Azets appoints new partner in Aberdeen

Accountancy firm Azets has promoted Frazer Nicol as a partner just six months after he joined the firm.

Mr Nicol, who is head of the corporate tax team, originally joined the company as a tax director and will take up his new post on March 1.

As head of corporate tax he leads a team advising clients on a number of issues including capital allowances, overseas expansion and tax compliance.

‘Rapid progression’ to partner

Speaking about Mr Nicol’s promotion, Azets regional managing partner David Booth said: “Frazer has quickly established himself as a key part of the Aberdeen team and our client base has benefited greatly from his expertise and experience of complex corporate tax issues in areas such as compliance, specialist tax advisory and R&D tax credits.

“His rapid progression to partner is a testament to his achievements and a clear indicator of the opportunities we are creating for outstanding local talent as we continue to grow the business.”

Mr Nicol, who has experience on tax issues in the UK and internationally, said: “It is a significant milestone in my career, and I am looking forward to continuing to lead the growth of our tax service in the north-east and across Scotland.

“I knew I was joining a fast growing and progressive business and Azets has not disappointed – there is a great culture, the firm is flexible, listens to input and promotes us all to work smarter.

“Scotland is home to a diverse range of interesting, ambitious and growing businesses and it is very rewarding to help our clients tackle their corporate tax issues and pursue their ambitions at every stage of the business life cycle.”

Plans to grow the business

Launched in 2020 following a rebrand of accountancy firms including Campbell Dallas, Azets has grown rapidly and now employs around 500 partners and staff in Scotland.

Last year it unveiled plans to double its headcount in Aberdeen over the next five years.

It hopes to see its Scottish payroll swell by 250 people between now and 2026.

The ambition to increase the firm’s Scottish business by 50% is expected to see turnover from all eight offices north of the border grow to more than 60%.