Talk of the Town: Taste the action with McGinty’s Six Nation inspired rugby buns

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

With the Six Nations in full swing, why not try out some specially curated rugby buns to get into the rugby spirit?

Based on Midmill Parade in Kintore, The Hummingbird Café is a unique spot being located within The Residence building alongside Rebecca Carr’s popular hair salon.

Pastries are one of the cafés most popular offerings. But its new Hot Food Hugs special for this week looks mouthwateringly good.

Roasted red peppers stuffed with cous cous and cheddar cheese. Yummy.

It may be February, but it’s never too cold for ice cream.

Buchan’s Ices on Mid Street, Fraserburgh, will cure your sweet tooth with its wide range of delicious ice creams.

But if you fancy something to warm you up, the shop which also doubles as a fish and chip venue is offering brand new handmade burgers available from this week.

Looking for a place to enjoy some Six Nations action whilst tucking into some hearty grub and tasty drinks?

McGinty’s Meal An’ Ale on Aberdeen’s Union Street will hit the spot.

Get into the rugby spirit by trying out its special rugby buns filled with Six Nations inspired flavours: Ireland’s Guinness pulled beef and France’s caramelised onion and gruyere sound irresistible.

One of Aberdeen’s most popular Indian restaurants is Wild Ginger, situated on Union Street in the heart of the city centre.

Its online reviews speak volumes about Wild Ginger’s wide range of tasty food. Classic curries and pakoras are firm favourites.

But its varied menu gives you the chance to explore the culinary tastes of several Indian regions.

Aberdeen’s Shiprow is full of food and drink delights. The Workshop, one of the area’s newest and trendiest instalments, is a great spot to visit for some drinks this weekend.

Recently opening after a Winter break, cocktails are a must try.

But there’s also plenty of beers on draught and spirits to savour in the venue’s cavernous setting. Booking in advance is recommended.