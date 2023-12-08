For sale: Clifftop Aberdeenshire bungalow with stunning North Sea views

If North Sea views are for you, then this clifftop bungalow in Newtonhill, Aberdeenshire may be your dream home.

As well as stunning sea scenery, the property has four to five bedrooms and three public rooms.

All fitted floorings, light fittings, curtains, blinds and integrated appliances will remain as part of the sale.

The spacious lounge – which has been described as having an “immediate wow factor” – has a vaulted ceiling, picture windows and patio doors bringing the outside coastline views into the room with a clever use of mirrors.

It also has a wood burning stove and a wall frame log store, making it the perfect room to be in during cold winter nights.

Just off of the living room is a study/home office, which also has coastline views and overlooks the garden, whilst also has a door that leads into the kitchen.

The kitchen – which includes a picture window with views of the rugged coastline – is fitted with an attractive modern range of base and wall units with worksurfaces, an electric oven and induction hob.

A fridge freezer fits neatly within wall units and will remain as part of the sale, while there is space for a dishwasher.

The utility room is well stocked with cupboards and a worksurface with a sink and there is plumbed space for a washing machine or tumble dryer.

From the kitchen is open plan access into the family dining room, which offers plenty of space for lounge and dining furnishings, and features a vaulted ceiling.

Once again, the views capture your eyes from the three picture windows in this room, which is described as the “real hub of the house”.

The home’s modern family bathroom is fitted with a three-piece suite, including a shower over the p-shaped bath.

On to the bedrooms and the master one – which is side facing and features two sets of fitted mirrored wardrobes on one wall and another side of double wardrobes – is generous in size.

With ample room for furnishings, it has feature wall lights and is laid to carpet, whilst also includes an en suite.

Two of the home’s bedrooms were originally separate, but have now been connected by an archway and can easily become their own ones again.

Both windows in these rooms are front facing and offer gorgeous sea views, whilst one of the bedrooms currently serves as a music room.

As well as all this, the house contains a loft, which is where the digital video recorder for the property’s six security cameras are located, which will remain as part of the sale.

Outside the home, the garden’s grounds are mainly laid to lawn and includes a fire pit, with a decking area at the rear – perfect for views on to the North Sea – and a jetty style boardwalk at the front.

It also comes with a double garage – which includes a workshop – two sheds (one concrete and one wooden) and a driveway that can accommodate several cars.

Despite being valued at £425,000, it is on the market for offers over £400,000.