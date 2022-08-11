Stage set for thrilling Grampian Forest Rally showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stage set for thrilling Grampian Forest Rally showdown

By Felicity Donohoe
August 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally takes place on Saturday.
Some of the best rally drivers in the UK and beyond will head for Banchory on Saturday as the Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally is poised to host a spectacular battle for top motorsport honours.

Around 100 drivers will go against the clock in the super-fast gravel stages of Durris, Fetteresso and Drumtochty forests.

Once again the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship and KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championships go head to head for the chance to take the coveted rally win and a maximum points haul for their prospective championship campaigns.

With a thrilling day of fast-paced motorsport action ahead, organisers Stonehaven and District Motor Club recently announced that spectators would once again be welcomed into the forests to witness drivers on the limit during the day.

Local talent looking to make inroads

The leading homegrown driver will be Bruce McCombie in his Ford Focus WRC and the Banchory man will take his 22nd start on the rally. A long-time supporter of the event, McCombie will be co-driven by Michael Coutts, so watch out for the familiar lime green Focus.

Huntly driver and SRC regular John Wink brings his Hyundai i20 R5 to the event with Neil Shanks, whilst Alford’s Scott Beattie pilots his Mitsubishi Evo VII with and Peredur Davies calling the notes.

Pryce leads the Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally crews. Picture by Jakob Ebrey.

Banchory hosts the Ceremonial Start on Saturday morning, taking place in the public car park just off the B974 from around 08:40. Onlookers will have the chance to chat to the drivers and get up close and personal to the cars before they head out into the forests for the day.

The Zenith Energy Durris test hosts the opening stage of the event and the first of two spectator areas on the stages.

Accessed from Denside, south of the B9077 near Crathes, the area enjoys catering and facilities alongside a fast and sweeping section of the stage which offers great viewing and is run twice during the day.

Bogie is the leading SRC driver at number three. Image by Alistair Farquhar.

The first stage kicks off from around 09:00 with the second pass at 14:45.

Stages three and six at the John Wink Design Finglenny house the second location, with easy access off the A957 just north of Rickarton before a drive into the forest to the spectator parking.

Champagne spray at Milton of Crathes

Also with catering and facilities, this spot overlooks a more technical section of the stage, with competitors having to negotiate a bridge and tight left-hander in front of the spectator area. Be in place for 12:00 for the first run and 15:10 for the second.

The ceremonial finish and traditional champagne spray will take place at Milton of Crathes from around 16:15 where the winner of the event will be crowned.

Cronin will be one to watch. Image by Jakob Ebrey Photography.

Each spectator area requires a £10 cash donation to the local charities manning the area. More information including spectator access maps, entry list and timings will be available on the event website in the coming days.

The Press and Journal will also be at the event so check back for our gallery and story update from the day.

For more information on the event, visit the Grampian Forest Rally website.

