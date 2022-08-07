So, what IS happening with the community use of the pool at MacDonald’s Aviemore hotel?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aviemore hotel chain has asked Highland Council’s arms-length leisure charity to confirm its pool is still wanted as part of a leisure scheme.

Macdonald Aviemore Resort, in the Cairngorms, said it was seeking clarity over the future of its membership of the High Life Highland scheme – after being left out for more than two years.

The scheme, which was in place before the pandemic, allowed local residents to use the pool and leisure facilities.

In return, the pool received a subsidy of around £200,000 from Highland Council.

The next nearest High Life Highland pool is in Grantown-on-Spey, some 15 miles away.

Highland Council says it will continue discussions with the hotel firm to make an arrangement that is “affordable to the public purse”.

However, Macdonald Hotels has warned it needs an increased to subsidy to take account of rising running costs.

Discussions have been taking place for months

Management at Macdonald Aviemore Resort issued a statement to say it was seeking clarity from Highland Council regarding the local authority’s future plans.

Gordon Fraser, chairman of Macdonald Hotels, said: “Whilst discussions were positive, we understand the first scheduled committee meeting to consider our proposal isn’t until the middle of September, so we – and local Highlife users – will have to be patient to see what progress will be made.

“We are keenly aware of our position as the largest private sector employer and a major driver of the local economy, but we also greatly value the relationships we have with local people and many other local businesses.

“We recognise how keen local Highlife members are to return to using the excellent leisure facilities.

“We share the goal of reaching a fair and sustainable agreement with the council to enable us to welcome back the many Highlife members who enjoy using Aviemore Resort’s pool and other facilities.

Hhe continued: “Given that, we were surprised to see an interview with Bill Lobban, convener of Highland Council, stating that the council should build its own pool, especially as this would cost millions of pounds in capital payments at a time when local authority budgets are under severe pressure, coping with the ongoing impacts of Covid.

“In addition, we estimate running costs for any new facility locally could be in excess of £1million a year.”

Mr Fraser revealed it was looking for an increase in the money it was expecting to receive from the council.

“As everyone knows, rising inflation is a really major economic factor and the costs of running leisure facilities is increasing significantly, given rapidly rising energy and wage costs,” he said.

Pool running costs increase by nearly a third

“It’s therefore unsurprising that at the Aviemore leisure facilities, our costs have risen by 32% since we last reached an annual agreement with the council in 2018.

“The reality of such an increase would clearly require to be reflected in any new contract on Highlife between ourselves and the council.”

A Highland Council spokesman said: “Highland Council looks forward to further discussion with the resort on an agreement that is affordable and sustainable to the public purse.”

Mr Lobban said he did not comment on live financial discussions.

High Life Highland was contacted to comment.