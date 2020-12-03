REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Four new deaths in north-east as cases rise by 958 in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 94 people across the north and north-east have tested positive for coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

In addition, three new deaths have been registered in Aberdeen and one in Aberdeenshire.

Positive cases across Scotland rose by 958, with 51 new reported deaths.

NHS Grampian’s total number of positive cases has risen by 76 to 4,940.

NHS Highland has recorded 16 confirmed cases since Wednesday, taking the region’s total to 1,461.

One new case has been detected in Shetland and the Western Isles, which brings their total number since the start of the outbreak to 76 and 82 respectively.

Orkney recorded no new cases since Wednesday and its total sits at 38.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government also show the total number of confirmed positive cases has risen to 97,720.

Scotland’s death toll is now 3,848.

A total of 982 people were in hospital as of yesterday with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19, nine fewer than yesterday. Of those, 69 are in intensive care – up by one.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,201,580 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,103,860 were confirmed negative.

