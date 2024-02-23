Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock on Dons’ defensive lapses, the Battle of Brammall Lane and Derek McInnes reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock on Dons’ defensive lapses, the Battle of Brammall Lane and Derek McInnes reunion

The encounter between Sheffield United and West Brom is the only English professional game to be abandoned due to lack of players.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-2 draw with Hibs. Image: SNS.
Interim manager Neil Warnock has called for Aberdeen to cut out costly individual gaffes and bad decisions.

Aberdeen have conceded seven goals in the three Premiership matches Warnock has managed since taking over the Pittodrie hot-seat.

He says he has worked hard on the training pitch with the Dons in a bid to cut out the defensive errors.

Warnock has also held discussions with the players in a bid to find a solution to tightening up at the back.

However the veteran gaffer warns there is only so much he can do.

He says ultimately the onus is on the Dons to take responsibility for their own actions by cutting out blunders and making the right decisions.

And Warnock insists that must start away at fourth-placed Kilmarnock on Saturday.

It is a game where the 75-year-old will face Killie boss Derek McInnes who was in the opposition team to Warnock in the infamous Battle of Bramall Lane.

On March 16, 2002 the English second tier clash between Warnock’s Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion descended into chaos.

It became the first, and still the only, English professional football match to be abandoned due to a lack of players as Warnock’s Sheffield United had three sent off and another two later left the field injured.

Now Warnock will face McInnes again and demands Aberdeen cut out the defensive mistakes.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after drawing 2-2 with Hibs. Image: SNS
He said: “The goals we are conceding are individual bad decisions.

“It’s alright working on it and talking about it.

“But players have to make their own decisions.

“You can coach all day but if they carry on like that we are going to concede goals.

“The proof will be in the pudding if they take it on board.”

‘I remember him with a bandage round his head, Derek’

Even 22 years on, the Battle of Bramall Lane remains locked in English football folklore.

In the ninth minute Sheffield United keeper Simon Tracey was sent off by referee Eddie Wolstenholme for deliberately handling outside his penalty box.

Scott Dobie put West Brom 1-0 up soon after before Baggies captain McInnes fired home a spectacular strike.

Warnock responded to going 2-0 down by putting on Patrick Suffo and Georges Santos, withdrawing Gus Uhlenbeek and Michael Tonge.

They were on the pitch for only a minute before being sent off.

West Brom’s Derek McInnes in the thick of the action as Sheffield United’s Michael Brown (second from left) prepares to leave the pitch after being sent off causing the match between West Brom and Sheffield United to be called off. Image: PA.

Santos first action was an out of control, stud high challenge on Andy Johnson that earned a red card.

It sparked a mass brawl between both sets of players

Fellow sub Suffo headbutted McInnes and was also sent off, with future Aberdeen boss McInnes receiving stitches above his eye.

Santos and Suffo were both given six-match bans and never played for United again.

Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock at Pittdrie. Image: Shutterstock

Warnock said: “I remember him with a bandage round his head, Derek.

“Everything went off that day, head-butts and the lad I put on for one minute he was sent off the next.

“I was never really a big fan of the manager there, we never really got on, me and Gary Megson.

“Georges Santos,  the kid did him in the first game, this midfield player.

“I put him on and I said ‘you won’t try anything stupid Georges will you?’

“He said ‘no, no I’m alright’.

“Then the next minute the ball broke between him and this lad who did him, the long-haired midfield player.

“And I just looked and went ‘oh my God’, then looked away.

“I could tell what was coming.”

Chaotic end to Battle of Bramall Lane

West Brom went 3-0 up through Dobie in the 77th minute.

Two minutes later, Michael Brown hobbled off with a groin injury.

Then in the 82nd minute Robert Ullathorne also left the pitch, complaining about muscle spasms.

With only six United players on the pitch and none of their allocated substitutes remaining Sheffield United had insufficient players to continue.

The referee abandoned the match.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock. Image: SNS.
Warnock said: “It was so near the end.

“Their manager made a bit of a fuss about it but we just said they should have the points.

“They were winning comfortably anyway so we had no problem with them having the points.

“It wasn’t one of Eddie Wolstenholme’s (referee) better games.

“It’s in the past now – happy days.”

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
McInnes a contender for manager of the year

The Premiership clash at Rugby Park this weekend will not be the first time Warnock and McInnes have gone face to face since the Battle of Bramall Lane.

While Bristol City manager McInnes lost 3-2 at home to Warnock’s Leeds United in the English Championship on September 29, 2012.

Warnock reckons McInnes should be in the running for manager of the year.

McInnes has led Kilmarnock to fourth in the Premiership and will face the Dons in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Saturday March 9.

Derek McInnes, who now manages Kilmarnock, during a cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie late last year.
Warnock said: “I watched him (McInnes) up here when he was at Aberdeen and other places.

“And I always thought he was a steady Eddie, a good, steady manager.

“He has done really well there, remarkable.

“Not far off being manager of the season I would imagine.”

WATCH: Stand Three – Three Aberdeen FC fans discuss three big talking points

