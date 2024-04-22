Aberdeen pensioner loses six-figure sum in bank fraud scam

Two men have been charged after an Aberdeen pensioner was defrauded of a six-figure sum of money.

The man was contacted by a person allegedly posing as a member of his bank’s fraud department back in January.

An investigation was launched by police, in particular North East Division’s Cyber-Enabled Crime Team.

Detectives executed warrants at residential and business addresses in East Kilbride, Shawlands and Uddingston on Friday.

Two men, aged 21 and 48, were arrested and charged in connection with the fraud.

In addition, Class A drugs estimated to be worth more than £1,000 and more than £30,000 cash were seized during the operation.

Two men aged 22 and 25, and a 44-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with the drug offences.

All five are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

Aberdeen pensioners targeted by bank fraud scammers

In January, we reported that another Aberdeen pensioner was defrauded of a six-figure sum in a cyber scam last year.x

The 73-year-old man had invested into a fraudulent company between January and April 2023.

Two men, aged 50 and 25, were arrested and charged in connection.

Detective Sergeant Dave Williamson, of the Cyber-Enabled Crime Team, explained that organised crime groups often target victims “who are the most vulnerable people in our communities”.

He said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling cyber-enabled organised crime and this operation underlines our dedication to the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Organised crime groups use technology to target victims, whom are often the most vulnerable people in our communities. These scams are not always easy to spot and anyone can be fooled.

“If in doubt hang up and contact the bank using the phone number on the back of your card or official paperwork.”