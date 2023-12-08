For sale: Clifftop Aberdeenshire bungalow with stunning North Sea views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Clifftop Aberdeenshire bungalow with stunning North Sea views

It is available for £25,000 under its valuation.

By Chris Cromar
Newtonhill house from above.
The scenic house in Newtonhill is on the market. Image: Zoopla.

If North Sea views are for you, then this clifftop bungalow in Newtonhill, Aberdeenshire may be your dream home.

As well as stunning sea scenery, the property has four to five bedrooms and three public rooms.

All fitted floorings, light fittings, curtains, blinds and integrated appliances will remain as part of the sale.

Newtonhill house from above.
Newtonhill is located next to the North Sea. Image: Zoopla.

The spacious lounge – which has been described as having an “immediate wow factor” – has a vaulted ceiling, picture windows and patio doors bringing the outside coastline views into the room with a clever use of mirrors.

It also has a wood burning stove and a wall frame log store, making it the perfect room to be in during cold winter nights.

Newtonhill house lounge.
The lounge has sea views. Image: Zoopla.

Just off of the living room is a study/home office, which also has coastline views and overlooks the garden, whilst also has a door that leads into the kitchen.

The kitchen – which includes a picture window with views of the rugged coastline – is fitted with an attractive modern range of base and wall units with worksurfaces, an electric oven and induction hob.

Newtonhill house study room/office.
An office with a view. Image: Zoopla.

A fridge freezer fits neatly within wall units and will remain as part of the sale, while there is space for a dishwasher.

The utility room is well stocked with cupboards and a worksurface with a sink and there is plumbed space for a washing machine or tumble dryer.

Newtonhill house kitchen.
The house’s kitchen is bright and spacious. Image: Zoopla.

From the kitchen is open plan access into the family dining room, which offers plenty of space for lounge and dining furnishings, and features a vaulted ceiling.

Once again, the views capture your eyes from the three picture windows in this room, which is described as the “real hub of the house”.

Newtonhill house music room.
One of the bedrooms is currently used as a music room. Image: Zoopla.

The home’s modern family bathroom is fitted with a three-piece suite, including a shower over the p-shaped bath.

On to the bedrooms and the master one – which is side facing and features two sets of fitted mirrored wardrobes on one wall and another side of double wardrobes – is generous in size.

Newtonhill house bathroom.
The home’s bathroom is airy and spacious. Image: Zoopla.

With ample room for furnishings, it has feature wall lights and is laid to carpet, whilst also includes an en suite.

Two of the home’s bedrooms were originally separate, but have now been connected by an archway and can easily become their own ones again.

Newtonhill house garden.
The garden has stunning views of the North Sea. Image: Zoopla.

Both windows in these rooms are front facing and offer gorgeous sea views, whilst one of the bedrooms currently serves as a music room.

As well as all this, the house contains a loft, which is where the digital video recorder for the property’s six security cameras are located, which will remain as part of the sale.

Newtonhill house garden from above.
The house is located at the top of a cliff. Image: Zoopla.

Outside the home, the garden’s grounds are mainly laid to lawn and includes a fire pit, with a decking area at the rear – perfect for views on to the North Sea –  and a jetty style boardwalk at the front.

It also comes with a double garage – which includes a workshop – two sheds (one concrete and one wooden) and a driveway that can accommodate several cars.

Newtonhill house garage.
The garage includes a workshop. Image: Zoopla.

Despite being valued at £425,000, it is on the market for offers over £400,000.

