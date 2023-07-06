The Flower Room at Deeside Deli is making Ballater look blooming lovely one bouquet at a time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flower Room at Deeside Deli is making Ballater look blooming lovely one bouquet at a time

The new addition to the deli opened in March this year.

By Lauren Robertson
The Flower Room is in Deeside Deli in Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The Flower Room is in Deeside Deli in Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

If you have walked along Ballater’s Bridge Street recently, you might just have noticed a new scent in the air.

Those of fresh fruits, delicious cheeses and indulgent bakes have always wafted through the open door of Deeside Deli, but the addition of The Flower Room has added a floral hit into the mix.

Vicky Davidson bought the deli five years ago, keen to honour its loyal customer base but also keep it evolving.

Back in March, what had been nothing more than an idea for her and friend Jenna MacLugash became a reality.

A wide range of blooms available at The Flower Room. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

“Vicky and I had known each other for a few years before that and had done a few floral projects together,” said Jenna.

“We talked about opening something quite a lot, but there was always something that stopped us whether that was Covid or just general life. We went to the wedding exhibition in January this year and, after speaking to some nice encouraging people, we decided to grab the bull by the horns and give it a shot.

“I left my job in housekeeping and Vicky was brave enough to take me on.”

A passion for personal

The pair both loved flowers and floristry, so bringing more of this passion into Deeside Deli felt like the right thing to do.

Vicky and Jenna in Deeside Deli. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Jenna said: “Floristry has always been a hobby. I’ve done a lot of courses and taught myself, I have always enjoyed using it as a bit of an escape.

“Since I was little I’ve been going to a local flower show and my granny has always done floral art so it has always been part of my life. I love the outdoors, love nature, love flowers, so it’s a lovely and rewarding thing to work in.”

The Flower Room sells pre-made and bespoke bouquets, with Vicky and Jenna more than happy to add a personal touch wherever possible.

“I quite like doing funeral flowers because they are really personal,” said Vicky.

The Flower Room’s display at the train station. Image: The Flower Room

“I like doing anything people get enjoyment from, whatever it is, whether that’s going to someone’s house with a bouquet or watching them spot a public display.”

Jenna added: “We both like a bit of a challenge too, even if we might not admit it. We want to help as much as possible so we’ll give anything a go.”

Big plans

As well as the bouquets, The Flower Room is branching out into weddings and events.

Their days are currently filled with meetings with brides and planning the year’s events calendar, that they have plenty of ideas for.

Jenna said: “We definitely want to get more events and weddings under our belts because there are lots of nice wild venues in the area we’d love to get in the loop.

The Flower Room at a local market. Image: The Flower Room

“We’ve been doing local markets to help get our names out there more than to actually sell. We are hoping to do workshops on top of our annual Christmas wreaths ones, maybe hen dos or bouquet workshops. We’ve got lots of ideas for how we could get locals more engaged.”

One of Vicky’s highlights so far was being asked to create a flower arch for the coronation weekend.

“We created a public display in the village which was outside the Ballater station building,” she said.

“That was a really nice thing for us to do together and a lovely project for the village. We got nationwide coverage following that which was really nice, so we are getting more and more inquiries.”

Au naturale

Vicky and Jenna have a similar style when it comes to floristry, which is a good thing as it means they work together perfectly.

Jenna arranging flowers. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

“We always go with seasonal colours and what is growing at the moment,” said Vicky.

“That’s what people want, if someone is buying a bouquet they will often ask for whatever is in season. We have a more wild and natural look, we both like that kind of style and I think people are drawn to that.”

Jenna added: “We use a mix of things that will last and things people could pick from their own gardens. There’s no point giving someone a bouquet that is going to be dead by the next day.”

The flowers are sourced from a company in Carlisle, but they are in talks with local growers they can work with as orders continue picking up.

Though they love experimenting with new things, there are a few flowers that seem to have become regulars in their work.

“The most popular flowers are probably peonies at the moment, roses are always popular too,” said Vicky.

Jenna has big plans for The Flower Room. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

“We love eucalyptus, it’s really adaptable and dries really well so it lasts a long time. Eryngium which is a sea holly, a bit like a thistle, is a staple in our bouquets.

“There’s a bigger range than ever available to us.”

To order a bouquet or book The Flower Room for an event or wedding, contact Vicky and Jenna at @the_flower_room_ballater on Facebook or Instagram, email at info@deesidedeli.co.uk or call 01339 755 741.

