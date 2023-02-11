Leighton McIntosh recalls Dundee survival heroics as Cove Rangers striker prepares for return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is more than 10 years down the line but Leighton McIntosh still gets asked about the goals that handed Dundee a lifeline.

As a teenager, McIntosh was pitched in to a Dark Blues team in disarray, having gone into administration and released numerous first-team players.

They were handed a 25-point deduction in November 2010 and plummeted to the foot of the First Division, with -11 points.

However, Dundee staged a remarkable survival act, putting together an unbeaten run of 23 games and avoided the drop.

McIntosh scored four goals in three games at the end of the season, including in wins against Morton and Ross County, which helped stave off relegation.

McIntosh still lives in Dundee and will return to Dens Park on Sunday with Cove Rangers. But the legacy of his time with the opposition remains.

“I still have fond memories,” he said. “It seems like I was there forever.

“I still stay in Dundee and bump into fans; there was quite a lot that happened when I was at the club.

“Do I still get asked about the goals? All the time. I’m not out much, but there’s always at least one or two that ask.

“Looking back at the time, I just wanted to play because I was breaking into the team. All you want to do is play and impress the manager.

“I know there was a lot of stuff going on around the club, but when you’re younger, you’re a lot more focused and tunnel-visioned into playing.

“You realise now how significant some of the times were.

“But when you’re younger, playing for your boyhood club, you just take each day as it comes.”

Back in the Cove side with a point to prove

McIntosh has started the last three games since Paul Hartley returned as Cove manager, playing in his preferred role through the middle.

It has not been plain sailing this season for the Cove striker, having played a restricted role under previous manager Jim McIntyre.

All of his six goals under McIntyre came off the bench, including a brace against Hamilton Accies in December, and he admits it has been a frustrating campaign.

“The dynamic changed when the manager came back,” said McIntosh. “I don’t know how it was looking when the previous manager was here.

“I’m just grateful to be back playing and doing a job for the team. It feels better when you get the three points and you’ve been involved.

“I obviously didn’t agree with being an impact player, as he hadn’t given me the chance to start, (but) the only thing I could do was make an impact (coming on). I don’t think he started me through the middle.

“It’s obviously a different situation now and hopefully I can get a good return for the manager. He signed me and I know what he expects.

“I feel like I’ve always got a good eye for getting in the right position at the right time. Outwith that, I try to help the team by creating goals or getting us up the field.

“I’d like to have more goals, as would any striker, but hopefully I can keep playing and the goals will come.”

A turning point for Cove’s season

Victory over Partick Thistle last weekend was a much-needed tonic for Cove, after their poor run of form in 2023.

They are still out of the relegation zone in the Championship but there will be further challenges to come.

“It’s been what I expected,” said McIntosh. “The Championship is a step up from League One and we’d seen that early in the season.

“A lot of the boys now have had experience in the Championship – I started off my career in this league – but in the first season at this level it’s time for adapting and the main thing is staying in the league.

“We have to take the performance against Partick and up it against Dundee. Every team in this league can beat anyone and one off day and you can be punished.

“I’m sure there’ll be more ups and downs, but it’s vital in this league to string some points together – we’ve given ourselves a good foundation to do that.”