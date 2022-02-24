Talk of the Town: Mexican street food and Iron Brew sour beers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Mexican street food and Iron Brew sour beers

By Jamie Wilde
February 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 3:21 pm
Russell Ogg is the owner of Aye Aye Amigo, a new Mexican inspired street food truck at Aberdeen beach.
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. Fancy some Mexican spice this February? Take a look at our top food and drink picks below.

Aye Aye Amigo

Aye Aye Amigo food truck.

Bringing Mexican spice to Aberdeen’s beach promenade is Aye Aye Amigo. The brand new, bright yellow street food truck opened for its first service earlier this month at the Fittie side of the beach.

Tacos, burritos and quesadillas are the star options from its concise menu and you can choose your own fillings and sauces.

Amigo’s special recipe beef chilli is a must try.

Milton Brasserie

Milton of Brasserie parfait dessert.

Situated just off the A93 at Milton of Crathes near Banchory is Milton Brasserie.

This popular family-run venue is great for coffees, lunch and afternoon teas and is open every day of the week.

Classic burgers and lighter fish dishes can be enjoyed alongside a tasty glass of wine. But make sure you save space for its parfait dessert which looks a real treat.

Wander & Graze

Wander & Graze.

The Boxes at Chapelton are home to an array of exciting independent businesses, including Wander & Graze.

The deli was the first business to open at the box part initiative back in July 2021 and has quickly built a reputation for its quality cured meats, cheeses and bakes.

Try its brunch box for two or Ploughman’s lunch to bring a bit of class to your work break.

Potarch Café & Restaurant

Braised venison casserole.

As far as family friendly cafés and restaurants go in Aberdeenshire, Potarch Café & Restaurant is one of the most picturesque you’ll find.

Housed in a cosy and inviting building, speciality coffee is one of the venue’s main attractions and is a perfect warming antidote to the February chill.

However, it also works with local farms to offer dishes like its wild venison casserole, which sounds irresistible.

Brewdog Castlegate

Vault City Iron Brew Sour, available at Brewdog Castlegate.

Heading out on the town in Aberdeen this weekend? Brewdog’s Castlegate bar on Union Street is a go-to no matter the occasion.

Its own range of beers and IPAs are well-loved. But some of the newest instalments at Castlegate are worth a look-in.

There are brand-new wine selections, Asian inspired Kung’s Penang Punch burger specials and even Iron Brew sour beers to enjoy.

