Best be quick – Debenhams issues warning that gift cards cannot be used beyond Sunday night

Debenhams has issued a notice on its website warning shoppers that gift cards will not be accepted beyond Sunday night.

The expiration comes amid the retailers closing down sale following financial woes.

Now shoppers only have a matter of hours to use up gift vouchers or risk losing their value.

The chain, which has stores in The Trinity Centre in Aberdeen and Inverness’ Eastgate Shopping Centre, warns on its website: “From midnight Sunday 20th December 2020, Debenhams will no longer be accepting Debenhams gift cards, e-gift cards or vouchers online or in stores.”

Debenhams have said the sale of gift cards ceased upon entering administration on April 9, however, they have continued to accept previously purchased cards as a means of transaction since.

Gift cards and vouchers will not be accepted beyond Sunday, however Beauty Club points can continue to be redeemed after Sunday.

The department store, which has been in existence for 242 years, announced earlier this month that administrators have “regretfully” decided to start winding down operations while continuing to seek offers “for all or parts of the business”.

It is understood that the collapse of rescue talks with JD Sports were partly linked to the administration of Arcadia Group, which is the biggest operator of concessions in Debenhams stores.

Around 12,000 jobs are thought to be affected.

Earlier this month, the retailer said it would continue to trade through its 124 UK stores and online to clear current and contracted stock.

“On conclusion of this process, if no alternative offers have been received, the UK operations will close,” the company said in statement.