Pet Tales: Buddy, the cocker spaniel who helped heal his Macduff owner’s broken heart

The owners: Nicola Park, 52, husband David, 51, and their children Amy, 24, and Kyle, 22, from Macduff. The family lives on the Aberdeenshire coast, where they enjoy spending time with their show cocker spaniel called Buddy.

Buddy helped Nicola navigate through grief and “soothed her broken heart” after her grandmother Eva passed away in 2014.

How long has Buddy been in your lives?

We got him almost 10 years ago – it’ll be 10 years this October.

We were on a family holiday at Disneyworld in America and Buddy happened to pop up on my husband’s Facebook while we were there.

David messaged the lady selling him and she more or less got back to him and said they would keep him until we got home from America.

Were you a pet person before Buddy?

We had a rabbit because I was told I would never get a dog. We got the rabbit a couple of years before we got Buddy.

That was just because my husband David wouldn’t give in for us to get a dog. Eventually, he gave in and Buddy appeared in our lives.

Tell us, how did Buddy help soothe your broken heart?

My granny Eva died in the May of the year we got Buddy, she was 93 years old. She died of old age. So, we were all just a bit broken after that.

Buddy definitely helped. He was a big comfort to us during that time.

With Buddy there, I just had someone else to focus on. I had a puppy to look after and get out of the house with and socialise with.

He was just a puppy and he needed to be taken care of. During that time, Buddy had given me something else to think about other than the loss. There was just a massive hole that needed to be filled and Buddy helped fill that hole for me.

He’s just a lovable soul, and he’s always so happy. He has his tail wagging all the time and everybody just loves him. The kids and the grandparents adore him so much. He’s such a happy dog.

Where is your favourite dog-friendly spot?

Our favourite walk has to be Banff Links – I love the sand. That’s his favourite walk to go on and mine too.

We probably went there a lot during that time since we are always going there. We tend to stick to the Duff House grounds in Banff or along the beach. Buddy just loves it there.

Is there one memory that sums up your relationship with Buddy?

I can’t really narrow it down to just one memory.

He loves a birthday party and Christmas time since he enjoys getting involved in all the fun. He loves to help open the presents for everyone.

Every day is different with him. I just know that he is there for me and that he got us through a lot. He’s just been my shadow for the past 10 years.

