Five of the best restaurants our Society reviewers visited in the north-east in 2022

The year is coming to a close, and Team Society has had one hell of a time when it comes to eating out!

Our weekly food review takes a honest and fair look at an incredibly wide variety of foodie haunts, from mouth-watering curry houses to wholesome cafes, fine dining and everything in-between.

Our tight knit team of knowledgeable reviewers have left no stone unturned in search of a delicious meal, and we’re looking forward to trying out even more places in 2023.

But in the meantime, we’ve taken a look back at some of our favourite spots, where we’ve been full of praise for hard-working staff, nice dishes and local produce at its best.

It was pretty hard going when it came to whittling down a shortlist to just 5 delicious experiences.

Many, if not all of these businesses, are run by dedicated local residents who have become part of the community, whether that be four generations in or a new face on the block.

So without further ado, here is our first five foodie havens of 2022.

Moonfish Cafe -‘Exquisitely presented and mouth-watering food’

If you haven’t visited one of Aberdeen’s most revered eateries, make it your mission to head to Correction Wynd as soon as possible.

Moonfish Cafe has spent five years in the Michelin Guide and with good reason.

Our reviewer could not have raved more about the place, which is renowned for superb Scottish seafood and an extensive gin list.

This is the perfect spot for a romantic meal, with quirky dishes and excellent service.

Yes, it’s slightly more expensive but it’s 100% worth it.

To book, call 01224 644166 or head to the website.

Echt Tandoori – ‘Fabulous Indian Feast’

In Aberdeenshire, you’ll find this incredible Indian restaurant just a short drive from Westhill.

Our reviewer was left highly impressed by the “remarkably friendly service.” at the award winning eatery.

The food went down equally well, and included the most incredible mint and coriander sauce alongside an Echt Balti special.

The south Asian cuisine offered some serious heat, and our reviewer was sent home with complimentary fruit and chocolates having skipped dessert.

This is the place to go for authentic taste and wonderful hospitality.

Phone 01330 860601 or visit their website to find out more.

Milton on the Corner – Classic bistro food in great location

Formerly Cognito on the Corner, we love the fact this much loved spot continues to thrive in a new guise on Midstocket Road – just outside Aberdeen city centre.

You can still enjoy the gorgeous marble topped bar, and there are some much loved classics on the menu.

Our reviewer was left swooning at the fisherman’s platter, and it’s no wonder that this much loved neighbourhood venue is thriving.

Phone 01224 977896 or visit their website to find out more.

Fennel Restaurant – ‘Quality and flavour in abundance’

Despite numerous challenges faced by the hospitality industry, Fennel Restaurant has been on the go in Inverurie since 2006.

There’s no secret to its staying power, they serve delicious dishes in stylish yet unpretentious surroundings.

Our reviewer tucked into teriyaki duck breast and strawberry mille-feuille, both of which went down exceedingly well.

In fact the entire experience was described as “faultless”, so it’s no wonder that we often hear Fennel Restaurant getting recommended as the go to spot that side of the Shire.

Local ingredients and knowledgeable staff add to its success, it’s a yes from Team Society.

Phone 01467 670065 or visit their website to find out more.

Creel Inn – ‘Special meal in a special place’

And now to the other side of Aberdeenshire, The Creel Inn can be found in the historic fishing village of Catterline.

Top marks on location alone, this gorgeous coastal pub is perched on cliffs overlooking the bay and harbour.

Our reviewer enjoyed perfectly seared sea bass, complete with plump scallops and a starter of crab bruschetta.

Do not make the mistake of assuming that this picturesque spot only offers seafood however.

Spicy duck and roast chicken was also enjoyed, with the latter offered on the specials board.

Accompanying veg was “as fresh as you can get” and an overall wonderful experience.

Phone 01569 750254 or visit their website to find out more.