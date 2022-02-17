Talk of the Town: Taste the action with McGinty’s Six Nation inspired rugby buns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Talk of the Town: Taste the action with McGinty’s Six Nation inspired rugby buns

By Jamie Wilde
February 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 11:52 am
Get into the Six Nations mood with food and drink specials on offer around the north-east this week.
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

With the Six Nations in full swing, why not try out some specially curated rugby buns to get into the rugby spirit?

The Hummingbird Café

Hummingbird Cafe Hot Food Hugs special.

Based on Midmill Parade in Kintore, The Hummingbird Café is a unique spot being located within The Residence building alongside Rebecca Carr’s popular hair salon.

Pastries are one of the cafés most popular offerings. But its new Hot Food Hugs special for this week looks mouthwateringly good.

Roasted red peppers stuffed with cous cous and cheddar cheese. Yummy.

Buchan’s Ices

New burgers available at Buchan’s Ices.

It may be February, but it’s never too cold for ice cream.

Buchan’s Ices on Mid Street, Fraserburgh, will cure your sweet tooth with its wide range of delicious ice creams.

But if you fancy something to warm you up, the shop which also doubles as a fish and chip venue is offering brand new handmade burgers available from this week.

McGinty’s Meal An’ Ale

McGinty’s Meal An’ Ale Six Nations inspired rugby buns.

Looking for a place to enjoy some Six Nations action whilst tucking into some hearty grub and tasty drinks?

McGinty’s Meal An’ Ale on Aberdeen’s Union Street will hit the spot.

Get into the rugby spirit by trying out its special rugby buns filled with Six Nations inspired flavours: Ireland’s Guinness pulled beef and France’s caramelised onion and gruyere sound irresistible.

Wild Ginger

Wild Ginger.

One of Aberdeen’s most popular Indian restaurants is Wild Ginger, situated on Union Street in the heart of the city centre.

Its online reviews speak volumes about Wild Ginger’s wide range of tasty food. Classic curries and pakoras are firm favourites.

But its varied menu gives you the chance to explore the culinary tastes of several Indian regions.

The Workshop

The Workshop.

Aberdeen’s Shiprow is full of food and drink delights. The Workshop, one of the area’s newest and trendiest instalments, is a great spot to visit for some drinks this weekend.

Recently opening after a Winter break, cocktails are a must try.

But there’s also plenty of beers on draught and spirits to savour in the venue’s cavernous setting. Booking in advance is recommended.

