How the Scottish Queer International Film Festival helped bring trans people in the Western Isles together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

How the Scottish Queer International Film Festival helped bring trans people in the Western Isles together

The festival's programme co-ordinator discusses the importance of trans representation everywhere in Scotland.

By Eve McLachlan
A group of people pose together smiling, some with luggage.
The SQIFF team during their visit to Stornoway. Photo: SQIFF

When the team behind the Scottish Queer International Film Festival visited the Outer Hebrides for the first time, they got to see it in its best light.

Literally. The weather was incredible, and anyone who has ever spent time in this part of the world knows that is certainly not a given.

And that wasn’t the only warm welcome they had to Stornoway’s An Lanntair arts centre.

“Our goal was always to bring queer films all over,” said the festival’s programme co-ordinator Indigo Korres.

“Everyone was just so lovely.”

She has toured with the festival all over Scotland, but it was her first time visiting the Outer Hebrides.

“I wasn’t really sure how many people would be there,” Indigo said. “I was really happy to see loads of people in the cinema.”

Visitors from all throughout the Outer Hebrides came to see this year’s Trans-Generational Tour.

The films on offer ranged from documentaries to dream-like animation, but they shared a focus on transgender people’s experiences.

‘Focusing on trans joy’

Chase Joynt’s Framing Agnes vividly explores the life of an early figure in trans history, while a collection of shorts, Trans Parenting, reflected on trans people’s family experiences.

“We’re focusing on trans joy,” said Indigo.

“There’s trans people all over Scotland, and I feel like it’s really good to see yourself on screen.”

A frame from a film shown at SQIFF, with a person listening to a pregnant person's stomach.
Rémy Huberdeau’s ‘Transgender Parents’ highlights wide range of relationships between transgender people and their children.

Although the festival is based in Glasgow, bringing films to the Highlands and Islands has always been a priority.

“It’s the Scottish Queer International Film Festival, not the Glasgow Queer International Film Festival,” said Indigo. “So our goal was always to bring queer films all over the place.”

She added that making sure queer representation reaches all across Scotland is “really, really needed,” adding that meeting the Western Isles’ LGBTQ community was “a blessing”.

“I saw trans people from the islands exchanging contact numbers after the events, because they were just so excited to meet each other.”

“It’s community building,” she said – including for her. “I connected with some trans people and then, the day after the event, we went to the beach together.”

‘We would love to come back’

The festival is currently applying for funding for their next tour, and are hoping to return to the Outer Hebrides in the future.

“We would love to come back to Stornoway,” said Indigo. “It can be quite tricky sometimes to put on projects that are this big, but I’m really glad that we’ve been able to do that.”

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

More from Press and Journal

Blether at North Deeside Road in Cults.
Food review: Easy Sunday morning at Blether coffee shop in Cults
The Flower Room is in Deeside Deli in Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The Flower Room at Deeside Deli is making Ballater look blooming lovely one bouquet…
Fiona Phillips says people still view dementia sufferers as 'old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves'. Image: Maverick TV/Elliot Black
Fiona Phillips can help dispel dementia stigma, says Cruden Bay man living with disease
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter Jolly/Shutterstock (10595351b) Inverness High Street at 1pm today, Thursday 26th March 2020 Coronavirus outbreak, Scotland, UK - 26 Mar 2020
Muggers threatened to stab cyclist for his iPhone and passcode
CR0040733 Karla Sinclair. Turriff. Food and drink story on Jack Duncan, a chef at the Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff. Pictured is Jack's Seafood Platter. Tuesday 24th January 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North-east food and drink sector growing fast
Aiden Smith admitted taking police on a 90mph high-speed chase in his Mini Cooper. Image: DC Thomson.
90mph crash driver told police upbeat music 'got the better of his emotions'
We chat with Jimmy Buchan on the family business and its next adventure. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Amity Fish on launch of Seafood Larder in Peterhead and inspiring next generation into…
Jimmy Buchan in his shop.
Jimmy Buchan's Amity Fish Co going for glory in UK-wide awards
Fred and Deborah Fermor with Ivor Thomas. Image: John O'Groats Ferries
John o' Groats Ferries sees sale value rise under new selling agent
Sign on a brick wall that says "Somebody Cares Scotland". Bushes, trees and a building is in the background.
Aberdeen charity Somebody Cares cleared of any wrongdoing after probe into financial irregularities