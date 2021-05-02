Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sponsored Home Lifestyle Society

SPONSORED: Get ready for your first spring outing with Aberdeen’s Bon Accord

By Sponsored Content
May 2, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:22 pm
bon accord

Choosing the perfect outfit for your first ‘drinks with the girls’ in months can be a tricky task – especially since we have all been lying around in cosy loungewear for so long.

Whether you’re planning boozy brunches, romantic dates or more casual after-work get-togetehers with friends or colleagues, now’s the perfect time to refresh your spring wardrobe and dress up for the occasion.

While some retailers closed their Bon Accord stores due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic, the popular shopping centre still has a lot to offer.

From trendy floral shirts to gingham dresses and everything in between, Bon Accord has a whole range of garments and accessories all under one, well, two roofs.

Boasting fashionable retailers including Next, New Look, Quiz and more, the shopping centre has something for everyone.

If you’re unsure where to start or which trends to focus on, check out our favourite pieces you can buy in stores now.

Florals and dresses

While florals for spring may not be ‘groundbreaking’, flower-print dresses and blouses will never go out of style. We especially love New Look’s tie front shirt which would go well with skinny jeans or a one-tone mini skirt. All-over print maxi dresses from Next would also easily make you stand out from the (socially distanced) crowd.

Green and White Floral Print Bardot Dress – Quiz, £26.99
Pink Ditsy Floral Tie Front Shirt – New Look, £17.99
Belted Maxi Shirt Dress – Next, £48
Gingham style

If check and plaid patterns are your thing, then make sure you pop into New Look to check out the fast-fashion retailer’s new spring/ summer collection of colourful gingham skirts and dresses.

Pink Gingham Square Neck Mini Smock Dress – New Look, £25.99
Blue Gingham Ruched Frill Mini Skirt – New Look, £19.99
Casual outfits

If you don’t feel like dressing up, then you’ll love these high waisted ripped jeans from New Look that will look amazing paired with a white long line shirt from Quiz. And if you’re already considering buying outfits for summer holidays abroad (fingers crossed), then Next’s selection of summery jersey culottes and print T-shirts from Hobbs may be for you.

Blue Ripped 90s High Waist Adalae Jeans – New Look, £29.99
White Long Line Shirt – Quiz, £24.99
Camel Pocket Front Shacket – Quiz, £29.99
bon accord
Jersey Culottes – Next, £22
bon accord
Pixie Printed T-Shirt – Hobbs, £35
Accessories

If you don’t want to update your whole spring wardrobe, you can easily add a touch of new style to your outfits with a range of accessories. You could brighten up your casual look with a striking yellow crossbody bag from Hobbs or add an interesting touch to your outfit with a straw tote bag from Deichmann.

bon accord
Soho Leather Crossbody Bag – Hobbs, £129
Black and Beige Straw Tote Bag – Deichmann, £24.99
Shoes

From pastel-coloured platform shoes and Dr Martens’ signature sandals to simple yet stylish white trainers, there are also a lot of springtime shoes to choose from.

Atelier by Vagabond Juno Platform Sandals in Pistachio – OFFICE, £145
Ladies Colour Block Lace-Up Trainers – Deichmann, £24.99
bon accord
Dr Martins Blaire Sandals in White – OFFICE, £89

For more fashion inspiration, visit www.bonaccordaberdeen.com

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.