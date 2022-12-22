inSpire project at Inverness Cathedral helping keep local children warm and fed this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

inSpire project at Inverness Cathedral helping keep local children warm and fed this winter

By Lauren Robertson
December 22, 2022, 12:34 pm Updated: December 22, 2022, 1:29 pm
Sandra Wratten helps make sure children around Inverness are kept warm and fed. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Sandra Wratten helps make sure children around Inverness are kept warm and fed. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Volunteers in Inverness are working hard to keep local youngsters fed and warm this winter.

The inSpire children’s project at Inverness Cathedral supports families by providing school uniform and winter clothing for children aged up to 18.

The team also provides blankets, hot water bottles, toiletries and food bags as the community’s needs grow.

During the school holidays, packed lunches can be provided.

Project coordinator Sandra Wratten said that, like many other charities and groups, the team has seen a surge in demand this year.

“There has been an increase in the number of requests for winter clothing, toiletries, food bags, blankets and hot water bottles and we will continue to provide these throughout the winter,” she said.

inSpire hands out everything from toys to food parcels and winter coats. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Who does inSpire support?

Families can drop in to 9-11 Kenneth Street on Wednesdays from 10am to 2pm and Thursdays from 10am to 12pm for giveaway days

Here, they can collect a range of donated items from hot water bottles and blankets to toys and books.

Anyone who is worried about putting food on the table throughout the upcoming school holidays can get in touch to book packed lunches for children.

Parents can also email on-call inSpire to request items for their children if they need something specific.

How can you donate to inSpire?

inSpire can only help families in Inverness if the local community continues to support it.

inSpire hopes tot help families through the winter. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Ms Wratten said: “We receive support from the local community in many different ways including donations of jackets, knitted hats, toiletries and food.

“The Wee Fabric Shop coordinates the making of tote bags for inSpire within the sewing community using recycled and leftover fabrics and these are used to distribute school uniform and winter clothing.”

Donations can be dropped off in Tesco at Inshes as well as at 9-11 Kenneth Street. With the winter proving difficult for many families, donations like new hats, gloves, thermal socks, blankets and hot water bottles are very welcome.

A Big Thank You to everyone who has donated items to our inSpire project including food, toiletries, children's knitted…

Posted by InSpire at Inverness Cathedral on Thursday, 8 December 2022

People across the north and north-east are being forced to choose between heating and eating this winter as the cost of living crisis takes hold.

The Press & Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice are highlighting the work of foodbanks and initiatives like inSpire to support them as part of our Big Christmas Food Appeal.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal

Image button, click to visit Big Christmas Food Appeal homepage

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Let the celebrations begin. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Red Hot Highland Fling delights Inverness crowds
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Eden Court reopened in 2008 following a £25million refurbishment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The history of Eden Court: Home to bishops, nurses, performers and ghosts
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Scottish surgeon Andy Kent at Beirut Port. Photo: FDCO.
New Year Honours: Inverness surgeon who rushed to help in Ukraine made OBE
Donald Armstrong has received a BEM for services to music and the community in Dingwall. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
New Year Honours: The 11 people from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands and Islands…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. When the Ironworks closes its doors for the final time in 2023, it will be a huge blow for the arts scene in Inverness. Picture shows; The Proclaimers at Inverness Leisure in December 2022.. Inverness. Supplied by LCC Live Date; Unknown
As the Ironworks closure edges nearer, who will step up to fill the gap…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented