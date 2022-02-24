Talk of the Town: Mexican street food and Iron Brew sour beers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. Fancy some Mexican spice this February? Take a look at our top food and drink picks below.

Bringing Mexican spice to Aberdeen’s beach promenade is Aye Aye Amigo. The brand new, bright yellow street food truck opened for its first service earlier this month at the Fittie side of the beach.

Tacos, burritos and quesadillas are the star options from its concise menu and you can choose your own fillings and sauces.

Amigo’s special recipe beef chilli is a must try.

Situated just off the A93 at Milton of Crathes near Banchory is Milton Brasserie.

This popular family-run venue is great for coffees, lunch and afternoon teas and is open every day of the week.

Classic burgers and lighter fish dishes can be enjoyed alongside a tasty glass of wine. But make sure you save space for its parfait dessert which looks a real treat.

The Boxes at Chapelton are home to an array of exciting independent businesses, including Wander & Graze.

The deli was the first business to open at the box part initiative back in July 2021 and has quickly built a reputation for its quality cured meats, cheeses and bakes.

Try its brunch box for two or Ploughman’s lunch to bring a bit of class to your work break.

As far as family friendly cafés and restaurants go in Aberdeenshire, Potarch Café & Restaurant is one of the most picturesque you’ll find.

Housed in a cosy and inviting building, speciality coffee is one of the venue’s main attractions and is a perfect warming antidote to the February chill.

However, it also works with local farms to offer dishes like its wild venison casserole, which sounds irresistible.

Heading out on the town in Aberdeen this weekend? Brewdog’s Castlegate bar on Union Street is a go-to no matter the occasion.

Its own range of beers and IPAs are well-loved. But some of the newest instalments at Castlegate are worth a look-in.

There are brand-new wine selections, Asian inspired Kung’s Penang Punch burger specials and even Iron Brew sour beers to enjoy.