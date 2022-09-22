Shortlist revealed for The Society Awards 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The wait is finally over. We can now reveal the finalists for The Society Awards 2022, in association with Aberdeen Inspired.

But before we do, may I say it has been an absolute privilege to read over so many fantastic applications.

So many of you put in the time and effort to tell the judging panel about your business, and for that I commend you.

We wouldn’t be here without you, as the awards exist to celebrate independent businesses in both Aberdeen and the Shire.

We’ve been looking at the retail, wellbeing, lifestyle, food and drink sectors, and we really did have a hard job on our hands.

Thankfully, there has been an expert judging panel, consisting of Amy Singer, Ros Studd, Gary McDonald, Rebecca Carr, Dr Sam Robson, Adrian Watson, and myself.

The awards are held in association with Aberdeen Inspired, our headline sponsor, and will take place on November 10 at The Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen.

There are 14 fantastic categories and we are incredibly grateful to every single sponsor who came forward and helped make the awards a reality.

Exceptional quality of entries

For chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson, it has been an exciting time.

“It was tough to whittle down all of the entries today,” he said.

“I’ve been here as part of The Society Awards in previous years and the level of competition has been extremely high.

“But today, it has been exceptional.”

Adrian also added that it was pleasing to see such a high level of entries given the immense challenges many local businesses have been facing in recent times.

“There have been so many entries in all of the categories and that in itself has been reassuring,” he said.

“This has been a really difficult time for local businesses. But to see resilience, work rate and personality shine through in so many entries was tremendous.”

Looking ahead to the ceremony in November, Adrian hopes that The Society Awards will provide all of the finalists a chance to celebrate their achievements.

“It’s really great to have The Society Awards back,” he said.

“It’s been long overdue to be able to celebrate our businesses across the north-east and these awards are a great way to showcase all of their sterling work.”

Without further ado, here are our finalists of 2022.

Bar of the Year, sponsored by Original 106

Grape and Grain

Ivy Lodge Aberdeen

Noose and Monkey

Best Social Media Presence of the Year, sponsored by Prospect 13

Aberdam

Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course

Rooted

Casual Dining/Coffee House of the Year, sponsored by P&J Live

Aberdam

Nooks & Crannies

Figment

Drinks Business of the Year, sponsored by Evening Express

Cabezon Beverages

Figment Coffee

Raw Culture

Eco Award, sponsored by CALA

Butterfly Effect

Highland Moss

The Liberty Kitchen

Food Business of the Year, sponsored by Laings Directline

Amity Fish Company

Haigs Food Hall

Mearns Marmalades

Hair and Beauty Award, sponsored by Temple Clinic

Hive + Co – Collaborative Salon

Justin at Ishoka

The Studio by Sammy Mac

Health and Well-Being Award, sponsored by Gary Walker Wealth Management

MSK Therapy Training LTD

Sport Aberdeen

Steve Munro Fitness

Home & Interiors Awards, sponsored by Stewart Milnes Homes

Everlong Studio & Gift Shop

Gemma Bertolotto Interiors

NYC Bathrooms

Independent Fashion/Clothes Business of the Year, sponsored by Finnies the Jeweler

Midnight Elegance Bridal

Style for your Shape

Swish Swish Bish

Independent Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by Dandara

Cafe Boheme

The Garlogie Inn

Kirkview Cafe

Most Adaptable Business of the Year, sponsored by Aberdeen Sports Village

Boozy Events

Just a wee Gift

Paper & Petals

Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by Atholl Scott Financial Services

Aberdam

Highland Moss

Style for your Shape

It was incredibly hard to make a decision, and the standard of entries was insanely high.

You’ll have to wait and see who we crown our winners, but thank you to every single person who has gotten involved thus far.

You can find out more about the Society Awards here.