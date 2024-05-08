Torries Croft in Aberdeenshire is a luxurious haven for horse-lovers

Scotland’s Home of The Year has piqued many people’s interest in property at the moment, and beautifully designed properties in particular.

Torries Croft at Tough, Alford, Aberdeenshire, is just the sort of chocolate box abode that wins awards for being so extremely pretty.

It is a traditional croft house with three bedrooms and has around eight acres of land.

The property will be especially appealing to horse riding enthusiasts as it is suitable for equestrian use.

Facilities include stables and paddocks as well as a floodlit riding school.

Equestrian property in Aberdeenshire has open-plan layout

Inside the property, and taking a tour around the ground floor, there is a spacious dining kitchen which is on open plan with the family room.

This creates a wonderful space for socialising or just hanging out as a family.

The kitchen has everything a busy home needs, with a range of fitted units and integrated appliances.

There is also a traditional Belfast sink and, for casual meals or breakfast on the go, there is a central dining island.

This area is sure to be the hub of the home with plenty of space for everyone to talk, read or just relax.

There is also a handy utility room which houses the white goods and provides access to the rear garden.

Equestrian property has stable block, floodlit riding school and paddocks

Also on the ground floor is a conveniently-located cloakroom which is fitted with a two-piece suite.

Moving on to the gorgeous lounge, this is situated to the front of the property and a

wood-burner makes for a super cosy ambience.

From the lounge, there is access to the lovely sitting room, also featuring a wood-burner.

This room could be used as a fourth bedroom if so desired.

Continuing upstairs, there is a very spacious master bedroom which has the luxury of en suite facilities as well as a separate dressing room for the ultimate in comfortable living. It also provides excellent storage.

There are a further two double bedrooms upstairs and between them is a galleried landing.

This is currently used as office space, ideal for anyone working from home.

Fully enclosed and gated grounds

Finally, there is a family bathroom complete with three-piece suite and over-bath shower.

The entire home has been tastefully decorated in harmonising tones and the result is bright, warm and inviting.

Outside, the grounds of this splendid property are fully enclosed and gated.

The garden areas are laid to lawn while a driveway provides ample parking.

The gated equestrian area includes several outbuildings for keeping equipment and hay.

There is also a stable block, a floodlit riding school and paddocks. These are all secured with electric fencing.

Picturesque location with countryside views

Some of the equestrian equipment will be available by separate negotiation.

The location is picturesque, with open views of the countryside and mature trees.

The nearby village of Alford is situated to the south of the River Don and popular attractions include Grampian Transport Museum, Craigievar Castle and Haughton Country Park.

Torries Croft is located just outside Alford and is on the market for price over £520,000 with Aberdein Considine. It is also on the aspc website.

