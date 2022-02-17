Meet the Fraserburgh cleaner making a bold statement with her abstract art

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“What have I got to lose” thought Louise Pittam as she followed her gut instinct by picking up a paint brush for the first time in years.

Little did the 35-year-old cleaner from Fraserburgh realise that what started off as a lockdown hobby would change the course of her life forever.

For as soon as Louise put paintbrush to canvas she experienced something of an artistic epiphany and hasn’t stopped painting since.

“I ended up getting hooked”

Word of mouth soon spread about Louise’s otherworldly abstract art, inspiring her to launch her own business ‘Loulou Art’ where she specialises in striking statement artwork.

“I had never really painted much before so when I spotted a canvas in a shop during lockdown, I decided to give it a go,” said Louise.

“I just thought what have I got to lose and I ended up getting hooked.

“Just a month in, I started selling to friends and family and they encouraged me to start up my own Instagram page.

“It was quite a jump as I was such a newbie but I thought I’d just try it and it just took off.”

Art in the genes

As the proud daughter of a painter and decorator, it could be said that art is in Louise’s genes.

“I’ve always loved art,” said Louise.

“My dad is really creative as well, he’s a painter and decorator so he loves drawing and painting.

“He taught me to draw a lot so art was always my favourite subject at school.”

“Painting found me”

Despite her love of art, it was Louise’s passion for music that she decided to pursue after school, going on to study photography and graphic design at college.

“I didn’t like the graphic side as much I liked more hands-on art like painting and drawing,” said Louise

“After college I ended up working, just to make money so over the years I’ve worked as a receptionist, in sales and I now clean at my local gym.”

Life-changing moment

Everything changed for Louise when lockdown hit.

“I was furloughed for half a year then the second time it was for about four or five months so it was a long time to spend at home,” said Louise.

“I just felt that I’d did all the baking and walking and I just fancied trying something completely different.

“Painting was never really a plan of mine but it just comes so naturally.

“I just feel that I found my path by accident – in a way, painting found me.”

Community spirit

Bold and bright, Louise’s statement pieces belie the fact that she is a quiet and shy person who is accustomed to hiding her light under a bushel.

But thanks to stellar support of her friends, family and the Fraserburgh community as a whole, her confidence has grown, something which shines through in her larger commission pieces.

“The local support has been great and if it wasn’t for them I would’ve kept it to myself,” said Louise.

“I’m quite a shy, reserved person so I needed that push from them so I just went for it.”

“I just paint whatever comes out”

Describing her work as modern abstract art, Louise says her inspiration comes from a place deep inside that she can’t quite explain.

“People ask me if I have something in mind when I paint but I just pick the colours, it’s usually black or white or metallics and I just paint whatever comes out – it’s hard to describe,” said Louise.

“I do like other people’s take on my art, I think that’s really cool to hear their interpretations and what it means to them.”

Art is therapy

Using a mix of paint brushes and palette knives to add texture, Louise uses acrylic paint to bring her canvasses to life.

“I like making a statement and creating something bold that catches the eye in a plain room,” said Louise.

And together with the satisfaction of seeing her pieces hanging up in people’s homes from Aberdeen to as far afield as Milan, Louise says the therapeutic feeling she gets from her artistic process is second to none.

“Art is a really good stress reliever,” said Louise.

“I like to work in my living room for the natural light, I love painting in the sun.

“It’s a really relaxing as time just goes.”

Hopes and dreams

With so many orders coming in for her bespoke commissions, canvasses and prints, Louise’s dream is to one day make art her full-time job.

“I’d love my art to be a full-time thing, that’s the dream,” said Louise.

“I would love to have an extension or a studio and to get my work in some local shops and do some exhibitions.”

As someone who stumbled across her love of art, Louise encourages everyone to “just go for it” when it comes to trying out new hobbies.

“Just go for it, it’s all you can do,” said Louise.

“If you at least try, you’ll probably be surprised by the response.

“And if it fails then you’ve found a fun hobby.”

To find out more about Loulou Art, visit her Facebook page, www.facebook.com, Instagram page @_loulou_art or go to her website www.loulou-art.myshopify.com