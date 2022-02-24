Azets appoints new partner in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Azets appoints new partner in Aberdeen

By Kelly Wilson
February 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 11:52 am
Frazer Nicol is head of Azets' corporate tax team in Aberdeen
Frazer Nicol is head of Azets' corporate tax team in Aberdeen

Accountancy firm Azets has promoted Frazer Nicol as a partner just six months after he joined the firm.

Mr Nicol, who is head of the corporate tax team, originally joined the company as a tax director and will take up his new post on March 1.

As head of corporate tax he leads a team advising clients on a number of issues including capital allowances, overseas expansion and tax compliance.

‘Rapid progression’ to partner

Speaking about Mr Nicol’s promotion, Azets regional managing partner David Booth said: “Frazer has quickly established himself as a key part of the Aberdeen team and our client base has benefited greatly from his expertise and experience of complex corporate tax issues in areas such as compliance, specialist tax advisory and R&D tax credits.

“His rapid progression to partner is a testament to his achievements and a clear indicator of the opportunities we are creating for outstanding local talent as we continue to grow the business.”

Mr Nicol, who has experience on tax issues in the UK and internationally, said: “It is a significant milestone in my career, and I am looking forward to continuing to lead the growth of our tax service in the north-east and across Scotland.

“I knew I was joining a fast growing and progressive business and Azets has not disappointed – there is a great culture, the firm is flexible, listens to input and promotes us all to work smarter.

“Scotland is home to a diverse range of interesting, ambitious and growing businesses and it is very rewarding to help our clients tackle their corporate tax issues and pursue their ambitions at every stage of the business life cycle.”

Plans to grow the business

Launched in 2020 following a rebrand of accountancy firms including Campbell Dallas, Azets has grown rapidly and now employs around 500 partners and staff in Scotland.

Last year it unveiled plans to double its headcount in Aberdeen over the next five years.

37 Albyn Place, Aberdeen, is now home to Azets

It hopes to see its Scottish payroll swell by 250 people between now and 2026.

The ambition to increase the firm’s Scottish business by 50% is expected to see turnover from all eight offices north of the border grow to more than 60%.

