Home Entertainment

My Last Supper: MasterChef judge Jay Rayner to bring one man show to Aberdeenshire

By Danica Ollerova
February 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 12:10 pm
jay rayner

If you were on death row, what would you request for your last meal?

MasterChef judge and restaurant critic Jay Rayner will dive into our fascination with final meals when he brings his acclaimed one-man show My Last Supper to Braemar later this year.

The well-known food and drink writer will tell the stories behind the ingredients that would make up his own menu.

Taking place at St Margaret’s Braemar on May 7, the event marks only the second Scottish date for Rayner’s show, which acts as a companion piece to his book of the same title.

Braemar is becoming a food and drink destination

The picturesque village of Braemar has become a food and drink destination in recent years, with the reopening of the sumptuous Fife Arms Hotel, the world-class Hazelnut Patisserie and the new Braemar nano-brewery.

St Margaret’s Braemar’s venue and events administrator Lyndsey Boden said: “We are so looking forward to welcoming the brilliant Jay Rayner to St Margaret’s Braemar this May.

“If you’ve ever watched MasterChef or tuned into his podcast you’ll know he’s a raconteur par excellence – with no shortage of opinions on all manner of subjects!

“Why are we all so interested in the question of what last meal we’d like to enjoy before we die? Morbid fascination, human nature or a way to tell the story of our lives in a nutshell?

“Will the last suppers of an Aberdeenshire crowd feature more than mince, tatties and skirlie? Be prepared to find out, as Jay Rayner asks the audience to design their own last meals too.”

St Margaret’s Braemar is a unique performance, arts and heritage venue in the heart of the Cairngorms, delivering a programme of concerts, talks, exhibitions, tours farmers’ markets and workshops.

How to book tickets to see Jay Rayner in Braemar

Jay Rayner will bring his show My Last Supper to St Margaret’s Braemar on May 7.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

