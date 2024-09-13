Pet Tales: Buddy, the cocker spaniel who helped heal his Macduff owner’s broken heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet Tales: Buddy, the cocker spaniel who helped heal his Macduff owner’s broken heart

Buddy helped his owner, Nicola, navigate life after losing her grandmother 10 years ago.

Photos of Buddy with a photo of him with his owners, Nicola and David
Buddy helped his owner Nicola through a difficult time in her life
By Kirstin Brown

The owners: Nicola Park, 52, husband David, 51, and their children Amy, 24, and Kyle, 22, from Macduff. The family lives on the Aberdeenshire coast, where they enjoy spending time with their show cocker spaniel called Buddy.

Buddy helped Nicola navigate through grief and “soothed her broken heart” after her grandmother Eva passed away in 2014.

How long has Buddy been in your lives?

We got him almost 10 years ago – it’ll be 10 years this October.

We were on a family holiday at Disneyworld in America and Buddy happened to pop up on my husband’s Facebook while we were there.

Nicola, David and buddy
Nicola, David and buddy. Image: Amy Park

David messaged the lady selling him and she more or less got back to him and said they would keep him until we got home from America.

Were you a pet person before Buddy?

We had a rabbit because I was told I would never get a dog. We got the rabbit a couple of years before we got Buddy.

That was just because my husband David wouldn’t give in for us to get a dog. Eventually, he gave in and Buddy appeared in our lives.

Tell us, how did Buddy help soothe your broken heart?

My granny Eva died in the May of the year we got Buddy, she was 93 years old. She died of old age. So, we were all just a bit broken after that.

Buddy, the dog that helped his owner through a broken heart
Buddy ‘has his tail wagging all the time and everybody just loves him’. Image: Debbie Walker Photography/Amy Park

Buddy definitely helped. He was a big comfort to us during that time.

With Buddy there, I just had someone else to focus on. I had a puppy to look after and get out of the house with and socialise with.

He was just a puppy and he needed to be taken care of. During that time, Buddy had given me something else to think about other than the loss. There was just a massive hole that needed to be filled and Buddy helped fill that hole for me.

He’s just a lovable soul, and he’s always so happy. He has his tail wagging all the time and everybody just loves him. The kids and the grandparents adore him so much. He’s such a happy dog.

Where is your favourite dog-friendly spot?

Our favourite walk has to be Banff Links – I love the sand. That’s his favourite walk to go on and mine too.

Buddy, the dog that helped his owner through a broken heart, at the beach
Buddy on his favourite walk at the beach. Image: Nicola Park

We probably went there a lot during that time since we are always going there. We tend to stick to the Duff House grounds in Banff or along the beach. Buddy just loves it there.

Is there one memory that sums up your relationship with Buddy?

I can’t really narrow it down to just one memory.

He loves a birthday party and Christmas time since he enjoys getting involved in all the fun. He loves to help open the presents for everyone.

Buddy, the dog that helped his owner through a broken heart, in his home in MacDuff
Buddy relaxing on the couch. Image: Nicola Park

Every day is different with him. I just know that he is there for me and that he got us through a lot. He’s just been my shadow for the past 10 years.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

More from Pets

Turner and his owner Laura. Image: DCT Deisgn
Pet Tales: Turner shows us his favourite walkies and dog-friendly businesses in Aberdeenshire
Luna with her owners, Tsara and Jonathon Stewart.
Pet Tales: Luna the Inverness Instagram star who loves exploring the Highlands
Karen Sabiston with Sadie the black lab and her son Sweyn.
Pet Tales: Meet the black lab Sadie who helped son with ADHD and Elgin…
Laura Phillips from Oldmeldrum with Teddy the long-haired chihuahua.
Pet Tales: Meet Teddy, the Oldmeldrum influencer chihuahua who loves the NC500
Bramble the dog outside Westhill polling station. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Dogs at polling stations: Pooches join owners as they cast votes across north and…
Viral video of Aberdeen dog walker. Image: Paws on the Go.
The secret life of dogs: Aberdeen pet-sitter reveals what happens when she visits your…
A border collie in woods smiling
These dogs need a home — here's how you can adopt a dog from…

Conversation