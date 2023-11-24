Stylish Deeside home with built-in sauna on the market for £590,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stylish Deeside home with built-in sauna on the market for £590,000

From breathtaking views and a beautiful garden to stunning period features, this home has it all.

By Shanay Taylor
Five-bedroom home with private sauna.
The five bedroom home is on the market for £590,000. Image: Re/Max Coast & Country. Date; Unknown

If you’re searching for a new home with a little something extra, then perhaps this five-bedroom home with a built-in sauna could be for you.

With stunning views overlooking Royal Deeside and timeless finishes throughout, it could easily be a match made in heaven.

Located in Torphins in the heart of Royal Deeside, this five-bedroom home has a lot to offer.

Striking period features are elegantly paired with a rustic design that features throughout the entire house.

The home has a spacious living room. Image: Re/Max Coast & Country.

An entrance porch leads to a large sitting room and lounge which boast natural materials like wood and stone.

There is an inviting atmosphere in the living room as earthy tones and warm textures feature throughout.

Floor to ceiling windows – drawing light in from every corner, adding a modern feel to the country design – can be found in the kitchen.

The kitchen boasts floor to ceiling windows.
The kitchen boasts floor to ceiling windows. Image: Re/Max Coast & Country. Date; Unknown

With a centre island, there is plenty of room for entertaining – whether that be a weekly Sunday roast, hosting Christmas Day or a plain and simple excuse for a get together.

Home features a private sauna

However, one of the most impressive features found in the home is the private sauna – where you can find a moment of tranquility after a long day at work.

There is a private sauna. Image: Re/Max Coast & Country.

A master bedroom with an ensuite and dressing room – to save you packing away your wardrobe when the seasons change – awaits you on the first floor.

Three more double bedrooms can be found across the hall with a second bathroom.

An attic room with a private balcony is yet another perk to this home. A ladder allows access to the turret where the view can really be appreciated.

Windows and open beams are finished beautifully with wood.

Heating is by a combination of oil radiators and wood burning stove and fireplace.

There are five bedrooms in the home. Image: Re/Max Coast & Country.

Hidden at the end of the property is a detached garage – serviced with electricity and fully secured with alarm and full width sliding doors – that can easily park up to five cars.

If the inside of the home isn’t enough to impress then perhaps the large garden and patio space will do the trick.

The spacious garden makes the perfect place to entertain your guests during the summer months.

With woodland and forestry surrounding the home, nature can be seen at every corner, making it perfect for those seeking a home in the countryside.

The home has been listed on Re/Max Coast & Country for offers over £590,000.

