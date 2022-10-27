Cheers for Charlie House: Society Awards 2022 raising money for north-east children’s charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Cheers for Charlie House: Society Awards 2022 raising money for north-east children’s charity

By Ellie House
October 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 7:30 am
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell

Aside from some much-needed celebration in The Granite City, The Society Awards also takes place for a very special reason.

If you haven’t been lucky enough to pick up an edition of this magazine recently, you may not be aware that The Society Awards 2022, in association with Aberdeen Inspired, is set to go ahead on November 10 at Sandman Signature in Aberdeen.

The awards, which are supported by Atholl Scott, exist to recognise and reward the hard work of the food and drink industry, alongside wellbeing and lifestyle sectors in Aberdeen and Shire.

With the shortlist now revealed, plus a sponsors and finalists reception wrapped up for good measure, it’s all eyes on the big night.

We really can’t wait to welcome those who make the north-east such a brilliant place to live, work and play.

We also couldn’t have so many fantastic people together under one roof, without making sure we’ve done our bit for charity.

Supporting Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal

We previously revealed that Charlie House are our nominated charity of the year, meaning we will be raising funds for them on the night via a collection at each table.

This incredible cause makes a massive difference, providing support to children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions across the north-east.

In turn, their families also get a much-needed shoulder to lean on.

Charlie House is our nominated charity for The Society Awards 2022.

The support, which is given free of charge, can include monthly activity sessions, sibling and teen groups, pre and post-bereavement support and much more.

But for many families who benefit from Charlie House, they are still left with no choice but to travel more than 100 miles to specialist access respite care when needed.

Pictured are Jill Simpson and Leigh Ryrie from Charlie House, the nominated charity for The Society Awards 2022.<br />Image: Paul Glendell

And that’s why the charity is determined to build a specialist care facility, making life so much easier for families across the region.

The Big Build Appeal was launched in 2018, with a fundraising target of £8 million.

The state-of-the-art centre will be based on the grounds of Woodend Hospital, but there are currently more than 1,800 babies, children and young people across Grampian, Orkney and Shetland who are desperately waiting for it to open.

Charlie House launched its Big Build Appeal on 2018, in order to raise money for a state-of-the-art centre in Aberdeen.

Fundraising means the team is roughly halfway there, but there’s still a long way to go.

And whilst the pandemic caused severe disruption, followed by the rising cost of living, the demand on the charity’s services did not let up.

It’s all well and good to tell you about the wonderful work of Charlie House, but those who rely on its services truly understand what a difference it makes.

Hearing from those the charity supports

For Allyson Townhill, the charity has enabled both her children to join in, make friends and feel seen following their diagnosis.

The family live in South Aberdeenshire and have been involved with Charlie House since 2017.

For 10-year-old Lucy, and Roy, 13, it has been a lifeline.

Pictured from left are Lucy, Allyson and Roy Townhill. Image: Paul Glendell

The siblings were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 3 in 2016.

The condition can cause difficulties with walking and balance, and Lucy uses a power wheelchair.

“We spent a year trying to figure things out following the diagnosis,” said Allyson.

Allyson Townhill believes Charlie House has been a lifeline. Image: Paul Glendell

“It was a very difficult time for us, and we were trying to come up with things we could still do together as a family.

“Lucy uses a wheelchair but Roy can walk. They may be brother and sister, but they are like chalk and cheese.

“Their medical needs are very different.

“Then I was told about Charlie House, so I decided to get in touch. Straight away they said yes, we can help you and give you support.

“It honestly felt like a breath of fresh air, like this massive weight had been lifting and we weren’t having to cope with everything by ourselves.”

The Townhill family have used Charlie House since 2017. Image: Paul Glendell

Lucy and Roy tentatively started joining in with group activities, which included paddle boarding and trips away.

“Following the diagnosis, I was worried that they might feel isolated.

“But thanks to Charlie House, they’ve been able to join in, meet up and feel accepted.

“Roy can fall over quite a lot due to the condition, and he no longer feels embarrassed.

“Everyone, of course, has different needs at Charlie House. But being able to see the variation has been so helpful.

“It has enabled Roy to accept he is different, but also the same.”

Visiting the ReCharge Cafe

The family have been able to meet up with others at ReCharge Cafe, which can be found in the Bon Accord shopping centre.

The welcoming space is run by volunteers of Charlie House, and 100% of the profits go back to the charity.

“We really love it there,” said Allyson.

Staff and volunteers from Charlie House are determined to raise the money needed for their Big Build appeal. Image: Abermedia

“Normally people can look at you a bit funny if you come in with a wheelchair and various other equipment, but that’s not the case at ReCharge.

“You’re not on your own, we’ve been able to chat to people and share stories, Charlie House understands and appreciates what we’re faced with.

“They really have been amazing.”

With such a heartwarming endorsement, is it any wonder that we’re hoping to raise as much money as possible on the night?

If you want to find out more information on Charlie House and the fantastic work that they do, visit their website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Marshall's Farm Shop
Restaurant review: Marshall's Farm Shop and Kitchen near Kintore makes for a fine lunchtime…
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
The Society Awards 2022: North-east finalists warm up ahead of November ceremony
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Aberdeen mum-of-two delivering quirky take on tablet, fudge and marshmallows
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Fitness fanatics team up to open high-tech wellness clinic in Stonehaven
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Talk of the Town: Super soul food at Maggie's Grill
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Is Marcin the north-east's kindest hairdresser? Caring at the root of Cushty Cut Barber
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Inverurie delicatessen The Kilted Frog goes back to its roots with diverse selection
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Restaurant Review: The Drouthy Laird makes the very best of local produce
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Talk of the Town: Tarragon is Aberdeen's buzziest new restaurant

Most Read

1
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
2
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
3
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
4
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
5
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
6
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab
7
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
‘Very damaged’ army veteran trashed hotel bar and crashed car while fleeing police
8
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
A year on from being labelled ‘bonkers’, will the new Raigmore bus gate route…
9
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders
10
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Man threatened to kill police dog, then officers and their families

More from Press and Journal

Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
'No indication' of pollutants being released after fishing vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Woman taken to hospital following crash on A9 at Carrbridge
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Man seen acting 'suspiciously' at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Pastor tells Moray church 'primary function' of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Young girl spotted wandering through Nairn at 6am sparks cause for concern
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn't left, says…
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Highlanders sign up for Poppyscotland Come Dancing in memory of loved ones
Allyson Townhill and her children Lucy and Roy are grateful for the support they receive from charity Charlie House. Image: Paul Glendell
Cool-headed young defender Matthew Strachan, 18, shows early promise with Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented