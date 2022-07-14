Should the North Isles councils take control of the external ferry contract? – Orkney’s council leader doesn’t think so

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Should the North Isles councils take control of the external ferry contract? – Orkney’s council leader doesn’t think so

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
July 14, 2022, 11:45 am
ferry contract
Orkney and Shetland councils shouldn't take control of the external ferry contract, but the process should be improved, says Orkney's council leader.

However, councillor James Stockan has said the local authorities should have more involvement and improvements could be made when it comes to the tendering process.

Mr Stockan has given his opinion following the depute leader of Shetland Islands Council (SIC), Gary Robinson, reiterating his belief that the island councils should take control of the contract.

Mr Stockan, a councillor for Stromness & the South Isles, said: “Whilst not advocating a move away from the contract being managed by Transport Scotland, my view would be that local authorities should have more involvement in the tender process and throughout the duration of the contract period to ensure that the service remains fit for purpose.

Council leader would push for input from the islands to be put to better use

“There are certainly improvements that could be made around what input we have as a local authority into the contract and any alterations that need to be made during the contract period.

In April 2020 Transport Scotland contracted Serco NorthLink Ferries to sail passengers and freight between Orkney, Shetland, and Lerwick.

The current, £450million ferry contract is due to run until June 2026. There is also an option to extend it by two years.

However, there have been issues with the service. For example, arrangements during the refit period and a lack of freight sailings.

Most recently, overcrowding has also been making headlines.

Plans for two new freight vessels are moving forward. These will be designed as “freight plus”, offering some capacity for passengers.

Leader of Orkney Islands Council James Stockan

Mr Stockan added: “Orkney Islands Council were involved in meetings to discuss the previous tender. We proposed several changes around additional passenger accommodation and additional frequency.

“Unfortunately, Transport Scotland did not incorporate any of our proposed changes into the tender. Instead, it noted that the new contract would have more ‘flexibility’.

“We also previously attended a Northern Isles Ferry Services Consultative Forum. This has not taken place since the award of the new tender.

“In my view, these meetings should resume to allow key stakeholder involvement in the contract going forward.

Approach for more control of ferry contract would be an issue for Shetland council

Transport Scotland said it would be for SIC to consider whether they make an approach for control of the contract.

A spokesperson said: “We would seek to actively engage the council and key stakeholders in the specification of the next contract.

“We remain open to working with local stakeholders to consider any initiatives which are practical and offer value for money.

“The development of two new freight vessels is based on projections for increased freight. We are considering the option of having these designed as freight plus to accommodate passengers in peak season.

“This is subject to completing a detailed business case and availability of funding.”

