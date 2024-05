Banks o’ Dee have made Luke Emmett available for transfer.

The defender has been placed on the transfer list by the Aberdeen outfit with other clubs notified about his availability.

Emmett joined Dee in March 2023 from fellow Breedon Highland League side Keith, but found his game-time limited in the second half of this season following the arrival of Brendan Hamilton on loan from Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old has also previously had spells with Cove Rangers and Formartine United.