Developers drop controversial Inverness Drakies footpath ahead of crunch planning meeting

Springfield Properties has abandoned plans for a footpath linking Inverness’s Drakies housing development with Culcabock Avenue.

The proposal had attracted fierce local opposition, with objections from the community council and 34 households.

Springfield Properties wanted to add a footpath along the western boundary of the development. This would have achieved a complete active travel link between Thistle Road and Old Perth Road via Culcabock Avenue.

However, Culcabock and Drakies community council said it would not support any footpath linking to Culcabock Avenue. They said it would represent a road safety hazard and increase noise, vandalism and social discord in the Inverness housing development.

Neighbouring homes also took issue with the plan, pointing out that Culcabock Avenue is already very narrow and congested.

New footpath may run past Drakies House

Developer Springfield Properties has taken the feedback on board, with a revised planning application to Highland Council’s south planning committee.

This includes reducing the number of homes from 13 to 12, adding a Scottish Water wayleave at the west of the plot and a new access route from Thistle Road.

Highland Council is recommending that members approve the application, though it notes there are still some concerns about surface drainage. These will be considered in more detail under a separate planning application.

The council also acknowledges local concerns about the safety of Drakies primary school pupils on Thistle Road, and recommends a speed table to slow traffic.

But where does that leave the footpath?

Locals say the best place for an active travel link would be through land at Drakies House.

The council report states that there’s still some uncertainty over the future of Drakies House. If it’s sold as a private home, a footpath would not be possible.

But if it’s converted into flats, a footpath could still be added through the grounds.

For the moment, the applicant has removed the controversial footpath plan and suggests extending the access road to the northern edge of the site.

This leaves open the possibility of adding a pedestrian link in future.

Councillors on south planning committee will consider the application on 1 November.

