Vicki Butler-Henderson: Time for the T car comeback

An extraordinary sporting event happened at the weekend. Or rather, it didn’t.

The Formula One Belgium Grand Prix was washed away by continuous rain at the undulating Spa circuit, and was concluded after a two-lap parade behind a safety car.

The podium ceremony then took place with the three fastest drivers from Saturday’s qualifying sessions receiving their trophies, and half the usual points.

I don’t ever remember a race being called off because there was too much water

Max Verstappen in a Red Bull took the top spot, flanked by two Brits – Lewis Hamilton in third, and George Russell who stood on the F1 podium for the first time thanks to his blistering second place pace the day before, despite having “the 17th fastest car on the grid”.

Well it’s about time some heroic drives from the qualifying session were rewarded with points.

The weather made me reminisce about all the wet karting races I competed in across the UK as a teenager – and the one-off event for TV in 2012 (see pic). I don’t ever remember a race being called off because there was too much water. Heck, there was even one part-time race track where we joined forces with other racing families to clear cow muck off it before we all turned a wheel.

But back to the adverse conditions for F1, and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez who crashed out of Sunday’s activities when he lost grip at low speed. This was done on his way to the starting grid – and had me shouting at the screen to “bring out the T car”!

Who knows what shenanigans would have played out and affected the title hunt

Sadly, this was wishful thinking on my part because the T car does not exist anymore. It was a team’s third car that was wheeled out for the first driver within that team who crashed, meaning they could still get out there and race. It was banned around 20 years ago because it added extra costs to a team’s budget – and the wealthier ones may have had a few of them…

But having a spare car makes so much sense. On Sunday it would have seen the unlucky Sergio Perez rejoin the race and been an extra driver for us to watch, and extra competition for those all-important points.

T car comeback could save the day

And, had the T car been in existence for the British Grand Prix back in July, Max Verstappen could have joined in again after his race-ending crash with Lewis Hamilton – and who knows what shenanigans would have played out and affected the title hunt had that happened. The crowds would have loved it.

If the likes of you and I take are offered a courtesy car whilst our own motors are repaired in a garage, surely the same should apply to the best drivers in the world? Next time, please join me in chanting “bring out the T car”.

