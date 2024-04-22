Aberdeen pensioner loses six-figure sum in bank fraud scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pensioner loses six-figure sum in bank fraud scam

Two men have been charged in connection after raids were carried out in the Central Belt.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A person posed as a member of the victim’s bank fraud department in the elaborate scam. Image: Shutterstock

Two men have been charged after an Aberdeen pensioner was defrauded of a six-figure sum of money.

The man was contacted by a person allegedly posing as a member of his bank’s fraud department back in January.

An investigation was launched by police, in particular North East Division’s Cyber-Enabled Crime Team.

Detectives executed warrants at residential and business addresses in East Kilbride, Shawlands and Uddingston on Friday.

Two men, aged 21 and 48, were arrested and charged in connection with the fraud.

In addition, Class A drugs estimated to be worth more than £1,000 and more than £30,000 cash were seized during the operation.

Two men aged 22 and 25, and a 44-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with the drug offences.

All five are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

Aberdeen pensioners targeted by bank fraud scammers

In January, we reported that another Aberdeen pensioner was defrauded of a six-figure sum in a cyber scam last year.x

The 73-year-old man had invested into a fraudulent company between January and April 2023.

Two men, aged 50 and 25, were arrested and charged in connection.

Detective Sergeant Dave Williamson, of the Cyber-Enabled Crime Team, explained that organised crime groups often target victims “who are the most vulnerable people in our communities”.

He said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling cyber-enabled organised crime and this operation underlines our dedication to the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Organised crime groups use technology to target victims, whom are often the most vulnerable people in our communities. These scams are not always easy to spot and anyone can be fooled.

“If in doubt hang up and contact the bank using the phone number on the back of your card or official paperwork.”

