‘We don’t want him’: Prince Andrew told to give up Earl of Inverness title

An Inverness councillor has made a fresh call for Prince Andrew to “do the right thing” and resign from his Earl of Inverness title.

Following on from the prince’s out-of-court settlement in an American court with a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, Councillor Ron MacWilliam has called on him “to do the right thing”.

The Inverness Ness-side ward member said that the prince no longer represents the good people of the city. He went on to say he should be removed with immediate effect.

The prince has repeatedly denied the claims

The out-of-court agreement means Prince Andrew makes no admission of guilt over the claims made by Virginia Giuffre. The prince has repeatedly denied the claims and only weeks ago vowed to fight in a US civil trial.

The Queen stripped Andrew of his military affiliations and royal patronages in an attempt to distance the royal family from the allegations. This included his role at RAF Lossiemouth as honorary air commodore. The prince was also removed at the honorary president of Inverness golf club.

However, he has kept his Earl of Inverness title, as well as his Duke of York title.

The earl, 61, has held the title since the day of his former marriage to Sarah Ferguson, on July 23 1986. It is a role traditionally created for the monarch’s second son and held for life.

Today, there are growing calls for the prince to be stripped of the Earl of Inverness title.

Mr MacWilliam said the prince’s involvement with the city is a source of embarrassment: “We do not want him to be associated with Inverness.

“The whole establishment have tried to cover this up.

“For two years, since the Emily Matlis interview I have been calling on him to go.”

During a BBC interview Prince Andrew told Ms Maitlis that he had “no recollection” of Virginia Giuffre, who at the time was known as Roberts. Ms Giuffre brought charges against the prince in an American court, a matter that was settled out of court yesterday.

Figures as high as £12million have been quoted

The settlement is said by some outlets to be as high as £12million. The figure has been cited by newspapers such as The Times, while others suggest it is nearer £4.5million.

Mr MacWilliam continued: “He is not the person to represent our city, or our name.

“He should have done the honourable thing and he should have stood down from all his privileges two years ago.

“I have said this strongly, but sadly this has been met by silence from politicians.”

He said: “I have not seen any support from Highland politicians for my call.

“He must relinquish the title of Earl of Inverness, or preferably that this pointless title be relegated to the dustbin of history.

“It is some small measure of justice for the victims of these atrocities that a financial reparation has been agreed.

“But this story is far from over. We in Inverness will not accept someone of such disreputable character continuing to associate himself with our city on any level.”

He added: “If the prince had any decency he would retire from his patronages, and allow the good people of Inverness to have someone suitable to represent them.”

York MP has made a similar call in England

Rachel Maskell, the MP for York Central, has made a similar call in the English city. She called his continued patronage as a “source of deep hurt and embarrassment” for many people in the city.

On BBC Radio Scotland’s Lunchtime Live news programme, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, said it was not as easy as just rescinding his title.

He told interviewer Lucy Whiteford: “It can not simply be removed. It needs to be an act of parliament.”