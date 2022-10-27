Developers drop controversial Inverness Drakies footpath ahead of crunch planning meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Developers drop controversial Inverness Drakies footpath ahead of crunch planning meeting

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
October 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 7:47 am
Drakies House may provide a solution to the footpath debate. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Drakies House may provide a solution to the footpath debate. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Springfield Properties has abandoned plans for a footpath linking Inverness’s Drakies housing development with Culcabock Avenue.

The proposal had attracted fierce local opposition, with objections from the community council and 34 households.

Springfield Properties wanted to add a footpath along the western boundary of the development. This would have achieved a complete active travel link between Thistle Road and Old Perth Road via Culcabock Avenue.

However, Culcabock and Drakies community council said it would not support any footpath linking to Culcabock Avenue. They said it would represent a road safety hazard and increase noise, vandalism and social discord in the Inverness housing development.

Neighbouring homes also took issue with the plan, pointing out that Culcabock Avenue is already very narrow and congested.

New footpath may run past Drakies House

Developer Springfield Properties has taken the feedback on board, with a revised planning application to Highland Council’s south planning committee.

This includes reducing the number of homes from 13 to 12, adding a Scottish Water wayleave at the west of the plot and a new access route from Thistle Road.

Highland Council is recommending that members approve the application, though it notes there are still some concerns about surface drainage. These will be considered in more detail under a separate planning application.

Speed bumps will be added to improve pupil safety around Drakies Primary School.

The council also acknowledges local concerns about the safety of Drakies primary school pupils on Thistle Road, and recommends a speed table to slow traffic.

But where does that leave the footpath?

Locals say the best place for an active travel link would be through land at Drakies House.

The council report states that there’s still some uncertainty over the future of Drakies House. If it’s sold as a private home, a footpath would not be possible.

But if it’s converted into flats, a footpath could still be added through the grounds.

For the moment, the applicant has removed the controversial footpath plan and suggests extending the access road to the northern edge of the site.

This leaves open the possibility of adding a pedestrian link in future.

Councillors on south planning committee will consider the application on 1 November.

