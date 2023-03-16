Takeaway review: The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen serves up a family feast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Takeaway review: The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen serves up a family feast

By David Dalziel
March 16, 2023, 11:45 am
The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen has always been a popular takeaway.
The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen has always been a popular takeaway.

The Blue Elephant Indian takeaway is a bit of an institution in Aberdeen. I have fond memories of treating myself to a meal there every now and then when I was a student living on Maberly Street in the ’90s.

If we had enough cash, we’d walk round to George Street, order our dishes then feast on the complimentary Bombay mix that sat on the little table in the waiting area, while the talented chefs quickly cooked our order.

It was always a chicken pasanda for me back then as I wasn’t too adventurous and chose the same thing every time. But it was delicious and I was very content with my choice each time.

The key to happiness is in our special dishes that are prepared with the finest ingredients.We're offering a huge 10%…

Posted by Aberdeen Blue Elephant Restaurant And Takeaway on Thursday, 23 February 2023

The Blue Elephant

Fast forward 25 years and The Blue Elephant now has a restaurant as well as the popular takeaway, but we were set on dining at home on a recent Monday night when the schools were off.

The online menu is vast and you’ll take a good few minutes to scroll right down to the bottom. There are so many options it’s almost overwhelming. But once you have decided what you want to eat – definitely the hardest part of the process – ordering is incredibly simple.

The website stated our food would take an hour to arrive, which was fine as we had a few things to do beforehand. And having finished our jobs early, we were delighted when our food arrived after about 50 minutes. It was time to tuck in.

The Blue Elephant’s website claims it is “the best Indian restaurant and takeaway in the Aberdeen area and its surroundings”. It was time to put this to the test.

The Bombay aloo made for a tasty starter.

The food

A neatly packed box arrived and it was time to dish out the goodies. And there were plenty to choose from as we ordered a little too much – a common mistake in our house.

First out were the crispy poppadoms along with an array of colourful dips, including mango chutney and spiced red onions. I really liked the sticky consistency of the spiced onions.

Our veritable feast continued with a variety of starters: mixed pakora, Bombay aloo, tarka dhal and a mixed kebab of chicken, lamb and seekh.

The mixed kebab of chicken, lamb and seekh.

They were all generous portions and all well cooked and full of flavour. The potatoes in the Bombay aloo were nice and fluffy with a delicate seasoning, and all the different pakoras went down a treat.

The lamb in my mixed kebab was a bit fatty so I didn’t enjoy that so much, but the other elements were tasty.

The standout for me though was the tarka dhal. Runny like a soup, it had a sweetness to it, and the lentils had a nice crunch – just the way I like it.

The tarka dhal was a standout dish.

We were already pretty full by this stage, but far from admitting defeat. It was time to introduce the main courses.

I decided to really treat myself and went for the most expensive dish on the menu at £21.95 – well, it had been 25 years since I’d last eaten at The Blue Elephant after all.

From the tandoori section, I ordered the special mixed tandoori which comes with rice, naan and salad. You can also choose the strength of your sauce depending on how you like it.

My ingredients came in a foil bag and I carefully emptied half of the contents on to a plate alongside some rice, naan and salad. My sauce came in a separate container, and I spooned some of that on top of the meat.

This giant dish came with chicken, lamb, seekh kebab and a huge butterflied king prawn. It was all cooked well and the sweet sauce was very tasty indeed. I had requested mild to medium heat and it was exactly that.

This was less than half of the giant special mixed tandoori.

My wife’s choice of the paneer Uttar Pradesh masala is the chef’s favourite according to the menu, and she could see why. Her paneer cheese was covered in a strong, sticky, tangy sauce containing just the right amount of spice. And she commented on the lovely texture of the paneer.

Our son copied his mum by also going for a paneer dish, his one being the tikka bahar special. The cheese was cooked in a sauce with flaked nuts, sultanas and fresh cream, and he really enjoyed it.

The paneer uttar pradesh masala was tangy and tasty.

The verdict

You certainly get a lot of bang for your buck at The Blue Elephant. We didn’t even manage half of what we ordered, which meant we could look forward to finishing it off for lunch the next day.

The menu choice is fantastic, and my vegetarian wife commented on how refreshing it was to see meat-free versions of every single dish on the menu, meaning she didn’t have to miss out on anything she fancied.

There is a reason The Blue Elephant has stood the test of time against Aberdeen’s numerous Indian takeaways as it clearly puts a lot of skill and effort into creating delicious dishes that are bursting with flavour.

I don’t doubt it will still be going strong for another 25 years – and beyond.

Information

Address: The Blue Elephant, 299-303 George Street, Aberdeen AB25 1EP

Tel: 01224 632100

Web: www.blueelephantab.co.uk

Price: £65.95

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Head along to Cafe Boheme for a decadent dessert. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother's Day feast
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
One of the brunch dishes on offer at No.8 High Street. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire's No.8 High Street cafe manager creates vegan flavour sensations while staying allergen friendly
Matt Gill and his wife Anna's Instagram page has over 21,000 followers. They are pictured sharing their wonderful news that they have a little adventurer on the way. All photos supplied by Anna Gill.
These wonderful walkers are breathing fresh air into social media
Ferryhill House Hotel appeals across the generations. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Spring menu put to the test at Ferryhill House Hotel in Aberdeen
Enjoy some seriously good food at The Grant Arms Hotel. All photos supplied by Frédéric Vasquez.
Epic Sunday roasts, international flare and a kitchen love story: Meet the owners of…
El Diablo and The Provocative are two of the bagels creating a buzz at Simple Bee. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Simple Bee cafe in Rosemount creates quite the buzz with loaded bagels and doughnuts…
David Nicholas has 'Scot' what it takes as a window cleaner. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Meet the kilted window cleaner turning heads across Aberdeen
We're drooling over BioCafe's Biscoff waffle. Photo supplied by BioCafe.
Talk of the Town: BioCafe's fresh new menu has some bite
Anne Keenan runs The Culinary Kiwi Bird from her garden in Insch. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Backyard baker spreads love of bread from New Zealand to the north-yeast

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Two males stole £50 worth of goods from Hillside Farm Shop. Image: Hillside Farm Shop
Shameless thieves caught on CCTV stealing baked goods from Aberdeenshire honesty box farm shop
3
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
5
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
6
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he…
7
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Dawn Forrest owns Blether in Cults and had been hoping the government would announce more support for smaller businesses during the budget. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cafe owner paying £2,500 per month in energy bills says more should be…
10
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
Ken Amer is setting up a new charity in Orkney
Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer
How the proposed McDonald's in Ellon will look. Image: McDonald's.
First look at what new McDonald's in Ellon could look like
The last meeting between Ireland and Scotland's hurling/shinty sides took place in 2019. Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Shinty-hurling clashes between Scotland and Ireland set to return later this year
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Sebastian Percvial threatened to stab his neighbout after then refused to come and let him in when he was locked out Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / Sebastian Percival. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man threatened to stab neighbour who refused to open communal door
Left to Right: Kinlochleven, Portree and Caol Post Office
Kinlochleven Post Office to operate on reduced hours whilst Portree and Caol branches remain…
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 now closed for 11 WEEKS after lorry crashes off bridge near Alford
Caley Thistle fans at Hampden Park in 2015. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Caley Thistle supporters faced with lunchtime kick-off for Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk
Police Inverness assault
CCTV image released by Inverness police in search for clues following 'serious assault' 10…
Cosplayers on stage, a Ghostbuster, Halo character, the Joker and an anime character.
Doctor Who and Stranger Things reunion on the way as Comic Con lands in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented