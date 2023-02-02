Award-winning Aberdeen hairstylist talks memorable styles and link to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Award-winning Aberdeen hairstylist talks memorable styles and link to the Queen

By Lauren Robertson
February 2, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 12:22 pm
Amber Turner was named 2022's Scottish Hairstylist of the Year. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Amber Turner was named 2022's Scottish Hairstylist of the Year. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Being someone’s trusted hairstylist isn’t something Amber Turner takes for granted.

“There is no feeling like someone coming in who has been down in the dumps and you help them leave with a smile on their face, feeling good about themselves,” she said.

“Us hairdressers don’t get enough credit, we are ‘hairapists’ – we are basically therapists who do hair.”

Amber rents a chair in Revive on Aberdeen’s Diamond Street, delivering cuts, colours and creative ‘dos to the people of the city.

Now 36, the mum-of-two has more than 23 years experience in the business and was named Scottish Hairstylist of the Year at Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards in December.

Starting out

At the age of 13, Amber had her fingers crossed for an easy work experience week in her uncle’s salon.

Amber works from Revive in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

She was instead given a placement in Angels, a salon based in Aberdeen at the time, and the unexpected change ended up shaping her entire future.

Teenage Amber “just wanted to be like the girls” working there, so got a Saturday job before leaving school to work fulltime, and became a fully qualified hairstylist by the age of 17.

The “giant family” within Angels became her world, and she received incredible training along the way.

The owner, Tracey Devine Smith is still a source of inspiration for Amber.

“The things she used to do on stage for competition, it was just unreal how she could make someone go from looking so ordinary to looking completely different,” she said.

Amber stayed at Angels until she was 22 before moving to Ice, and went on to set up her own salon in 2011.

After nine years she made the tough decision to close, which turned out to be a smart choice as lockdown hit around a week later.

Memorable haircuts

Amber has taken part in competitions all over the UK in the last 20 years – earning herself the top spot in national awards on more than one occasion.

Amber with client Kelly Baxter. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Competing has taken a backseat since having her children, but she hopes to pick it back up in the future as she reckons it’s her “forte”.

Though she thrives in a competitive setting, her reason for doing what she does isn’t fuelled by awards and titles.

The impact she can have on people becomes most apparent when she works with clients who are struggling.

For three years in a row before Covid, Amber closed her salon annually to dedicate all her time to Friends of Anchor’s Courage on the Catwalk.

“It was very rewarding, but it was so sad,” she said.

“The first year I did it there was a woman who had terminal brain cancer, she told me her story and by the time I finished her blow-dry my face was soaking, I couldn’t stop crying.

“Life is so cruel.”

Amber has won a number of awards. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Some of the most memorable appointments of her career also include fulfilling people’s last wishes of their final hairdo.

Trusting clients

Amber takes pride in the fact she has “never done the same thing twice”.

“My clients are very trusting and just come in and say ‘right, on you go’, she said.

“It’s very rewarding, nothing compares to that and making people feel amazing is the best feeling.”

She loves trying new things and often thinks back to the first time she was allowed to properly let loose.

“At a competition in Manchester when I was younger, with the junior Angels team, we were all on the floor doing what we had to do but none of us were winning,” she explained.

Amber enjoys colouring hair. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

“The things that were winning were really strange and I was last to go so Tracy just said ‘do something ridiculous’.

“I went on and I gave my model a huge mohawk with cornrow sides, spray painted, it looked ridiculous but I won.”

On a more normal day, Amber enjoys colouring hair as “there’s no right or wrong” and doing bridal hair as she “loves being part of a bride’s day.”

Claim to fame

When it comes to Amber’s clientele, she believes they are “not your everyday clients”.

There are also a few famous faces in the mix.

When Fame Academy came to Aberdeen, Amber remembers cutting Lamar’s hair in his hotel room while they watched Spongebob Squarepants.

You can book an appointment with Amber at Revive. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

One of her now regular clients also revealed to her while in the chair last year that she had been the Queen’s hairdresser at Balmoral.

Ever unflappable, Amber is clearly sought after.

For more informationor to book an appointment, check out her Facebook page @HeadKaseAberdeen

[[title]]

[[text]]
