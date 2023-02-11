Pet portraits: Lexi and Dream snuggling close together win this week’s Pet Planet voucher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet portraits: Lexi and Dream snuggling close together win this week’s Pet Planet voucher

By Reporter
February 11, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 11, 2023, 10:27 am
It’s “reigning” cats and dogs this week! As soon as little Lexi snuggled in with dashing Dream, victory was sealed – Elma Robertson’s Pitmedden pets are this week’s winners.
The close bond of cat Lexi and dog Dream in this week’s gallery of your pets proves the stereotype of the species being enemies is a myth.

It’s a wholesome as ever round-up of our readers’ companions which is sure to brighten your day.

We have a grumpy cat, a Border Collie gnawing away at a pair of slippers and a rabbit with one of the best names we’ve seen on the Pets page – Patch Bunnyton.

Kobi seems to have more important things to do than pay attention as Helen from Uig takes her photo! Even if she isn’t looking, the lovely lass makes picturesque Portree even more stunning.
Some might call her a trip hazard, but we prefer to think of Chloe as rightfully the centre of Alison Taylor’s attention in Tain!
Canada’s loss is Scotland’s gain! Purrfect Ellie was adopted by Christina Noble when she lived in Quebec, but the pair now stay across the pond in Peterhead.
Stunning Sulley stands out in the snow at Loch Callater, Braemar. Cara Copland’s dapper gent certainly seemed to enjoy a bracing day out from Aberdeen.
Harvey’s a pup with a positive attitude! The Peterhead pooch bagged his first Munro, Cairngorm, with Scott Maskame.
We don’t know what we did, Phoebe, but we’re sorry! The grumpy but gorgeous girl takes no nonsense from Claire Grant in Aberdeen.
OK, so Roy the Border collie probably isn’t supposed to be chewing footwear, but he’s way too adorable to be angry at. The slipper-stealer keeps Peter Sutherland on his (bare) toes in Golspie.
Gus, Rab and Sam are on top of the world at Meall nan Tarmachan in the Lawers range. The terrific trio travelled from Fife with Stephanie Taylor to take their good looks to new heights.
A rabbit as fine as this one deserves a grand name to match... Meet Patch Bunnyton, ruler of Amy McDonald’s place and everything else in Blairgowrie!
What could be more lovely than the sunlight over Roseisle beach? Molly, that’s what! The sandy sensation enjoys a seaside stroll with Darren Richardson from Inverness.
Delightful Daisybell proves that the best things really do come in small packages. The gorgeous girl lives with Liz Gillespie in Markinch.
Other dogs have tried, but surely nobody can match noble Rab for posing poise! The handsome nine-year-old conquers Montrose Beach with Vicky Whitecross.
Hamish the Jack Russell might have wee legs, but they got him all the way to the top of Bennachie to admire the view! The Pirie family’s petite pet is a big star in Strichen.
Hamish the Jack Russell might have wee legs, but they got him all the way to the top of Bennachie to admire the view! The Pirie family’s petite pet is a big star in Strichen.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented