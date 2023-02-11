Pet portraits: Lexi and Dream snuggling close together win this week’s Pet Planet voucher

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The close bond of cat Lexi and dog Dream in this week’s gallery of your pets proves the stereotype of the species being enemies is a myth.

It’s a wholesome as ever round-up of our readers’ companions which is sure to brighten your day.

We have a grumpy cat, a Border Collie gnawing away at a pair of slippers and a rabbit with one of the best names we’ve seen on the Pets page – Patch Bunnyton.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.