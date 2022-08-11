Talk of the Town: Chapelton’s hottest new food and drink venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Chapelton’s hottest new food and drink venue

By Jamie Wilde
August 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 11:50 am
Have you visited Brae yet? Pictured are owners Dale and Jodie Barbour outside their new cafe and lifestyle store. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If cafes with quality coffees and supreme food are up your street, we have just the thing for you this week…

Brae

Brae is already making its mark in Chapelton. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

After much anticipation, Brae finally opened its doors to the public last month.

Set in Chapelton’s Hume Square, this humble, family-run cafe and lifestyle store is the latest venture from the duo behind the popular Breer Pie Co.

Local business Figment Coffee are also on the hot drinks duties and we hear the venue’s sausage rolls are not to be missed!

Pinky Promise

Vibrant salad at Pinky Promise.

Allardice Street in Stonehaven is home to the brilliantly named Pinky Promise.

This cafe is all about positive vibes. Its Instagrammable decor is eye-catching and its range of food on offer is even more so.

Paninis, nachos and salads are popular lunch options, but it’s worth saving room for sweet treats such as waffles, profiteroles and succulent ice cream.

Food For Thought Deli

Cheeses, grapes and pickle at Food For Thought Deli.

A venture to New Deer wouldn’t be complete without stopping off at Food For Thought Deli.

Based at The Brae, you’ll find an array of tasty food options to pick from here. Local cheeses are a big hit, deli platters are also available and there’s also a fresh stock of gins you can take home to sample.

Perfect prep for a picnic feast.

The Tippling House

Cocktails at The Tippling House.

This venue may only be open on Fridays and Saturdays, but it’s the place to be come your late-night weekend.

The Tippling House on Aberdeen’s bustling Belmont Street offers delectable light bites alongside a mind-boggling selection of impressive cocktails on its new summer menu.

From classics to creative concoctions, there’s a cocktail with your name on it here.

The Coffee Apothecary

The Coffee Apothecary.

With two popular spots both in Ellon and Udny, The Coffee Apothecary is all about speciality coffee and affa fine breakfast, brunch and lunch food options.

The salmon toast option on the venue’s lunch menu looks divine. Its cake cabinets are also brimming with nothing but food gold.

Keep an eye out for specials too which vary regularly – you won’t regret visiting here.

