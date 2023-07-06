How the Scottish Queer International Film Festival helped bring trans people in the Western Isles together

When the team behind the Scottish Queer International Film Festival visited the Outer Hebrides for the first time, they got to see it in its best light.

Literally. The weather was incredible, and anyone who has ever spent time in this part of the world knows that is certainly not a given.

And that wasn’t the only warm welcome they had to Stornoway’s An Lanntair arts centre.

“Our goal was always to bring queer films all over,” said the festival’s programme co-ordinator Indigo Korres.

“Everyone was just so lovely.”

She has toured with the festival all over Scotland, but it was her first time visiting the Outer Hebrides.

“I wasn’t really sure how many people would be there,” Indigo said. “I was really happy to see loads of people in the cinema.”

Visitors from all throughout the Outer Hebrides came to see this year’s Trans-Generational Tour.

The films on offer ranged from documentaries to dream-like animation, but they shared a focus on transgender people’s experiences.

‘Focusing on trans joy’

Chase Joynt’s Framing Agnes vividly explores the life of an early figure in trans history, while a collection of shorts, Trans Parenting, reflected on trans people’s family experiences.

“We’re focusing on trans joy,” said Indigo.

“There’s trans people all over Scotland, and I feel like it’s really good to see yourself on screen.”

Although the festival is based in Glasgow, bringing films to the Highlands and Islands has always been a priority.

“It’s the Scottish Queer International Film Festival, not the Glasgow Queer International Film Festival,” said Indigo. “So our goal was always to bring queer films all over the place.”

She added that making sure queer representation reaches all across Scotland is “really, really needed,” adding that meeting the Western Isles’ LGBTQ community was “a blessing”.

“I saw trans people from the islands exchanging contact numbers after the events, because they were just so excited to meet each other.”

“It’s community building,” she said – including for her. “I connected with some trans people and then, the day after the event, we went to the beach together.”

‘We would love to come back’

The festival is currently applying for funding for their next tour, and are hoping to return to the Outer Hebrides in the future.

“We would love to come back to Stornoway,” said Indigo. “It can be quite tricky sometimes to put on projects that are this big, but I’m really glad that we’ve been able to do that.”

