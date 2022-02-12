Hand-me-down Mini helped Alan keep up with the news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hand-me-down Mini helped Alan keep up with the news

By Alan Douglas
February 12, 2022, 6:00 am
Alan's mum's Mini.
I’ve always loved cars – the driving of, not the tinkering with.

More than half-a- century has passed since I got my licence so I know how to drive, but the precise detail of what goes on under the bonnet remains something of a mystery.

My first wheeled transport was a hand-built cart made from a wooden crate with pram wheels and, without any brakes, it took its toll on the soles of my shoes as I tried to stop.

The first time I got behind the wheel was on my father’s lap on a hard-packed sandy beach in Northern Ireland when we hit 50mph in his 1935 Vauxhall Big Six – quite an achievement for its 20hp engine.

Pat, Alan and Vera, the Vauxhall Big Six.

In my late teens I got my hands on my own first car, a light blue Mini, handed down to me by my mother. MYJ 583 was basic, with a starting button on the floor, sliding windows and a string to open the doors.

But it served me well. I was working as the only reporter on the Forfar Dispatch and it took me to all my newsy assignments, including chasing fire engines when the local retained crew were called out. My car was the same as one of the firemen’s.

Vintage Mini Cooper.

I heard later he was asked why he was always late and had to drive behind the fire engine to try to catch it.

I had one scary moment in it late at night on a quiet back road when I skidded on a patch of ice and spun onto a grassy bank, just before a snow plough came round the same bend. A few seconds later and the Mini would have been no more.

It burned almost as much oil as petrol, with fumes coming up through the gap in the floor beside the gear lever

I remember trying to make it look more racy with wheel spacers and go-faster stripes but it made no difference to the snail’s pace performance.

After I moved to Hertfordshire for work, I regularly made the trip back home but over time that proved too much for the car.

Rust in peace

On its last memorable journey it burned almost as much oil as petrol, with fumes coming up through the gap in the floor beside the gear lever so I had to open the rear window flap to let out the blue smoke.

Then the gearbox started to expire and by the time I reached my parents’ home I was left with only two gears. Unfortunately they were just first and second.

I’ll never know what happened to the car. According to the DVLA, they have no record of the registration so it must be rusting in peace in that big workshop in the sky.

Alan and sister Pat.

