Cheers for Charlie House: Society Awards 2022 raising money for north-east children’s charity

Aside from some much-needed celebration in The Granite City, The Society Awards also takes place for a very special reason.

If you haven’t been lucky enough to pick up an edition of this magazine recently, you may not be aware that The Society Awards 2022, in association with Aberdeen Inspired, is set to go ahead on November 10 at Sandman Signature in Aberdeen.

The awards, which are supported by Atholl Scott, exist to recognise and reward the hard work of the food and drink industry, alongside wellbeing and lifestyle sectors in Aberdeen and Shire.

With the shortlist now revealed, plus a sponsors and finalists reception wrapped up for good measure, it’s all eyes on the big night.

We really can’t wait to welcome those who make the north-east such a brilliant place to live, work and play.

We also couldn’t have so many fantastic people together under one roof, without making sure we’ve done our bit for charity.

Supporting Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal

We previously revealed that Charlie House are our nominated charity of the year, meaning we will be raising funds for them on the night via a collection at each table.

This incredible cause makes a massive difference, providing support to children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions across the north-east.

In turn, their families also get a much-needed shoulder to lean on.

The support, which is given free of charge, can include monthly activity sessions, sibling and teen groups, pre and post-bereavement support and much more.

But for many families who benefit from Charlie House, they are still left with no choice but to travel more than 100 miles to specialist access respite care when needed.

And that’s why the charity is determined to build a specialist care facility, making life so much easier for families across the region.

The Big Build Appeal was launched in 2018, with a fundraising target of £8 million.

The state-of-the-art centre will be based on the grounds of Woodend Hospital, but there are currently more than 1,800 babies, children and young people across Grampian, Orkney and Shetland who are desperately waiting for it to open.

Fundraising means the team is roughly halfway there, but there’s still a long way to go.

And whilst the pandemic caused severe disruption, followed by the rising cost of living, the demand on the charity’s services did not let up.

It’s all well and good to tell you about the wonderful work of Charlie House, but those who rely on its services truly understand what a difference it makes.

Hearing from those the charity supports

For Allyson Townhill, the charity has enabled both her children to join in, make friends and feel seen following their diagnosis.

The family live in South Aberdeenshire and have been involved with Charlie House since 2017.

For 10-year-old Lucy, and Roy, 13, it has been a lifeline.

The siblings were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 3 in 2016.

The condition can cause difficulties with walking and balance, and Lucy uses a power wheelchair.

“We spent a year trying to figure things out following the diagnosis,” said Allyson.

“It was a very difficult time for us, and we were trying to come up with things we could still do together as a family.

“Lucy uses a wheelchair but Roy can walk. They may be brother and sister, but they are like chalk and cheese.

“Their medical needs are very different.

“Then I was told about Charlie House, so I decided to get in touch. Straight away they said yes, we can help you and give you support.

“It honestly felt like a breath of fresh air, like this massive weight had been lifting and we weren’t having to cope with everything by ourselves.”

Lucy and Roy tentatively started joining in with group activities, which included paddle boarding and trips away.

“Following the diagnosis, I was worried that they might feel isolated.

“But thanks to Charlie House, they’ve been able to join in, meet up and feel accepted.

“Roy can fall over quite a lot due to the condition, and he no longer feels embarrassed.

“Everyone, of course, has different needs at Charlie House. But being able to see the variation has been so helpful.

“It has enabled Roy to accept he is different, but also the same.”

Visiting the ReCharge Cafe

The family have been able to meet up with others at ReCharge Cafe, which can be found in the Bon Accord shopping centre.

The welcoming space is run by volunteers of Charlie House, and 100% of the profits go back to the charity.

“We really love it there,” said Allyson.

“Normally people can look at you a bit funny if you come in with a wheelchair and various other equipment, but that’s not the case at ReCharge.

“You’re not on your own, we’ve been able to chat to people and share stories, Charlie House understands and appreciates what we’re faced with.

“They really have been amazing.”

With such a heartwarming endorsement, is it any wonder that we’re hoping to raise as much money as possible on the night?

If you want to find out more information on Charlie House and the fantastic work that they do, visit their website.