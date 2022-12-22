inSpire project at Inverness Cathedral helping keep local children warm and fed this winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteers in Inverness are working hard to keep local youngsters fed and warm this winter.

The inSpire children’s project at Inverness Cathedral supports families by providing school uniform and winter clothing for children aged up to 18.

The team also provides blankets, hot water bottles, toiletries and food bags as the community’s needs grow.

During the school holidays, packed lunches can be provided.

Project coordinator Sandra Wratten said that, like many other charities and groups, the team has seen a surge in demand this year.

“There has been an increase in the number of requests for winter clothing, toiletries, food bags, blankets and hot water bottles and we will continue to provide these throughout the winter,” she said.

Who does inSpire support?

Families can drop in to 9-11 Kenneth Street on Wednesdays from 10am to 2pm and Thursdays from 10am to 12pm for giveaway days

Here, they can collect a range of donated items from hot water bottles and blankets to toys and books.

Anyone who is worried about putting food on the table throughout the upcoming school holidays can get in touch to book packed lunches for children.

Parents can also email on-call inSpire to request items for their children if they need something specific.

How can you donate to inSpire?

inSpire can only help families in Inverness if the local community continues to support it.

Ms Wratten said: “We receive support from the local community in many different ways including donations of jackets, knitted hats, toiletries and food.

“The Wee Fabric Shop coordinates the making of tote bags for inSpire within the sewing community using recycled and leftover fabrics and these are used to distribute school uniform and winter clothing.”

Donations can be dropped off in Tesco at Inshes as well as at 9-11 Kenneth Street. With the winter proving difficult for many families, donations like new hats, gloves, thermal socks, blankets and hot water bottles are very welcome.

A Big Thank You to everyone who has donated items to our inSpire project including food, toiletries, children's knitted… Posted by InSpire at Inverness Cathedral on Thursday, 8 December 2022

People across the north and north-east are being forced to choose between heating and eating this winter as the cost of living crisis takes hold.

The Press & Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice are highlighting the work of foodbanks and initiatives like inSpire to support them as part of our Big Christmas Food Appeal.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal