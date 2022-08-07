So, what IS happening with the community use of the pool at MacDonald’s Aviemore hotel?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
So, what IS happening with the community use of the pool at MacDonald’s Aviemore hotel?

By Louise Glen
August 7, 2022, 6:00 am
MacDonald Aviemore Resort. Picture by Sandy McCook.
An Aviemore hotel chain has asked Highland Council’s arms-length leisure charity to confirm its pool is still wanted as part of a leisure scheme.

Macdonald Aviemore Resort, in the Cairngorms, said it was seeking clarity over the future of its membership of the High Life Highland scheme – after being left out for more than two years.

The scheme, which was in place before the pandemic, allowed local residents to use the pool and leisure facilities.

In return, the pool received a subsidy of around £200,000 from Highland Council.

The next nearest High Life Highland pool is in Grantown-on-Spey, some 15 miles away.

Highland Council says it will continue discussions with the hotel firm to make an arrangement that is “affordable to the public purse”.

However, Macdonald Hotels has warned it needs an increased to subsidy to take account of rising running costs.

Discussions have been taking place for months

Management at Macdonald Aviemore Resort issued a statement to say it was seeking clarity from Highland Council regarding the local authority’s future plans.

Gordon Fraser, chairman of Macdonald Hotels, said: “Whilst discussions were positive, we understand the first scheduled committee meeting to consider our proposal isn’t until the middle of September, so we – and local Highlife users – will have to be patient to see what progress will be made.

“We are keenly aware of our position as the largest private sector employer and a major driver of the local economy, but we also greatly value the relationships we have with local people and many other local businesses.

“We recognise how keen local Highlife members are to return to using the excellent leisure facilities.

Councillor Bill Lobban.

“We share the goal of reaching a fair and sustainable agreement with the council to enable us to welcome back the many Highlife members who enjoy using Aviemore Resort’s pool and other facilities.

Hhe continued: “Given that, we were surprised to see an interview with Bill Lobban, convener of Highland Council, stating that the council should build its own pool, especially as this would cost millions of pounds in capital payments at a time when local authority budgets are under severe pressure, coping with the ongoing impacts of Covid.

“In addition, we estimate running costs for any new facility locally could be in excess of £1million a year.”

Mr Fraser revealed it was looking for an increase in the money it was expecting to receive from the council.

A bird’s-eye view of the Macdonald Aviemore Resort.

“As everyone knows, rising inflation is a really major economic factor and the costs of running leisure facilities is increasing significantly, given rapidly rising energy and wage costs,” he said.

Pool running costs increase by nearly a third

“It’s therefore unsurprising that at the Aviemore leisure facilities, our costs have risen by 32% since we last reached an annual agreement with the council in 2018.

“The reality of such an increase would clearly require to be reflected in any new contract on Highlife between ourselves and the council.”

A Highland Council spokesman said: “Highland Council looks forward to further discussion with the resort on an agreement that is affordable and sustainable to the public purse.”

Mr Lobban said he did not comment on live financial discussions.

High Life Highland was contacted to comment.

