Two men die after car enters water off A87 at Invergarry

Two men have died after a vehicle entered the water near Invergarry.

The 27-year-old and 31-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash off the A87 Invergarry to Uig road.

Emergency services were made aware of the one-vehicle collision at about 8am on Friday.

The road has been closed in both directions with a closure also in place where the A82 and A87 join.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance after a vehicle left the road and entered the water off the A87, Invergarry.

“The A87 is currently closed at the junction with the A82. Diversions are place.

“Two men, aged 27 and 31, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin are aware and are being supported by police.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A post shared by Traffic Scotland states: “The A87 Invergarry is closed in both directions, due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

A fire service spokesperson confirmed crews are in attendance with two water teams.

They received the call from police at 8.03am.

The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.

