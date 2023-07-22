Inspired by the wild nature of Camusdarach Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inspired by the wild nature of Camusdarach Beach

By Keith Broomfield
Moody skies, looking out over the sea towards Eigg.
Moody skies, looking out over the sea towards Eigg.

It was a quintessentially Scottish moment; persistent drizzle, then the clouds lifted like the unveiling of a misty shroud and sparkling sunbeams danced across the calm, turquoise waters of Camusdarach Beach near Mallaig.

This was Scotland at its best; moody clouds, an emerging sun and wide seas backdropped by the islands of Eigg, Muck, Rum and Skye.

When I was last here in May, great northern divers had bobbed in the water close inshore, their haunting calls drifting across the languid air, but now the sea was strangely devoid of birdlife. So, I turned my attention instead towards the strandline of the beach and wandered along its irregular scattering of seaweed in search of seashells and other natural debris.

Within a short while, I had found otter shells, whelks and tellins. Above the strandline, on the upper shore, spear-leaved orache caught my eye – a beach-living plant that finds fragile tenure in the windblown sand.

Spear-leaved orache.

Tolerant of salty conditions, spear-leaved orache is a remarkable plant that miraculously gains sustenance from within the loose-grained meagre pickings of sand and shingle. I imagine rotting seaweed provides the nutrients that helps sustain its growth, while the frequent west coast rains provide sufficient moisture in the free-draining sand.

The leaves of orache are said to taste good and can be used in the kitchen like spinach. In the past, it was popular as an ingredient for fortifying soups, aiding the recovery of those who were poorly. I find it sad that such botanical knowledge is lost nowadays – our empathy and connection with nature loosened beyond recovery.

A juvenile grey gurnard.

Beyond the upper shore, the daisy-like blooms of sea mayweed swept across the edge of sheep-grazed pasture, and on grassy knolls, clusters of bell heather shone in a purple sheen. I ventured down to the shore once more, and in a rockpool, a small tadpole-like fish with prominent side fins scooted back and forwards, panicked by my shadow.

Bell heather brightens a grassy knoll at Camusdarach.

I scooped it out with cupped hands and identified it as a juvenile grey gurnard. Gurnards are intriguing fish, which use their specially adapted pelvic fins as legs, enabling them to ‘walk’ along the seabed in search of small invertebrate prey.

The emergence of the warming sun had brought swallows out in a feeding frenzy and on the wire of a nearby sheep fence, a newly fledged youngster perched, waving its wings frantically to attract the parents for food. This little swallow was the embodiment of beauty, with a blue-glossed back and creamy underparts.

Spear-leaved orache on the west coast.

In a few weeks’ time, this fragile bundle of feathers will embark upon a marathon migration to southern Africa.

For now, the warm summer breeze of Camusdarach ruffled the young swallow’s feathers in a gentle caress, and I felt a strange sense of comfort in being privy to its last carefree moments.

A young swallow begs for food at Camusdarach.

The perils ahead are unimaginable, yet with a little luck, this wondrous creation of nature will safely return next year to raise its own family under the brooding shadow of the Hebrides.

