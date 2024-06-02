Lochside Victorian villa with breathtaking views could be yours for Â£750,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lochside Victorian villa with breathtaking views could be yours for Â£750,000

Craig Eiridh is located on the remote but beautiful Knoydart peninsula.

By Ross Hempseed
Craig Eiridh. Image: Savills.
Craig Eiridh. Image: Savills.

A rural 19th-Century villa right on the shores of Loch Nevis on the West Coast has gone on sale.

Craig Eiridh is located on the Knoydart peninsula, tucked away in the rural Highlands, the perfect getaway for those who enjoy nature.

The villa is just a stone’s throw away from the lochside, with views south over the glistening water.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.

Along with being on the shores of Loch Nevis, it comes with 10 acres of rugged countryside, ideal for those who love the outdoors both land and water.

Entering the villa, you are greeted with the small vestibule, which opens to a large hallway.

The formal dining room. Image: Savills.

To the left of the hallway is the sitting room with a large bay window looking out towards the loch. An ideal place for a cosy night by the fireplace.

Also looking out to the loch is the formal dining room, which could be used for another purpose and is connected to the kitchen via a sliding door.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.

Victorian villa with spectacular views hits the market

The large country-style kitchen has modern appliances, rustic wall cabinets, tiled flooring and a breakfast bar.

Connected to the kitchen is the massive family room/informal dining space, part of a 2011 extension, with large windows bringing in lots of natural light.

The large family room. Image: Savills.
Windows provide views out to the loch. Image: Savills.

Some unique features of this space include the varnished wood benches, crisscrossing wooden beams, hardwood floors and a wood-burning fire. It also has access outdoors to the patio area, with gorgeous views out over the water.

Other rooms on the ground floor include a guest bathroom, a separate utility room and a boiler room accessed from outside.

One of four bedrooms. Image: Savills.

Upstairs, there are four varying-sized bedrooms and two full-sized bathrooms, one of which has a free-standing bathtub, perfect for a soak and sunset view.

Bathroom. Image: Savills.

Close to the villa is the boathouse, which also has an attached generator room, laundry room and a wood shed.

Outdoor patio area. Image: Savills.

The listing agent commented: “When I first visited Craig Eiridh, I stood at the bedroom window and watched in awe as an otter caught a fish and brought it up onto the shore, feet away from the house. This is a small snippet of the kind of views Craig Eiridh has to offer.”

Craig Eiridh is listed with Savills for Â£750,000.

