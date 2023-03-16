Takeaway review: The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen serves up a family feast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Blue Elephant Indian takeaway is a bit of an institution in Aberdeen. I have fond memories of treating myself to a meal there every now and then when I was a student living on Maberly Street in the ’90s.

If we had enough cash, we’d walk round to George Street, order our dishes then feast on the complimentary Bombay mix that sat on the little table in the waiting area, while the talented chefs quickly cooked our order.

It was always a chicken pasanda for me back then as I wasn’t too adventurous and chose the same thing every time. But it was delicious and I was very content with my choice each time.

The key to happiness is in our special dishes that are prepared with the finest ingredients.We're offering a huge 10%… Posted by Aberdeen Blue Elephant Restaurant And Takeaway on Thursday, 23 February 2023

Fast forward 25 years and The Blue Elephant now has a restaurant as well as the popular takeaway, but we were set on dining at home on a recent Monday night when the schools were off.

The online menu is vast and you’ll take a good few minutes to scroll right down to the bottom. There are so many options it’s almost overwhelming. But once you have decided what you want to eat – definitely the hardest part of the process – ordering is incredibly simple.

The website stated our food would take an hour to arrive, which was fine as we had a few things to do beforehand. And having finished our jobs early, we were delighted when our food arrived after about 50 minutes. It was time to tuck in.

The Blue Elephant’s website claims it is “the best Indian restaurant and takeaway in the Aberdeen area and its surroundings”. It was time to put this to the test.

The food

A neatly packed box arrived and it was time to dish out the goodies. And there were plenty to choose from as we ordered a little too much – a common mistake in our house.

First out were the crispy poppadoms along with an array of colourful dips, including mango chutney and spiced red onions. I really liked the sticky consistency of the spiced onions.

Our veritable feast continued with a variety of starters: mixed pakora, Bombay aloo, tarka dhal and a mixed kebab of chicken, lamb and seekh.

They were all generous portions and all well cooked and full of flavour. The potatoes in the Bombay aloo were nice and fluffy with a delicate seasoning, and all the different pakoras went down a treat.

The lamb in my mixed kebab was a bit fatty so I didn’t enjoy that so much, but the other elements were tasty.

The standout for me though was the tarka dhal. Runny like a soup, it had a sweetness to it, and the lentils had a nice crunch – just the way I like it.

We were already pretty full by this stage, but far from admitting defeat. It was time to introduce the main courses.

I decided to really treat myself and went for the most expensive dish on the menu at £21.95 – well, it had been 25 years since I’d last eaten at The Blue Elephant after all.

From the tandoori section, I ordered the special mixed tandoori which comes with rice, naan and salad. You can also choose the strength of your sauce depending on how you like it.

My ingredients came in a foil bag and I carefully emptied half of the contents on to a plate alongside some rice, naan and salad. My sauce came in a separate container, and I spooned some of that on top of the meat.

This giant dish came with chicken, lamb, seekh kebab and a huge butterflied king prawn. It was all cooked well and the sweet sauce was very tasty indeed. I had requested mild to medium heat and it was exactly that.

My wife’s choice of the paneer Uttar Pradesh masala is the chef’s favourite according to the menu, and she could see why. Her paneer cheese was covered in a strong, sticky, tangy sauce containing just the right amount of spice. And she commented on the lovely texture of the paneer.

Our son copied his mum by also going for a paneer dish, his one being the tikka bahar special. The cheese was cooked in a sauce with flaked nuts, sultanas and fresh cream, and he really enjoyed it.

The verdict

You certainly get a lot of bang for your buck at The Blue Elephant. We didn’t even manage half of what we ordered, which meant we could look forward to finishing it off for lunch the next day.

The menu choice is fantastic, and my vegetarian wife commented on how refreshing it was to see meat-free versions of every single dish on the menu, meaning she didn’t have to miss out on anything she fancied.

There is a reason The Blue Elephant has stood the test of time against Aberdeen’s numerous Indian takeaways as it clearly puts a lot of skill and effort into creating delicious dishes that are bursting with flavour.

I don’t doubt it will still be going strong for another 25 years – and beyond.

Information

Address: The Blue Elephant, 299-303 George Street, Aberdeen AB25 1EP

Tel: 01224 632100

Web: www.blueelephantab.co.uk

Price: £65.95