hatch to eaves storage.

The master bedroom complete with en suite.

Outside to the front, there are low maintenance gardens that are laid with lawn. A driveway provides parking for several cars and leads to the detached double garage with power supply and remotely operated doors.

The rear garden is fully enclosed garden and has a raised decking and patio area, a brick barbecue and stone-chipped borders planted with bushes and shrubs.

The sleek and stylish dining kitchen with doors to the garden and a breakfast bar.

Finally, to the side of the property, there is a spacious summerhouse with power supply. This is a versatile space ideally suited for a gym, hobby room or home office.

Price over £330,000 Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01569 762947 and on the aspc website.

The garden and versatile summerhouse.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

More from Property

Stella McCartney has lodged plans for the house in Glenuig. Image Shutterstock
Woodland Trust Scotland objects to Stella McCartney's planned Highland home
Kenneth and Aileen MacInnes, have embarked on a new adventure as the first to move into the Tulloch Homes Drummond Hill development in Inverness.
Swapping old home for new build was perfect move for Inverness couple
Jonathan Tait and his wife Lorraine have given their Edwardian villa in Aberdeen a contemporary yet traditional feel.
Property inspiration: Aberdeen couple put their magic touch on Rosemount home
To let sign outside a house.
The private residential letting bubble: an unintended consequence
Number 16 Oakhill Grange is a fabulous townhouse designed for modern family living.
Six-bedroom detached townhouse in Aberdeen's west end for over £845,000
57-59 Castle Street
Broch bargain? Fraserburgh fixer-upper with eight bedrooms on sale for only £30k
Number 23 Rosehill Crescent in Aberdeen enjoys an elevated position and a sunny aspect.
Four-bedroom family home with gardens and garage in Aberdeen for over £285,000
East Church in Inverness
Gaelic charity secures 'home' church for new cultural hub in Inverness city centre
This three storey home near Duthie Park is ideal for growing families.
Fantastic Ferryhill home near Duthie Park on the market for £320,000
Park Primary school in Invergordon which was hit by a devastating series of fires was one of the schools earmarked for replacement. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Disappointment and frustration as Highlands miss out on multi-million pound funding for schools

Conversation