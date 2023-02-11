Leighton McIntosh recalls Dundee survival heroics as Cove Rangers striker prepares for return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leighton McIntosh recalls Dundee survival heroics as Cove Rangers striker prepares for return

By Jamie Durent
February 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers striker Leighton McIntosh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers striker Leighton McIntosh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It is more than 10 years down the line but Leighton McIntosh still gets asked about the goals that handed Dundee a lifeline.

As a teenager, McIntosh was pitched in to a Dark Blues team in disarray, having gone into administration and released numerous first-team players.

They were handed a 25-point deduction in November 2010 and plummeted to the foot of the First Division, with -11 points.

However, Dundee staged a remarkable survival act, putting together an unbeaten run of 23 games and avoided the drop.

McIntosh scored four goals in three games at the end of the season, including in wins against Morton and Ross County, which helped stave off relegation.

Leighton McIntosh came through as a young player at Dundee. Image: SNS
Leighton McIntosh came through as a young player at Dundee. Image: SNS

McIntosh still lives in Dundee and will return to Dens Park on Sunday with Cove Rangers. But the legacy of his time with the opposition remains.

“I still have fond memories,” he said. “It seems like I was there forever.

“I still stay in Dundee and bump into fans; there was quite a lot that happened when I was at the club.

“Do I still get asked about the goals? All the time. I’m not out much, but there’s always at least one or two that ask.

“Looking back at the time, I just wanted to play because I was breaking into the team. All you want to do is play and impress the manager.

“I know there was a lot of stuff going on around the club, but when you’re younger, you’re a lot more focused and tunnel-visioned into playing.

“You realise now how significant some of the times were.

“But when you’re younger, playing for your boyhood club, you just take each day as it comes.”

Back in the Cove side with a point to prove

McIntosh has started the last three games since Paul Hartley returned as Cove manager, playing in his preferred role through the middle.

It has not been plain sailing this season for the Cove striker, having played a restricted role under previous manager Jim McIntyre.

Leighton McIntosh celebrates scoring his second goal in Cove Rangers' 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.
Leighton McIntosh celebrates scoring his second goal in Cove Rangers’ 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

All of his six goals under McIntyre came off the bench, including a brace against Hamilton Accies in December, and he admits it has been a frustrating campaign.

“The dynamic changed when the manager came back,” said McIntosh. “I don’t know how it was looking when the previous manager was here.

“I’m just grateful to be back playing and doing a job for the team. It feels better when you get the three points and you’ve been involved.

“I obviously didn’t agree with being an impact player, as he hadn’t given me the chance to start, (but) the only thing I could do was make an impact (coming on). I don’t think he started me through the middle.

“It’s obviously a different situation now and hopefully I can get a good return for the manager. He signed me and I know what he expects.

“I feel like I’ve always got a good eye for getting in the right position at the right time. Outwith that, I try to help the team by creating goals or getting us up the field.

“I’d like to have more goals, as would any striker, but hopefully I can keep playing and the goals will come.”

A turning point for Cove’s season

Victory over Partick Thistle last weekend was a much-needed tonic for Cove, after their poor run of form in 2023.

They are still out of the relegation zone in the Championship but there will be further challenges to come.

“It’s been what I expected,” said McIntosh. “The Championship is a step up from League One and we’d seen that early in the season.

“A lot of the boys now have had experience in the Championship – I started off my career in this league – but in the first season at this level it’s time for adapting and the main thing is staying in the league.

“We have to take the performance against Partick and up it against Dundee. Every team in this league can beat anyone and one off day and you can be punished.

“I’m sure there’ll be more ups and downs, but it’s vital in this league to string some points together – we’ve given ourselves a good foundation to do that.”

