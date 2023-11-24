ACL injury to SWPL debut: Aberdeen Women’s Phoebe Murray unexpected start to her senior career aged just 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ACL injury to SWPL debut: Aberdeen Women’s Phoebe Murray unexpected start to her senior career aged just 15

Murray injured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in May 2022, before making her return to playing 10 months later in July this year.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women midfielder Phoebe Murray.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Phoebe Murray. Image: Shutterstock.

A year ago, Phoebe Murray was sidelined with an ACL injury – now the 15-year-old is thriving with Aberdeen Women.

The teenager made her SWPL debut for the Dons earlier this campaign and has gone on to make seven appearances so far, mainly in midfield.

She moved up to the Reds’ top-flight team from Aberdeen FC Ladies’ under-18s national performance side, who she still turns out for.

To be playing senior football this term was not something Murray expected, having injured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in May 2022 when she was still just 14.

She got surgery in November last year, before making her return to playing eight months after the operation – and 10 months after the injury occurred – in July 2023.

Murray said: “I was injured for most of last year and missed an entire season. I didn’t really expect to be playing first team football at all this year.

“I thought I would just go back into the under-18s and gradually get back playing. But I’ve made the step up and felt I had to really take the opportunity with the first team on.”

Aberdeen midfielder Phoebe Murray in action against Spartans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The recovery from the ACL injury was an arduous process for Murray, who added: “It was a slow start when I got back playing. It was hard getting my fitness levels back up, but I feel like I am getting there.

“I look back on the past year and can appreciate how far I have come. I got my operation in November 2022 and I didn’t think a year later that I would be playing at this level.

“It is mad to think about. I’m really glad I pushed myself and worked really hard to get back.”

Murray embracing top tests in SWPL

Aberdeen, who sit seventh with 18 points in the SWPL after 13 games, return to league action against second-placed Celtic at the Excelsior Stadium on Sunday.

Murray is relishing the chance to keep testing herself in the top-flight, having already noticed significant improvements in her own game.

The teen said: “I’ve loved it. I’m taking every game as it comes and I feel like I have improved massively since I’ve been up with the first team.

“It’s been really good to get some minutes and see what the top level in Scotland is like.

“The game is a lot more physical than what I am used to, and playing with the likes of Eilidh Shore and Hannah Stewart, who are great players, is helping me learn and improve all the time.

Phoebe Murray in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Shutterstock.

“I enjoy the challenge of playing in this league. Ever since I was young I have always wanted to be challenged and playing against the top teams will just make me better.”

It has been a season of firsts for club and country for Murray, who has made her debut for Scotland – at both under-16s and under-17s level – since making the move up to Aberdeen’s first team.

Murray said: “I absolutely loved it. It’s just a different experience and a different kind of football.

“Getting to play in the Euros against the likes of Italy was just on another level. It taught me so much.

“And it’s just about getting to know everybody with Scotland.

“I hadn’t been involved with the set-up because of being out injured, so it’s been great getting to know new people and making new friends.”

Excruciating pain, waiting lists, and the need for more research: North footballers reveal ACL horror stories amid injury crisis in women’s game

Conversation