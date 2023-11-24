Stylish Deeside home with built-in sauna on the market for £590,000

If you’re searching for a new home with a little something extra, then perhaps this five-bedroom home with a built-in sauna could be for you.

With stunning views overlooking Royal Deeside and timeless finishes throughout, it could easily be a match made in heaven.

Located in Torphins in the heart of Royal Deeside, this five-bedroom home has a lot to offer.

Striking period features are elegantly paired with a rustic design that features throughout the entire house.

An entrance porch leads to a large sitting room and lounge which boast natural materials like wood and stone.

There is an inviting atmosphere in the living room as earthy tones and warm textures feature throughout.

Floor to ceiling windows – drawing light in from every corner, adding a modern feel to the country design – can be found in the kitchen.

With a centre island, there is plenty of room for entertaining – whether that be a weekly Sunday roast, hosting Christmas Day or a plain and simple excuse for a get together.

Home features a private sauna

However, one of the most impressive features found in the home is the private sauna – where you can find a moment of tranquility after a long day at work.

A master bedroom with an ensuite and dressing room – to save you packing away your wardrobe when the seasons change – awaits you on the first floor.

Three more double bedrooms can be found across the hall with a second bathroom.

An attic room with a private balcony is yet another perk to this home. A ladder allows access to the turret where the view can really be appreciated.

Windows and open beams are finished beautifully with wood.

Heating is by a combination of oil radiators and wood burning stove and fireplace.

Hidden at the end of the property is a detached garage – serviced with electricity and fully secured with alarm and full width sliding doors – that can easily park up to five cars.

If the inside of the home isn’t enough to impress then perhaps the large garden and patio space will do the trick.

The spacious garden makes the perfect place to entertain your guests during the summer months.

With woodland and forestry surrounding the home, nature can be seen at every corner, making it perfect for those seeking a home in the countryside.

The home has been listed on Re/Max Coast & Country for offers over £590,000.