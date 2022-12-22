Five of the best restaurants our Society reviewers visited in the north-east in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five of the best restaurants our Society reviewers visited in the north-east in 2022

By Ellie House
December 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 22, 2022, 2:35 pm
Moonfish has made our shortlist, for our top 10 foodie haunts of 2022. Picture by Paul Glendall.
Moonfish has made our shortlist, for our top 10 foodie haunts of 2022. Picture by Paul Glendall.

The year is coming to a close, and Team Society has had one hell of a time when it comes to eating out!

Team Society likes to have fun with food reviews. Editor Ellie House dug into pizza for a Society lunch club review. Picture taken by Kami Thomson.

Our weekly food review takes a honest and fair look at an incredibly wide variety of foodie haunts, from mouth-watering curry houses to wholesome cafes, fine dining and everything in-between.

Our tight knit team of knowledgeable reviewers have left no stone unturned in search of a delicious meal, and we’re looking forward to trying out even more places in 2023.

But in the meantime, we’ve taken a look back at some of our favourite spots, where we’ve been full of praise for hard-working staff, nice dishes and local produce at its best.

It was pretty hard going when it came to whittling down a shortlist to just 5 delicious experiences.

Many, if not all of these businesses, are run by dedicated local residents who have become part of the community, whether that be four generations in or a new face on the block.

So without further ado, here is our first five foodie havens of 2022.

Moonfish Cafe -‘Exquisitely presented and mouth-watering food’

If you haven’t visited  one of Aberdeen’s most revered eateries, make it your mission to head to Correction Wynd as soon as possible.

Moonfish Cafe has spent five years in the Michelin Guide and with good reason.

A delicious dish of roast salmon, served at Moonfish Cafe in Aberdeen . Picture by Paul Glendell

Our reviewer could not have raved more about the place, which is renowned for superb Scottish seafood and an extensive gin list.

This is the perfect spot for a romantic meal, with quirky dishes and excellent service.

Yes, it’s slightly more expensive but it’s 100% worth it.

To book, call 01224 644166 or head to the website.

Echt Tandoori – ‘Fabulous Indian Feast’

In Aberdeenshire, you’ll find this incredible Indian restaurant just a short drive from Westhill.

Our reviewer was left highly impressed by the “remarkably friendly service.” at the award winning eatery.

Indian cuisine at its finest at Echt Tandoori.

The food went down equally well, and included the most incredible mint and coriander sauce alongside an Echt Balti special.

The south Asian cuisine offered some serious heat, and our reviewer was sent home with complimentary fruit and chocolates having skipped dessert.

This is the place to go for authentic taste and wonderful hospitality.

Phone 01330 860601 or visit their website to find out more.

Milton on the Corner – Classic bistro food in great location

Formerly Cognito on the Corner, we love the fact this much loved spot continues to thrive in a new guise on Midstocket Road – just outside Aberdeen city centre.

You can still enjoy the gorgeous marble topped bar, and there are some much loved classics on the menu.

Milton on the Corner restaurant review
The Fisherman’s platter at Milton on the Corner went down well when our reviewer visited earlier this year. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Our reviewer was left swooning at the fisherman’s platter, and it’s no wonder that this much loved neighbourhood venue is thriving.

Phone  01224 977896 or visit their website to find out more.

Fennel Restaurant – ‘Quality and flavour in abundance’

Despite numerous challenges faced by the hospitality industry, Fennel Restaurant has been on the go in Inverurie since 2006.

There’s no secret to its staying power, they serve delicious dishes in stylish yet unpretentious surroundings.

Say hello to this divine duck dish, served at Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie. Picture taken by Chris Sumner.

Our reviewer tucked into teriyaki duck breast and strawberry mille-feuille, both of which went down exceedingly well.

In fact the entire experience was described as “faultless”, so it’s no wonder that we often hear Fennel Restaurant getting recommended as the go to spot that side of the Shire.

Local ingredients and knowledgeable staff add to its success, it’s a yes from Team Society.

Phone 01467 670065 or visit their website to find out more.

Creel Inn – ‘Special meal in a special place’

And now to the other side of Aberdeenshire, The Creel Inn can be found in the historic fishing village of Catterline.

Top marks on location alone, this gorgeous coastal pub is perched on cliffs overlooking the bay and harbour.

Our reviewer enjoyed perfectly seared sea bass, complete with plump scallops and a starter of crab bruschetta.

Say hello to crab bruschetta at The Creel Inn.

Do not make the mistake of assuming that this picturesque spot only offers seafood however.

Spicy duck and roast chicken was also enjoyed, with the latter offered on the specials board.

Accompanying veg was “as fresh as you can get” and an overall wonderful experience.

Phone 01569 750254 or visit their website to find out more.

