Aberdeen Performance Car Show promises day of skills and stunts

By Felicity Donohoe
August 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Performance Car show will make its return to Castle Fraser tomorrow with the organisers promising “a great family day out”.

Returning to the grounds of Castle Fraser, 15 miles outside of Aberdeen, the event sees individuals and car clubs take to the field with vehicles that include everything from rally, drift and modified street cars to high end sports cars.

With over 1000 cars on display, this year there will be up to an extra 200 vehicles, which will include Ferraris and Lamborghinis, to name a few.

Organiser James Stephen said: “We are delighted to be returning to Castle Fraser tomorrow.

“My company runs similar events all over the country but I was born and bred in Peterhead so this show is always special to us.

“It is a rare chance to catch up with all my family, which is always a bonus.”

Stunt bike show to entertain crowd

Sponsored by We Restore Alloys and Aberdeen’s Specialist Cars Alpine, the show will also feature additional food and drink vendors which will form a food village, plus a cycle stunt team to entertain the crowd.

Savage Skills, a freestyle mountain bike stunt team, will offer displays of backflips and stunning bike tricks, and can even include members of the Royal family among previous spectators at their shows.

James said: “These guys are wild and a hundred per cent not to be missed.”

A great family day out

All car types will be catered for on the day, and even super low cars will have no problem getting onto the field, says James.

“We have rectified the car park structure to minimise queues getting in, and are confident the entry time should only be a matter of minutes,” he says.

“We are really excited about Sunday as we had so many positive reviews from last year’s event we know this one will be better.

“It is going to be a great family day out.”

Details

The show runs from 10am until 4pm at Castle Fraser, Inverurie, and tickets can be purchased at the gate.

Adults £15, concession £10 (age 12-16/over 65), under 12s free.

Free parking is available and dogs are welcome on a lead. The Press and Journal will be there taking photos so make sure to check back to see our online gallery.

For more information go to: aberdeencarshow.co.uk

Tags

Conversation

