Opinion: ‘Welcome week’ instead of usual Freshers will give teetotal students like me the experience they deserve

Welcome week is more inclusive and mindful of students' cultures and experiences, which can only be a good thing.

When I was a fresher in 2018, there weren't many events I could join in on without feeling excluded because I was teetotal. Image: DCT Design
When I was a fresher in 2018, there weren't many events I could join in on without feeling excluded because I was teetotal. Image: DCT Design
By Kirstin Brown

“Just have one or two, it’ll loosen you up a bit.”

This is a comment I’ve been on the receiving end of countless times but I’ve never heard it as often as I did when I was a young, naive student.

Freshers’ week was a nerve-wracking time for me as a non-drinker.

I had just moved across the country to study in a city I didn’t know and I was surrounded by strangers who seemed to be disturbingly invested in the lack of alcohol in my glass.

Hopefully, the newest wave of students for 2024 won’t face the same treatment I did.

Why? Because of the general move away from boozy partying as the go-to student experience, reflected in the recent rebrand from freshers’ week to welcome week that universities across Scotland have been adopting.

The shift is part of universities’ efforts to be more inclusive and mindful of students’ cultures and experiences, which can only be a good thing in my eyes.

There wasn’t much to do as a non-drinking fresher just a few years ago

Students queuing to get in to Nox in Aberdeen during freshers' week in 2017
Students queuing to get in to Nox in Aberdeen during freshers' week in 2017. Image: Jim Irvine

When I was a fresher in 2018, there weren’t many events I could join in on without feeling excluded because I had no interest in drinking games and binge drinking.

I went along to a few of the freshers nights out in an attempt to make friends but a few too many fellow students made my mocktail the main topic of conversation.

I knew questions were inevitable – many people’s idea of a great time involves a drink or two so I knew I was in the minority. What I wasn’t prepared for was the pressure and judgement I got.

Almost every night out, I was bombarded with comments about how I was “no fun” and should “give it a try” simply because I was drinking orange juice without any vodka in it.

These remarks always put a sour taste in my mouth and led me to feel out of place. I remember thinking, ‘If this is what socialising is, I’d rather stay at home’.

Welcome week is great for teetotal students

A lot of events held during the University of Aberdeen’s welcome week would have created a much more positive experience for me had they been available during my own student days.

A pizza-making class? Sounds great! A secondhand market? Yes, please! A daytrip to Stonehaven? Lovely!

By putting less emphasis on alcohol, universities are providing options for those who don’t drink and anyone who would like to experience a wide range of activities. I’m sure there are also plenty of booze-loving students who would enjoy these events.

Students queuing at the doors to Atik nightclub during freshers week (which is now called welcome week) in 2022
Students queuing at the doors to Atik nightclub during freshers week in 2022. Image: Lauren Taylor

Like traditional student nights out, these are opportunities to get to know each other and have fun together. They just don’t involve getting drunk, which nobody should feel pressured to do.

And this doesn’t mean that pub crawls and clubbing are no longer part of the student experience. They just aren’t for everyone!

Not everyone needs alcohol to have fun

Thankfully, months after my freshers’ week had ended, I found people who couldn’t care less about what I was drinking. Slowly, I realised that I love nights out.

I’m always up for dancing to some cheesy tunes at a club or embarrassing myself at karaoke and I don’t need a drop of alcohol to do so.

Despite being teetotal myself, I don’t care if the people around me are drinking, as long as everyone is having a good time.

The dancefloor in Atik nightclub full of students in 2023
The dancefloor in Atik nightclub full of students. Image: Lauren Taylor

It took a long time but I’m finally at a stage in my life where I’m not insecure about being the only person in the room with a soft drink. I no longer care if someone comments on what I’m drinking because it’s none of their business.

All I hope for is that the teetotal students starting university this year can reach the same stage without the pressure I felt when I was in their shoes.

