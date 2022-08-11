Talk of the Town: Chapelton’s hottest new food and drink venue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If cafes with quality coffees and supreme food are up your street, we have just the thing for you this week…

Brae

After much anticipation, Brae finally opened its doors to the public last month.

Set in Chapelton’s Hume Square, this humble, family-run cafe and lifestyle store is the latest venture from the duo behind the popular Breer Pie Co.

Local business Figment Coffee are also on the hot drinks duties and we hear the venue’s sausage rolls are not to be missed!

Pinky Promise

Allardice Street in Stonehaven is home to the brilliantly named Pinky Promise.

This cafe is all about positive vibes. Its Instagrammable decor is eye-catching and its range of food on offer is even more so.

Paninis, nachos and salads are popular lunch options, but it’s worth saving room for sweet treats such as waffles, profiteroles and succulent ice cream.

Food For Thought Deli

A venture to New Deer wouldn’t be complete without stopping off at Food For Thought Deli.

Based at The Brae, you’ll find an array of tasty food options to pick from here. Local cheeses are a big hit, deli platters are also available and there’s also a fresh stock of gins you can take home to sample.

Perfect prep for a picnic feast.

The Tippling House

This venue may only be open on Fridays and Saturdays, but it’s the place to be come your late-night weekend.

The Tippling House on Aberdeen’s bustling Belmont Street offers delectable light bites alongside a mind-boggling selection of impressive cocktails on its new summer menu.

From classics to creative concoctions, there’s a cocktail with your name on it here.

The Coffee Apothecary

With two popular spots both in Ellon and Udny, The Coffee Apothecary is all about speciality coffee and affa fine breakfast, brunch and lunch food options.

The salmon toast option on the venue’s lunch menu looks divine. Its cake cabinets are also brimming with nothing but food gold.

Keep an eye out for specials too which vary regularly – you won’t regret visiting here.