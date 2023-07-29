Plans revealed for outdoor gym area in Buckie’s community orchard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans revealed for outdoor gym area in Buckie’s community orchard

Project will allow people to access outdoor physical activity and social space.

By Sean McAngus
The proposals for the gym area include table tennis tables.
The proposals for the gym area include table tennis tables.

A charity that helps people live their lives to the full is looking to create an outdoor gym in the centre of Buckie.

Blackwood Homes and Care wants to establish the facility in the community orchard next to Queen Street and behind Buckie High School.

The charity was founded in 1972 by Dr Margaret Blackwood.

It sees the project as a great opportunity for Buckie residents to access outdoor physical activity and social space.

The community orchard.

Improving lives and making an impact

The charity’s plans are part of the Peoplehood project.

Launched in April 2021, Peoplehood is designed to improve people’s everyday lives and make a positive impact.

It is a trailblazing healthy-ageing scheme funded by Innovate UK.

In Buckie, it has already delivered projects including a bike club and table tennis clubs.

BIKE CLUB | Exciting news for all the cycling enthusiasts in the Buckie area! Peoplehood launched the Buckie Bike Club…

Posted by Peoplehood on Monday, 27 March 2023

What are the plans for the Buckie outdoor gym space?



Here is what the outdoor gym area will have:

  • Table tennis tables
  • Boccia pitch
  • Air walker
  • Benches
  • Strength and balance posts
  • Tarmac path for strength and balance work

‘Easy access to encourage people to exercise and socialise’

Sustaining Physical Activity Lead Vivienne McNiven believes the outdoor gym area will have long term benefits.

She said: “The outdoor gym area fits in with the Peoplehood project to encourage independent living.

“It will remain for years after the Peoplehood project finishes in Buckie and have a long-term positive impact.

“We already have table tennis clubs set up in the town so it makes sense to include tables in our plans.”

What the table tennis tables could look like.

She added: “It is all about making a social space and area to exercise.

“There will be benches and a boccia pitch where people are able to play bowls.

“The location is easy access, part of the core path hub for our walking clubs and near our bike hub too.”

If planning officers approve the plans, it is hoped the space will be opened before winter.

