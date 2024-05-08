Torries Croft in Aberdeenshire is a luxurious haven for horse-lovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Torries Croft in Aberdeenshire is a luxurious haven for horse-lovers

Equestrian property in Aberdeenshire has floodlit riding school, stable block, paddocks, three bedrooms, open-plan layouts and fully enclosed garden grounds.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Torries Croft near Alford, Aberdeenshire, is both luxurious and cosy.
Torries Croft near Alford, Aberdeenshire, is both luxurious and cosy.

Scotland’s Home of The Year has piqued many people’s interest in property at the moment, and beautifully designed properties in particular.

Torries Croft at Tough, Alford, Aberdeenshire, is just the sort of chocolate box abode that wins awards for being so extremely pretty.

It is a traditional croft house with three bedrooms and has around eight acres of land.

The property will be especially appealing to horse riding enthusiasts as it is suitable for equestrian use.

Facilities include stables and paddocks as well as a floodlit riding school.

There are plenty of places to relax in this traditional croft house.

Equestrian property in Aberdeenshire has open-plan layout

Inside the property, and taking a tour around the ground floor, there is a spacious dining kitchen which is on open plan with the family room.

This creates a wonderful space for socialising or just hanging out as a family.

The kitchen has everything a busy home needs, with a range of fitted units and integrated appliances.

There is also a traditional Belfast sink and, for casual meals or breakfast on the go, there is a central dining island.

The spacious and attractive kitchen with traditional and modern touches.

This area is sure to be the hub of the home with plenty of space for everyone to talk, read or just relax.

There is also a handy utility room which houses the white goods and provides access to the rear garden.

Equestrian property has stable block, floodlit riding school and paddocks

Also on the ground floor is a conveniently-located cloakroom which is fitted with a two-piece suite.

This open plan space is great for socialising or relaxing family living.

Moving on to the gorgeous lounge, this is situated to the front of the property and a
wood-burner makes for a super cosy ambience.

From the lounge, there is access to the lovely sitting room, also featuring a wood-burner.

This room could be used as a fourth bedroom if so desired.

There is a lounge as well as a sitting room, both with wood-burners.

Continuing upstairs, there is a very spacious master bedroom which has the luxury of en suite facilities as well as a separate dressing room for the ultimate in comfortable living. It also provides excellent storage.

There are a further two double bedrooms upstairs and between them is a galleried landing.

This is currently used as office space, ideal for anyone working from home.

Torries Croft near Alford, Aberdeenshire, is perfect for equestrian use.

Fully enclosed and gated grounds

Finally, there is a family bathroom complete with three-piece suite and over-bath shower.
The entire home has been tastefully decorated in harmonising tones and the result is bright, warm and inviting.

One of the pretty bedrooms, with cosy decor and lots of natural light.

Outside, the grounds of this splendid property are fully enclosed and gated.

The garden areas are laid to lawn while a driveway provides ample parking.

The gated equestrian area includes several outbuildings for keeping equipment and hay.

There is also a stable block, a floodlit riding school and paddocks. These are all secured with electric fencing.

Torries Croft is fully set up for equestrian use and in a beautiful location.

Picturesque location with countryside views

Some of the equestrian equipment will be available by separate negotiation.

The location is picturesque, with open views of the countryside and mature trees.

The nearby village of Alford is situated to the south of the River Don and popular attractions include Grampian Transport Museum, Craigievar Castle and Haughton Country Park.

Torries Croft is located just outside Alford and is on the market for price over £520,000 with Aberdein Considine. It is also on the aspc website.

Torries Croft sits in around eight acres of land.

