Lochside Victorian villa with breathtaking views could be yours for Â£750,000

A rural 19th-Century villa right on the shores of Loch Nevis on the West Coast has gone on sale.

Craig Eiridh is located on the Knoydart peninsula, tucked away in the rural Highlands, the perfect getaway for those who enjoy nature.

The villa is just a stone’s throw away from the lochside, with views south over the glistening water.

Along with being on the shores of Loch Nevis, it comes with 10 acres of rugged countryside, ideal for those who love the outdoors both land and water.

Entering the villa, you are greeted with the small vestibule, which opens to a large hallway.

To the left of the hallway is the sitting room with a large bay window looking out towards the loch. An ideal place for a cosy night by the fireplace.

Also looking out to the loch is the formal dining room, which could be used for another purpose and is connected to the kitchen via a sliding door.

Victorian villa with spectacular views hits the market

The large country-style kitchen has modern appliances, rustic wall cabinets, tiled flooring and a breakfast bar.

Connected to the kitchen is the massive family room/informal dining space, part of a 2011 extension, with large windows bringing in lots of natural light.

Some unique features of this space include the varnished wood benches, crisscrossing wooden beams, hardwood floors and a wood-burning fire. It also has access outdoors to the patio area, with gorgeous views out over the water.

Other rooms on the ground floor include a guest bathroom, a separate utility room and a boiler room accessed from outside.

Upstairs, there are four varying-sized bedrooms and two full-sized bathrooms, one of which has a free-standing bathtub, perfect for a soak and sunset view.

Close to the villa is the boathouse, which also has an attached generator room, laundry room and a wood shed.

The listing agent commented: “When I first visited Craig Eiridh, I stood at the bedroom window and watched in awe as an otter caught a fish and brought it up onto the shore, feet away from the house. This is a small snippet of the kind of views Craig Eiridh has to offer.”

Craig Eiridh is listed with Savills for Â£750,000.