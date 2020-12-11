Barbara Windsor: When TV’s most iconic landlady visited Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dame Barbara Windsor, one of TV’s most recognised actresses and soap legend, has died aged 83.

Ms Windsor was most well-known for playing Eastenders landlady Peggy Mitchell and also starred in the Carry On films.

Her husband Scott Mitchell said she had died peacefully from Alzheimer’s at a London care home on Thursday evening.

Tributes have been paid to her from all across the showbiz world.

Barbara Windsor did visit Aberdeen to meet hundreds of her adoring fans.

In September 1995, she made an appearance at the city’s Mecca Bingo Hall in Berryden alongside her on-screen son Ross Kemp.

Hundreds of soap fans came out to see them and they both spent two hours signing autographs.

They made an impact by arriving in a horse-drawn carriage.

In September 2000, Barbara Windsor made an appearance at Ottakars book store in the Trinity Centre to sign autographs of her book All of Me.

Press and Journal journalist Roddy Phillips was invited along to interview her.

He described her as “tiny and immaculate.”

In an article, he wrote: “At Ottakar’s bookshop in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre, the atmosphere is very different: calm and convivial, fuelled by the sparkle of Moet et Chandon, provided thoughtfully by the shop.

“Barbara and her entourage had been running late (10 minutes by my watch which, as far as I’m concerned, was no big deal), but the Windsor machine is always punctual, smart and smiling. So Barbara apologises for keeping me waiting.

“She also likes the look of me and says so quite openly as we shake hands: “Allo, darlin. Ooh, you’re nice.” Needless to say, I’m flattered and completely disarmed, particularly since there is something about Barbara Windsor that reminds me of my mother.

“She is tiny and immaculate – 4ft 11ins, Size 2 shoes and, after 10 minutes, I feel as if she is my mother.

“She talks so frankly about herself that it’s intoxicating, and as she brings people to life with astounding impersonations, it’s like watching a film.”

