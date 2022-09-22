Shortlist revealed for The Society Awards 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shortlist revealed for The Society Awards 2022

By Ellie House
September 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 11:45 am
The Society Awards 2022 finalists have now been revealed...
The wait is finally over. We can now reveal the finalists for The Society Awards 2022, in association with Aberdeen Inspired.

But before we do, may I say it has been an absolute privilege to read over so many fantastic applications.

So many of you put in the time and effort to tell the judging panel about your business, and for that I commend you.

Judges Gary McDonald, Ross Studd and Ellie House debating the contenders on judging day.

We wouldn’t be here without you, as the awards exist to celebrate independent businesses in both Aberdeen and the Shire.

We’ve been looking at the retail, wellbeing, lifestyle, food and drink sectors, and we really did have a hard job on our hands.

Thankfully, there has been an expert judging panel, consisting of Amy Singer, Ros Studd, Gary McDonald, Rebecca Carr, Dr Sam Robson, Adrian Watson, and myself.

The awards are held in association with Aberdeen Inspired, our headline sponsor, and will take place on November 10 at The Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen.

There are 14 fantastic categories and we are incredibly grateful to every single sponsor who came forward and helped make the awards a reality.

Exceptional quality of entries

For chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson, it has been an exciting time.

“It was tough to whittle down all of the entries today,” he said.

“I’ve been here as part of The Society Awards in previous years and the level of competition has been extremely high.

“But today, it has been exceptional.”

The judges met behind closed doors to decide who the finalists will be for The Society Awards 2022.

Adrian also added that it was pleasing to see such a high level of entries given the immense challenges many local businesses have been facing in recent times.

“There have been so many entries in all of the categories and that in itself has been reassuring,” he said.

“This has been a really difficult time for local businesses. But to see resilience, work rate and personality shine through in so many entries was tremendous.”

Looking ahead to the ceremony in November, Adrian hopes that The Society Awards will provide all of the finalists a chance to celebrate their achievements.

“It’s really great to have The Society Awards back,” he said.

“It’s been long overdue to be able to celebrate our businesses across the north-east and these awards are a great way to showcase all of their sterling work.”

Without further ado, here are our finalists of 2022.

Bar of the Year, sponsored by Original 106

  • Grape and Grain
  • Ivy Lodge Aberdeen
  • Noose and Monkey

Best Social Media Presence of the Year, sponsored by Prospect 13

  • Aberdam
  • Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course
  • Rooted

Casual Dining/Coffee House of the Year, sponsored by P&J Live

  • Aberdam
  • Nooks & Crannies
  • Figment
Aberdam’s Shiprow venue has proven a hit.

Drinks Business of the Year, sponsored by Evening Express

  • Cabezon Beverages
  • Figment Coffee
  • Raw Culture

Eco Award, sponsored  by CALA

  • Butterfly Effect
  • Highland Moss
  • The Liberty Kitchen

Food Business of the Year, sponsored by Laings Directline

  • Amity Fish Company
  • Haigs Food Hall
  • Mearns Marmalades
Julie and James in front of Haig’s on Schoolhill in Aberdeen – it recently had a £200,000 refurbishment.

Hair and Beauty Award, sponsored by Temple Clinic

  • Hive + Co – Collaborative Salon
  • Justin at Ishoka
  • The Studio by Sammy Mac

Health and Well-Being Award, sponsored by Gary Walker Wealth Management

  • MSK Therapy Training LTD
  • Sport Aberdeen
  • Steve Munro Fitness

Home & Interiors Awards, sponsored by Stewart Milnes Homes

  • Everlong Studio & Gift Shop
  • Gemma Bertolotto Interiors
  • NYC Bathrooms

Independent Fashion/Clothes Business of the Year, sponsored by Finnies the Jeweler

  • Midnight Elegance Bridal
  • Style for your Shape
  • Swish Swish Bish
Style for Your Shape has been nominated for two awards.

Independent Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by Dandara

  • Cafe Boheme
  • The Garlogie Inn
  • Kirkview Cafe

Most Adaptable Business of the Year, sponsored by Aberdeen Sports Village

  • Boozy Events
  • Just a wee Gift
  • Paper & Petals

Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by Atholl Scott Financial Services

  • Aberdam
  • Highland Moss
  • Style for your Shape

It was incredibly hard to make a decision, and the standard of entries was insanely high.

You’ll have to wait and see who we crown our winners, but thank you to every single person who has gotten involved thus far.

You can find out more about the Society Awards here.

