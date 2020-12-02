Coronavirus regional breakdown: One new death in Aberdeen as cases rise by 75 across the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 75 people across the north and north-east have tested positive for coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

In addition, one new death has been registered in Aberdeen.

Positive cases across Scotland rose by 951, with 38 new reported deaths.

NHS Grampian’s total number of positive cases has risen by 63 to 4,864.

NHS Highland has recorded 12 confirmed cases since Tuesday, taking the region’s total to 1,445.

No new cases have been detected in Shetland, Western Isles, or Orkney.

That means their total number of cases sit at 75, 81, and 38 respectively.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government also show the total number of confirmed positive cases has risen to 96,752

Scotland’s death toll is now 3,797.

A total of 991 people were in hospital as of yesterday with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19, 30 fewer than yesterday. Of those, 68 are in intensive care – a fall of two.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,194,269 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,097,507 were confirmed negative.

