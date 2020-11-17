REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 54 new cases recorded in north and north-east as levels stay the same

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 54 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures showed that there have been 1,248 new cases across the country, and 37 deaths.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 83,259, with the new cases representing 9.7% of new tests.

There have been 3,323 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

The National Records of Scotland have registered 4,856 deaths where the virus was mentioned on the certificate, with the first minister predicting that this would pass 5,000 when the statistics are updated tomorrow.

A total of 1,249 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 95 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care – a decrease of three since yesterday.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 45 new cases in Grampian since yesterday, meaning the total number of cases recorded there since the beginning of the pandemic has passed 4,000. The north-east’s case total is now 4,015.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,297 after nine new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with their total number of positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak remaining at 75, 71 and 35 respectively.

No change in levels

Addressing the Scottish Parliament this afternoon, the first minister confirmed that the north and north-east would remain in their current level of coronavirus restrictions.

There had been fears that Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire could be moved up from level two to three due to the steadily increasing number of cases in the NHS Grampian area – and the increase of 45 cases today suggests those fears may continue.

The Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney will be able to enjoy their bespoke level one restrictions, which allow people there to visit other houses as long as certain limitations are respected, for at least another week.

The Highlands and Moray will also remain in level one, and from Thursday will be able to meet eight people from three households outdoors.

The picture was less rosy further south, with 11 local authorities in the west and Central Belt set to move up from level three to four from Friday.

Those restrictions, comparable to a full lockdown though not quite as harsh as the one imposed in March, will remain in place for three weeks before being lifted on December 11.

The First Minister told MSPs: “I know people are frustrated that other restrictions have remained in place longer than planned.

“But Level 4 is intended to be short and sharp. And in this situation, it is specifically intended to have an impact in advance of Christmas and the most challenging winter period.

“Lifting the Level 4 restrictions then – as we will do – also means that they will not be in place for most of the Hanukkah period – so again, while celebrations may be different, there will be a greater degree of freedom.