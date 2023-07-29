Plans revealed for outdoor gym area in Buckie’s community orchard

A charity that helps people live their lives to the full is looking to create an outdoor gym in the centre of Buckie.

Blackwood Homes and Care wants to establish the facility in the community orchard next to Queen Street and behind Buckie High School.

The charity was founded in 1972 by Dr Margaret Blackwood.

It sees the project as a great opportunity for Buckie residents to access outdoor physical activity and social space.

Improving lives and making an impact

The charity’s plans are part of the Peoplehood project.

Launched in April 2021, Peoplehood is designed to improve people’s everyday lives and make a positive impact.

It is a trailblazing healthy-ageing scheme funded by Innovate UK.

In Buckie, it has already delivered projects including a bike club and table tennis clubs.

What are the plans for the Buckie outdoor gym space?

Here is what the outdoor gym area will have:

Table tennis tables

Boccia pitch

Air walker

Benches

Strength and balance posts

Tarmac path for strength and balance work

‘Easy access to encourage people to exercise and socialise’

Sustaining Physical Activity Lead Vivienne McNiven believes the outdoor gym area will have long term benefits.

She said: “The outdoor gym area fits in with the Peoplehood project to encourage independent living.

“It will remain for years after the Peoplehood project finishes in Buckie and have a long-term positive impact.

“We already have table tennis clubs set up in the town so it makes sense to include tables in our plans.”

She added: “It is all about making a social space and area to exercise.

“There will be benches and a boccia pitch where people are able to play bowls.

“The location is easy access, part of the core path hub for our walking clubs and near our bike hub too.”

If planning officers approve the plans, it is hoped the space will be opened before winter.