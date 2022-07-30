Drum Castle to host Aberdeen MG Owners Club charity show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Drum Castle to host Aberdeen MG Owners Club charity show

By Andrew Martin
July 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 30, 2022, 9:31 am
The MG Owners Club will be at Drum Castle on August 7.
The MG Owners Club will be at Drum Castle on August 7.

If you’re a classic car fan, you’ve probably owned an MG at some point.

These much loved cars are fast approaching a big birthday in 2023, but this year sees a milestone for the venerable MGB, 60 years old in September.

Cecil Kimber, founder of MG Cars, designed, built, and sold the first MG sports cars in 1923. Over the years, there has been some badge engineering with MG producing what today would be called sporting saloons – but it is the A, B, C of sports cars that is the Octagon’s legacy.

These include the MGA (1955- 1962), MGB (1962 -1980), then the RV8 (1992-1995) and MGC (1967-1969).

Kimber was tragically killed in a train crash in 1945 and did not live to see his legacy of hundreds of thousands of Britain’s favourite sports cars being produced.

However, MG lovers continue to keep the brand alive, and to celebrate the wonderful vehicles, the Aberdeen MG Owners Club is holding its annual show and awards day at Drum Castle on August 7.

Andrew Martin: My drive in Cilla Black’s Mini 1000

The show will feature a display of around 60 MG cars, which are judged and presented with awards in various classes, and will include some fine examples including a rare 1933 MG J2, right up to the brand new electric MGs being demonstrated by Gillanders Motors.

For a special photo shoot, a number of MG members brought their cars to Drum Castle last week to whet car lovers’ appetites, and featured the J2 (in the foreground of the image) and the brand-new MGs at the back.

Members of the public visiting the castle and grounds are invited to come along and view the display of cars, and enjoy the music of the Nae Cash Band who will be performing throughout the afternoon.

The event is run in aid of charity and this year will support National Trust for Scotland at Drum Castle, Scottish Air Ambulance, the RNLI and MacMillan Cancer Support.

Production of MG ceased at Abingdon, the spiritual home of MG, in 1980, and then continued at Longbridge until 2011, with the MG brand living on with new car production now in China.

The show will be open to the public on Sunday August 7, from 12-4pm at Drum Castle, Drumoak, AB31 5EY.

For more details on the event go to: aberdeenmgoc.co.uk

Gallery: Loch Ness Classic Car Tour 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]