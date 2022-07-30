Drum Castle to host Aberdeen MG Owners Club charity show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re a classic car fan, you’ve probably owned an MG at some point.

These much loved cars are fast approaching a big birthday in 2023, but this year sees a milestone for the venerable MGB, 60 years old in September.

Cecil Kimber, founder of MG Cars, designed, built, and sold the first MG sports cars in 1923. Over the years, there has been some badge engineering with MG producing what today would be called sporting saloons – but it is the A, B, C of sports cars that is the Octagon’s legacy.

These include the MGA (1955- 1962), MGB (1962 -1980), then the RV8 (1992-1995) and MGC (1967-1969).

Kimber was tragically killed in a train crash in 1945 and did not live to see his legacy of hundreds of thousands of Britain’s favourite sports cars being produced.

However, MG lovers continue to keep the brand alive, and to celebrate the wonderful vehicles, the Aberdeen MG Owners Club is holding its annual show and awards day at Drum Castle on August 7.

The show will feature a display of around 60 MG cars, which are judged and presented with awards in various classes, and will include some fine examples including a rare 1933 MG J2, right up to the brand new electric MGs being demonstrated by Gillanders Motors.

For a special photo shoot, a number of MG members brought their cars to Drum Castle last week to whet car lovers’ appetites, and featured the J2 (in the foreground of the image) and the brand-new MGs at the back.

Members of the public visiting the castle and grounds are invited to come along and view the display of cars, and enjoy the music of the Nae Cash Band who will be performing throughout the afternoon.

The event is run in aid of charity and this year will support National Trust for Scotland at Drum Castle, Scottish Air Ambulance, the RNLI and MacMillan Cancer Support.

Production of MG ceased at Abingdon, the spiritual home of MG, in 1980, and then continued at Longbridge until 2011, with the MG brand living on with new car production now in China.

The show will be open to the public on Sunday August 7, from 12-4pm at Drum Castle, Drumoak, AB31 5EY.

For more details on the event go to: aberdeenmgoc.co.uk